In the third quarter of 2022, I covered Teledyne (NYSE:TDY). Teledyne is a perfectly run company, but at the time I thought the stock was overvalued while its growth prospects were mediocre. Since then, the share price has risen only 8.6%, while the prospects now look much better.

Teledyne was founded by Dr. Henry Singleton, unknown to some, but it is one of the renowned capital allocators. And that is reflected in the stock price, which has increased at a CAGR of 16% over the past 10 years, outperforming the S&P 500 by 3% per year. The returns over the past 5 years have been moderate, while the S&P 500 is in a strong bull rally. In my opinion, part of that is due to the high stock valuation.

Dr. Henry Singleton's philosophy resonates with me and many other investors. Many of the items on the list are often self-evident, but good execution is also part of the plan for success. Dr. Henry Singleton has consistently executed the strategy and grown Teledyne into a company with annual revenue of $5.6 billion.

Now that the stock price has shown little movement and the company has continued to grow, I am giving it new coverage.

Margin Improvement For 2024 and Growth Ahead

Teledyne's strong growth is driven by autonomous growth, but also by acquisitions. The sales market has changed considerably in recent years and Teledyne now mainly supplies sensors and equipment for digital imaging (54% of total revenues).

However, this entails little risk, because the diversification of the sales markets within Digital Imaging is very good. Within Digital Imaging, Teledyne supplies to the healthcare, defense, aerospace, semiconductor industry and more. More than 22% of the revenue is contracted by the US government. Teledyne recently won a $114 million order for the Design, Development, Demonstration, and Integration Domain 1 contract from the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command.

On a consolidated basis, Teledyne reported second-quarter revenue of $1.37 billion, down 3.5% year-on-year. Adjusted earnings per share also declined slightly to $3.77 (down 2.6% year-on-year). This was primarily due to difficulties in the industrial automation and electronic test and measurement markets. Strong growth in the defense market of FLIR and space-based infrared imaging partially offset this. Order intake is exceeding revenues, and the backlog is at a record high. This enables Teledyne to achieve stable annual revenue growth. For full-year 2024, adjusted EPS is expected to be between $19.25 and $19.45, which is up about 5% from last year.

FCF also rose to a record high in the last quarter ($301 million compared to $163 million in 2023). Teledyne has taken advantage of this by paying down debt, financing acquisitions and buying back its own shares. With more than $1.2 billion in outstanding credit facilities, Teledyne has the ability to make larger acquisitions or buy back its own shares.

For the remainder of 2024, Teledyne is weighing whether it makes financial sense to make acquisitions or buy back its own shares. It depends on the level of the stock price. Teledyne wants to find the right balance in capital allocation.

With the growth of the Digital Imaging segment and the acquisition of FLIR, the EBITDA margin has also increased significantly to almost 24%. This is a strong increase, because in 2002 the EBITDA margin was only 8%. For the coming quarters, the profit margins will improve even further. I quote:

We think that for the full year in instruments as an example, it should be up about 90 to 100 basis points. It's pretty healthy for us. It'll go from what was last year at 26.6% to 27.5% plus. In digital imaging, we think that margins for the year may go down a little bit even though I mentioned the headwind that we have there. But if you look at the whole portfolio while margins went down in our DALSA 2B businesses, they went up significantly in our FLIR businesses. So we think they might go down modestly, maybe 30 basis points for the year, maybe 20. Aerospace and defense, I think we're doing really well, maybe over 100 basis points and engineered systems which is our smallest segment, I think margins are going to be going down primarily because of the first half. And overall, we think the segment margins should be about 14, 15 basis points up from last year considering all the headwinds that we have. That's pretty good.

One Concern

Teledyne is largely dependent on new technologies to stay ahead of the competition. Therefore, the R&D department is very important.

R&D spending has increased significantly in recent years. Until 2010, R&D spending was only 4% of revenues. Then it rose to the peak of 8% in 2016, only to stabilize around 6% shortly thereafter.

In the first half of 2024, R&D expenditure fell below 6%. This boosts profits, but I find this a worrying trend if it continues. If too little priority is given to R&D, Teledyne could become less innovative, which could cause it to lose customers. I will therefore keep a close eye on this trend in the coming quarters.

Teledyne Is Now Attractive To Buy

Teledyne’s businesses are so diverse that it’s hard to find a comparable company. One possible company is the Swedish Hexagon AB (OTCPK:HXGBY). Hexagon also specializes in imaginary equipment and is also growing strongly in both revenues and profit.

For both companies, the share price has been falling since 2022. And that is not surprising, because the valuation was expensive. Teledyne's 10-year average EV/EBITDA ratio is about 17x times. This puts the shares in line with the average at the moment. As Teledyne's sales and earnings are expected to rise, now is an attractive time to enter. The price/earnings ratio shows that Teledyne is undervalued based on the 10-year history; the undervaluation is about 17%.

For Hexagon, the 10-year average EV/EBITDA ratio is 22. So Hexagon is about 16% undervalued compared to the average.

Conclusion

Teledyne has proven itself for many years. The company has grown significantly into a large enterprise specializing in the development and supply of imaging and equipment. And even now, the company does not seem to be stopping growing. Teledyne continues to grow on both the top and bottom line.

Teledyne's business activities and markets are very diverse, making the company well diversified. As a result, it is difficult to find a comparable company that provides a variety of Teledyne products. Nevertheless, Teledyne derives the vast majority of its sales from Digital Imaging. As a result, profit margins have skyrocketed. And Teledyne expects profit margins to increase further this year.

In recent years, the share price has remained at the same level. And that's a good thing. Because the valuation is a lot better now than it was in 2022. We are now at the inflection point that growth and valuation are attractively positioned. Now we can say that the valuation is in line and we can start buying the shares.

