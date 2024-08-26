8vFanI/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As an avid REIT investor, I'm always on the hunt to add additional stocks to my portfolio. When researching long enough, you may stumble upon a potential gem. One that seems to fit the bill is NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST), a small-cap, retail-focused REIT.

During my research I couldn't help but think of how they reminded me of a smaller Agree Realty (ADC), one of my favorite REITs, and the second largest REIT position within my portfolio.

Although the latter had issues that forced them to cut the dividend when they were much smaller in size during the Great Financial Crisis, they've turned the ship around, outperforming peers like Realty Income (O) in total returns over the past decade. Could NETSTREIT Corp. be on their way to outperform peers in the foreseeable future?

In this article, I discuss the company's fundamentals, latest earnings, and why they could also be a potential M&A target for bigger peers like the mentioned, Agree Realty.

Overview

As previously mentioned, NTST is a retail-focused REIT with a market cap of $1.31 billion at the time of writing. The company IPO'd during the pandemic in 2020 and, so far, has been off to a decent start.

At the end of their latest quarter, the REIT had 649 investments across 90 tenants. Some of these include well-known, established businesses like CVS Health (CVS), Dollar General (DG), and Home Depot (HD) to name a few.

NTST investor presentation

Agree Realty 2.0?

If you're a follower of mine, you likely know Agree Realty is a core holding for me. When I first stumbled upon the stock many years ago, I instantly thought they were a good company and opened a position. When researching NETSTREIT Corp., I felt similarly.

But there are a few key differences between the two. First, let's discuss their similarities. For starters, both have a high percentage of their portfolio concentrated in investment-grade tenants. This puts them in a better position to navigate economic downturns like a recession.

At the end of the second quarter, 68.9% of their tenants were investment-grade rated. This is in comparison to Agree Realty, whose exposure to investment-grade tenants stood at 68%.

It gives both REITs more stable, and predictable cash flows during times of uncertainty, unlike Realty Income whose exposure stood at just 36%, almost half.

The latter had a tougher time collecting rent during COVID than their peer, Agree Realty. In Q4 2020 Realty Income collected 93.6% of contractual rent compared to 99% for Agree Realty in the fourth quarter. One thing investors should know is higher exposure doesn't always result in more stable rent, better returns, etc.

REITs like NNN and EPRT (EPRT) (my STORE Capital 2.0), prefer to lease to non-rated tenants as this could potentially give them better negotiating terms when structuring leases. With non-rated tenants, it's easier to get them to agree to something like a master lease, whereas a tenant like Walmart (WMT) or Costco (COST) may be less likely to agree to master leases.

As a result, this can put the REIT in a better position to collect reliable income streams, as tenants are more likely to continue paying rent during times of economic uncertainty. But if they default on rent payments, this could potentially result in them defaulting on multiple properties.

In the chart below, you can see how NNN and EPRT have fared in price and total returns over the past 2 years since the start of rate hikes in March 2022. EPRT has the higher price return currently with ADC in second. NTST is the only one of the group with a negative return.

Seeking Alpha

In total returns, Essential Properties Trust also leads the pack with a 41.40% total return and Agree Realty a 26.53% total return. So, as stated previously, a higher concentration in rated tenants doesn't always lead to superior returns. Experienced investors know management is also a key piece.

Seeking Alpha

Financials

Over the past year, NTST has performed solidly despite being down in share price since the start of rate hikes. During their latest earnings report the REIT managed to beat analysts' estimates by a penny on FFO and revenue by $0.91 million. This came in at $39.57 million and increased more than 25% from $31.63 million.

FFO ticked up from $0.30 from the prior year's quarter. Despite the small increase on their bottom line, the REIT continued to grow its portfolio. This grew from 531 properties in Q2'23 to now 649. Their occupancy level was also strong at 100%.

So, why did the REIT underperform? In my opinion, one reason could be their spreads. Many may know REITs also grow and reward shareholders by achieving attractive spreads on their investments.

In Q2 of last year, NTST had a small investment spread. The weighted cash yield on new investments was 6.8% while the cash yield on dispositions was 6.7%, so just a 10 basis points spread. In the chart below, you can see the weight investment spreads play on shareholder returns.

ADC investor presentation

During their latest quarter, Agree Realty managed to achieve more than 100 (basis points spread). Their acquisitions were acquired at a cap rate of 7.7% while their dispositions were achieved at 6.4%.

I touched on this in an article you can read here. But during their latest quarter NTST managed to achieve a larger spread with a cash yield of 7.5% compared to 6.8% in the prior year's quarter thanks to higher cap rates.

Another reason could their exposure to troubled tenants, Walgreens, Dollar Tree (DLTR), and Dollar General with news of multiple store closures. Unlike Realty Income who is highly diversified with more than 15,000 properties, NETSTREIT Corp. has a much smaller portfolio.

Companies with exposure to dollar stores have also faced downward pressure down due to the announcement of 99 cent store closures earlier this year. So, this is a big difference between ADC and NTST. The former has been decreasing their exposure to WBA since 2017 and has less exposure to dollar stores as well.

Company NTST ADC Dollar General 11.8% 4.7% Walgreens 5.9% 1% Dollar Tree 5.6% 3.1% Click to enlarge

But the two do have a lot of similar, higher-quality tenants like Walmart, Starbucks (SBUX), and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO).

Balance Sheet

Another reason I liked NTST and Agree Realty are the companies' balance sheets. Agree Realty is known for having one of the best balance sheets in the sector, with their well-staggered debt maturities and low net debt to EBITDA. The company currently has minimal debt maturing until 2028 and had a net debt to EBITDA of 4.1x.

ADC investor presentation

This is in comparison to NTST who had a net debt to EBITDA of just 3.4x, well-below their targeted range of 4.5x - 5.5x. This also declined year-over-year from 4.6x. They also had plenty of liquidity available to take advantage of improving investment opportunities in the foreseeable future with lower interest rates.

NTST investor presentation

Dividend

NETSTREIT also raised their AFFO guidance and dividend during the second quarter. AFFO is expected to be in a range of $1.25 - $1.28. This represents a growth rate of 3.69% from the prior year's $1.22.

With a dividend estimate of $0.83, this gives the REIT a safe payout ratio of 66% using their midpoint of their guidance. This is even lower than NNN REIT's AFFO payout ratio of 67.1% for the first half of 2024.

Dividend growth has also been slow since the company went public, which could be an attributing factor to their lagging performance. With the recent increase to $0.21, this represents only the second increase since 2020.

They raised the dividend in July 2023 with a 2.5% increase. But for comparison purposes to other REITs like Realty Income, Agree Realty, or even NNN REIT, dividend growth has been slow.

Valuation

At the time of writing, NETSTREIT Corp. has a forward P/AFFO multiple of 13.1x. For comparison purposes, this is well-below some of its retail peers:

Agree Realty: 17.5x

Realty Income: 14.5x

Essentials Property Trust: 17.9x

NTST's is also below the sector median's 16.20x, signaling they could be undervalued currently. I do think they are of higher quality and deserve a premium as seen by its portfolio and strong fundamentals.

Additionally, with lower interest rates likely in the near future, the REIT will likely achieve better spreads on their investments going forward. Furthermore, NTST was recently upgraded by Raymond James to a strong buy and expects the REIT to close the valuation gap.

Looking at the FAST Graphs chart, they seem to agree also that NETSTREIT could be undervalued as they trade under the fair value line (orange line). By the end of 2025 NTST has a price target of $19.80, roughly 19.5% upside from the current price of $16.85.

FAST Graphs

Risks & Conclusion

A major risk for the REIT is being a potential M&A target. Seeing as how they are on the small side and focus on investment-grade tenants with a few exceptions, Agree Realty could snatch them up in the future.

NNN REIT and the giant in the sector, Realty Income, could also be serious candidates to acquire NTST. With O's larger size, A credit rating, and track record of acquiring smaller competitors, my bet is they would be the one who could acquire NETSTREIT over the next 12-24 months.

So, for current shareholders in the REIT, this could be a real possibility as seen by the company's solid fundamentals and portfolio quality. Moreover, NTST has underperformed some peers in the sector due to higher interest rates and less attractive spreads, resulting in underperformance in share price.

But with interest rates likely to be much lower over the next 12 months, investment activity should pick up along with an uptick in share price. At a forward P/AFFO below its peers and the sector median, I currently rate NETSTREIT Corp. a buy.