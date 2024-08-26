Netstreit: Agree Realty 2.0 Or Potential Takeover Target?

Summary

  • NETSTREIT Corp. is a retail-focused REIT with similarities to Agree Realty but with differences in tenant exposure and investment spreads.
  • The company's financial performance has been solid, with growth in FFO and revenue, a strong balance sheet, and a safe dividend payout ratio.
  • NETSTREIT Corp. is currently undervalued compared to its retail REIT peers, with potential for future growth.
  • One risk for NTST could be its smaller size, making it a potential M&A target for peers like Agree Realty and Realty Income.
  • The REIT's share price has underperformed in comparison to some peers, likely a result of lower investment spreads and stagnant dividend growth.
Introduction

As an avid REIT investor, I'm always on the hunt to add additional stocks to my portfolio. When researching long enough, you may stumble upon a potential gem. One that seems to fit the bill is NETSTREIT Corp. (



Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

