SPYI: Proving That You Can Get The Best Of Both Worlds

Cain Lee
5.99K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Neos S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI) offers high monthly income and potential for capital appreciation through a unique option strategy.
  • SPYI offers a dividend yield of about 11.7% and distributions are paid out on a monthly basis.
  • The fund maintains a diverse portfolio of S&P 500 constituents, leading to stable NAV growth and similar price movements.
  • SPYI's OTM option strategy sets it apart from other covered call ETFs, providing a smoother long-term investing experience.

Businessman sitting under money tree

Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Overview

There have been an abundance of covered all funds that have launched over the last couple of years and makes it such an attractive time to be an income investor. Income

This article was written by

Cain Lee
5.99K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering high quality dividend stocks and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPYI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPYI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPYI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPYI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News