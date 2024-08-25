Stereotaxis Receives CE Mark For GenesisX, Nears MAGiC Approval

Aug. 25, 2024 7:22 PM ETStereotaxis, Inc. (STXS) StockISRG, MCRPF
Alex Pitti profile picture
Alex Pitti
3.77K Followers

Summary

  • GenesisX was approved in Europe and is set to be approved in the US late this year. The new robot is a giant leap forward in accessibility.
  • Stereotaxis should get MAGiC approved in Europe in October. I expect a US approval no later than Q2 2025.
  • The firm has enough cash to reach breakeven. It won't hire a lot of people right away to sell GenesisX.
  • I project $69.4 million in 2026 sales. My year end 2026 price target is $9.30.

Heart attack

eternalcreative/iStock via Getty Images

Initial Takeaways From Q2 Report: GenesisX Submissions/Approval & MAGiC Making Progress

Heading into the Q2 earnings report, I was most concerned about the GenesisX submission timeline. Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS) management originally projected the robot would

This article was written by

Alex Pitti profile picture
Alex Pitti
3.77K Followers
I'm currently looking for an analyst position. If you like my posts, please shoot me a DM on here or email me at interviewsalexpitti@gmail.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STXS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About STXS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STXS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STXS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News