My Top Picks Are Underperforming! What Am I Doing?

The past few weeks have been very volatile as a result of:

Growing recession fears

The Japanese carry-trade thing

Second quarter result announcements

And Iran's anticipated attack on Israel

It has caused some of my Top Picks to drop quite a bit, and today I want to review whether they present compelling opportunities to buy the dip.

Let's start with Patria Investments, which is my biggest non-REIT position today:

Patria Investments (PAX)

For those of you who are not familiar with Patria, we recently shared our investment thesis, and you can read it by clicking here.

Patria is the leading alternative asset manager in Latin America. In fact, it is often referred to as the "Blackstone of Latin America" because it used to closely collaborate with Blackstone, and it has a very similar business model.

It manages a lot of private equity, infrastructure, credit, real estate, and even REIT investments for other investors in exchange for fees.

Patria Investments

The investment thesis is pretty simple here. The company has managed to grow its fee related earnings (FRE*) per share by 20%+ annually since going public, and it is well-positioned to keep that going for a long time to come. Despite that, the company is today priced at just 7x its FRE adjusted for its accrued unrealized performance fees, which is a two to three times lower valuation multiple than its close peers Blackstone (BX), KKR (KKR), Brookfield (BN), Carlyle (CG), etc.

This discount is way excessive in my opinion, especially given that Patria will be debt-free already in the near term, it enjoys faster growth prospects, and a stronger moat and competitive advantages than its US peers.

Patria Investments

But even despite all of this, the company just recently got even cheaper.

It announced its results on August 1st and the share price dropped by about 4% on the same day:

Data by YCharts

Then in the following day, the market became concerned about a potential recession, and it caused all asset managers to drop further with even giants like KKR (KKR) dropping by over 10% in a single day:

Data by YCharts

As a result, Patria is now another ~10% cheaper than it was when I last shared an update on the company.

Is this justified? Or is the market just being silly?

I think that this is a great buying opportunity because the company actually posted strong results.

They increased their guidance for this year and also next year.

They grew their REIT business further by acquiring the other half of VIB, which is a leading REIT asset manager in Brazil. I love this because the REIT asset management business deserves a high multiple. The capital is permanent, resulting in very sticky long-term fee income.

They announced a share buyback plan to take advantage of their low valuation.

Here is what the CEO said: [emphasis added]

"Of note, we are excited to announce an important update to our capital management strategy and our intention to repurchase up to 1.8 million shares over the next twelve months as we look to maximize returns to shareholders. Overall, I am even more confident that we will reach our 2024 target for Fee Related Earnings of at least $170 million dollars, on the way to generating $200 to $225 million of FRE in 2025.”

I am all for this.

But the share price dipped anyway, likely because of the dividend announcement.

The headline on Seeking Alpha says that they announced a 14% lower dividend, which makes it seem as if they are struggling and having to resort to cutting the dividend.

Seeking Alpha

But the reality is very different. The company is doing better than ever. The volatility in their dividend payment is simply the result of their variable dividend policy. This is nothing new, but if you read comments on Seeking Alpha, it seems that many investors still haven't understood what this means.

The management is simply now prioritizing paying off the debt and buying back stock so it is temporarily retaining more cash flow.

Ultimately, we think that its fair value is about 100% higher, and the share buybacks should help with that. Even with the lower dividend, investors can expect to earn a roughly 5% dividend yield, and it is likely to grow significantly in the coming years.

Alexandria Real Estate (ARE)

Another company that I have often discussed is Alexandria Real Estate, which is one of my largest REIT investments (VNQ). It specializes in life science properties, which are highly specialized buildings that biotech and pharma companies use to do their research and development:

Alexandria Real Estate

This is a space with strong long-term tailwinds as more and more money is pumped into research to develop new drugs, and Alexandra's infrastructure is essential since you cannot develop new drugs from your home. You need a lab with specialized equipment, safety protocols, etc.

Alexandria Real Estate

The company posted its results on July 22nd, and it dropped by 10% in the following weeks:

Data by YCharts

This is especially interesting because many other REITs of this quality (CPT; MAA) surged in value in the past weeks due to the anticipated cuts to interest rates.

Data by YCharts

What went wrong?

The company actually beat its quarterly expectations and maintained its full-year guidance for FFO per share.

However, the market did not seem to like the management's comments on the earnings call, which imply that the current environment is getting tougher, implying that their growth in the next few years will likely be below average. Here is what the CEO said: [emphasis added]:

Thinking about long-term strategic thinking since the bull market of the life science industry turned in February of 2021, I would say the market moved from a historical long bull run to a bear market..."

What he is referring to here is the pressure of oversupply, which is likely to limit rent growth, slowdown leasing, and potentially lead to a small dip in occupancy rate in the near term.

However, this is not such a big deal as the market makes it seem to be.

Even despite this headwind, the company still managed to grow its same property NOI by 3.9% in the second quarter, and it maintained its occupancy rate at around 95%.

Alexandria Real Estate

That's because ARE enjoys long leases with an average remaining term of 6.5 years, and nearly all of them also include 3% average annual lease escalations.

This provides great protection in today's environment.

Moreover, most of ARE's leases are also deeply below market because rents have grown even faster that its lease rates over the past many years, especially in the post-covid boom period.

As a result, as its leases expire, it is able to hike rents quite significantly. So far this year, it has hiked rents by 15% on new leases. That's down from what it was a few years ago and the market is not happy about it, but it is still strong growth, and it provides a margin of safety.

This also needs to be put in the context of valuation.

Right now, ARE is priced at just 12x FFO, which is one of the lowest valuations ever for the company. It has commonly traded at double of that throughout its history because the company has a fortress balance sheet (BBB+, 25% LTV, 13-year average term), and it is the leader of a recession-resistant property sector with strong secular tailwinds, and it has consistently managed to grow its cash flow at high single digit growth rate by combining rent hikes, new acquisitions, portfolio recycling, and development/redevelopment projects.

Alexandria Real Estate

Sure, there are occasional periods of slower growth due to the changing demand/supply conditions, but that's true for every REIT. The best time to invest is typically when there is oversupply because the market cannot think long term.

But times of oversupply are commonly followed by undersupply and that's exactly what the management is expecting here:

On competitive supply, 2024 is going to be the peak year for new deliveries and then it will begin to dissipate in 2025 to about half of what we will deliver in 2024. We are likely to see little-to-no new deliveries from pretenders after 2025 unless projects currently under construction are delayed."

Alexandria is now pruning its portfolio to maximize growth once this recovery takes place. In the meantime, you have the opportunity to buy a stake in this high-quality REIT at a bargain valuation.

The dividend yield may not seem particularly high at 4.6%, but keep in mind that this is because they maintain a low 60% payout ratio and the dividend has grown at a strong pace over the long run:

Alexandria Real Estate

I am buying the dip.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.