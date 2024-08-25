Sumit Singh Sengar

Major Indian financial group ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) continues to live up to its 'all-weather' billing (see ICICI Bank: The 'All Weather' Indian Bank), kickstarting FY25 with another solid quarter - in stark contrast with the challenges faced by many of its peers (see HDFC Bank: Focus On Fundamentals Over The Upcoming $2bn Catalyst). No surprise then that shareholders have been rewarded for their faith this year, as evidenced by the ADR outperformance thus far (note ICICI Bank trades in the US via depositary receipts which reflect two underlying shares).

Skeptics might point to the role of one-off trading gains in driving the recent bottom-line beat, but even after adjustments, underlying net interest income remains in a very good place. Optionality on the cost side (thanks to the group's legacy tech investments), as well as the best-in-class deposit franchise, should also prove invaluable as we navigate some near-term turbulence for Indian banks. Net-net, going up the 'quality' ladder makes a lot of sense here, with ICICI Bank still standing out as the prime candidate in this regard.

Steady as She Goes Amid the Turbulence

ICICI Bank delivered surprisingly well on both sides of the balance sheet in Q1 FY25. Starting with deposits, growth came in at +15% YoY (or a 1% acceleration relative to last quarter). Yes, the more 'sticky' CA/SA base lagged, but at +9% YoY, ICICI Bank was the pick of India's major banks, validating its best-in-class deposit franchise.

By comparison, loan growth ran at a slightly faster +16% YoY pace on the back of retail and small/medium businesses (SMEs). The flip side of this SME-led growth is that loan ratings are down, though only marginally – the % share of A- and above-rated loans remains at a very solid 68.4%. Thus, no concerns about asset quality. Similarly, the loan-to-deposit ratio is running well below peers in the high 80s %, so there remains ample room to sustain the current mid to high teens % pace.

As for net interest income and margins, treasury gains (vs. prior quarter's losses) did play a positive role in the +10% YoY consolidated profit growth. Adjusting for one-offs, net interest margins would admittedly have compressed slightly – not too surprising, considering domestic competition is ramping up. Still, it's impressive that the bank is sustaining +7% net interest income growth despite these challenges, while simultaneously tapping into efficiency levers on the cost side.

Also helping to cushion banking pressures are stronger growth in the capital markets subsidiaries (securities and asset management), as well as insurance (life and general). In sum, there's plenty of support for the earnings growth (low to mid-teens %) and return profile (2.4% ROA; 18% ROE) - even if the core banking business hits a few speed bumps near term.

Quality Shines Through System-Wide Funding Pressures

The group's strong results may seem status quo in isolation but consider the context of India's increasingly competitive deposit landscape – the result of a prolonged divergence between loans and deposits. To be clear, ICICI Bank hasn't been completely immune to the funding pressures we've seen in recent quarters, as evidenced by the sequential drop in its CA/SA ratio (a gauge for more 'sticky' deposits) in recent quarters.

But there are two silver linings here. Firstly, ICICI Bank has outperformed key peers, including HDFC Bank (HDB), in terms of deposit traction. Secondly, the banking system's liquidity deficit, which has persisted throughout the last fiscal year, has begun to reverse. A case in point is that Q1 FY25 has seen overall liquidity conditions turn neutral and, more recently, over the last month, even flip into a surplus.

Add to that the prospect of lower interest rates in India following the Federal Reserve's pivot at Jackson Hole last week, and you have a strong case that Indian banks may be near or even past 'peak' deposit cost pressures. While ICICI Bank won't necessarily have the most leverage to an improved deposit backdrop, the group's best-in-class franchise makes it the ideal vehicle to weather any turbulence along the way.

Mind the Regulatory Risks

Another reason to go up the 'quality' ladder is that the Indian banking regulator, the Reserve Bank of India (or the 'RBI'), is looking to constrain the loan-to-deposit ratio (i.e., the gap between system credit and deposit growth) via new restrictions. Unsurprisingly, commentary from the regulator indicates that this will come via a managed decline in credit growth, so expect more circulars in line with last year's restrictions on unsecured lending, increased project financing provisions, and, most recently, stricter liquidity coverage norms.

Against this backdrop, ICICI Bank's lower loan-to-deposit ratio means its margins won't be affected quite as much as those on the other end of the spectrum. Nor will growth, given the group's ability to sustain its current trajectory without tapping into 'riskier' unsecured categories.

Weathering The Cycles With India's 'All Weather' Banking Group

ICICI Bank has continued to defy a challenging deposit and regulatory backdrop, as evidenced by its very solid quarterly results. From here, the worst looks to be over on the funding side, though it never hurts to stick with 'quality'; more so in India, where the long-term compounding potential, enabled by the country's >10% nominal GDP runway, is massive. The stock may not seem optically cheap here, but relative to its best-in-class RoE profile and growth potential, ICICI Bank should quite easily grow into its valuation over time.