H World: Q3 Outlook And Shareholder Yield Are Key Investment Considerations

My investment rating for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) [1179:HK] stays as a Hold. On the positive side of things, HTHT offers a potential mid-single digit percentage shareholder yield. On the negative side of things, H World's below-expectations Q3 revenue guidance indicates that there are short-term headwinds for the company. As such, I continue to have a Neutral view of HTHT.

The outlook for HTHT in the near term and long run was the subject of my June 9, 2024 write-up. I take a closer look at H World's guidance and shareholder capital return in the current article.

Q3 2024 Top Line Guidance Is Underwhelming

H World recently revealed the company's revenue guidance for the third quarter of 2024 in its Q2 results release published on August 20. The company expects its top line expansion in local currency or RMB terms to slow from +11.2% YoY in Q2 2024 to +3.5% (mid-point of guidance) for Q3 2024.

The sell-side analysts' consensus full-year fiscal 2024 top line estimate for HTHT was lowered from RMB 24,129 million to RMB 23,948 million as per S&P Capital IQ, after the company issued its Q3 2024 revenue guidance. This suggests that H World's third quarter top line guidance was a negative surprise. Also, HTHT is anticipating a "mid-single digit" percentage contraction in its RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) for the third quarter of 2024 according to its management commentary at the Q3 earnings briefing.

A challenging YoY comparison and unfavorable supply demand dynamics are likely to be the major reasons for H World's below-expectations Q3 revenue guidance.

HTHT's top line in RMB terms jumped by +53.6% YoY in the third quarter of 2023, which translates into a difficult YoY comparison for the company's Q3 2024 top line performance. H World explained at its third quarter earnings call that Q3 2023 was the "peak season right after the reopening post COVID."

On the other hand, HTHT acknowledged at the company's Q3 results briefing that the Chinese hospitality sector is facing headwinds relating to "oversupply" and "weak business traveling demand."

Recent industry data and the outlook issued by HTHT's peer suggest that China's hotel industry is under pressure for the near term. The Mainland Chinese hospitality industry saw its RevPAR decrease by around -10% YoY for the July to early-August time frame, as highlighted at HTHT's Q2 analyst call. Separately, Marriott International (MAR) has guided that its Greater China business is expected to witness RevPAR contraction for the latter half of 2024.

But Medium-Term Shareholder Capital Return Outlook Is Positive

Investors vested in H World's shares can expect a meaningful return of excess capital to shareholders in the midterm.

HTHT's new $1 billion share buyback plan is effective for a five-year time frame starting on August 21, 2024.

In the first seven months of this year, H World allocated $143 million to share repurchases, which translates into an annualized buyback quantum of $245 million. As such, H World shouldn't have any issues completing its new $1 billion share buyback program within the next five years (an average of $200 million per year), assuming it continues with a similar pace of share repurchases going forward.

H World's potential forward buyback yield on an annualized basis is around 2.2%, and this assumes that the company concludes the $1 billion buyback plan in five years' time.

Also, H World has guided for paying out a minimum 60% of its earnings as dividends for the next three years.

The stock's consensus FY 2024, FY 2025, and FY 2026 dividend yields are 3.7%, 4.0%, and 4.4%, respectively now. The market's consensus dividend forecasts for HTHT assume dividend payout ratios of 53%, 56%, and 54% for FY 2024 FY 2025, and FY 2026, respectively according to S&P Capital IQ data. The current consensus dividend forecasts for H World seem fairly conservative, as the implied dividend payout ratios are below the company's 60% guidance.

At its Q2 2024 analyst briefing, HTHT emphasized that "we are committed to reward our shareholders through dividend and buybacks", as "we become more asset-light (my emphasis) and cash-rich." In my prior June 9, 2024, update, I noted that "HTHT has the intention to have its overseas hotel business gradually move away from leased and owned hotels towards franchised hotels." Therefore, it is highly probable that H World will be able to distribute a significant amount of its capital to shareholders in the future, as the company makes the shift towards an "asset light" model with a focus on "franchised hotels."

In the intermediate term, H World could possibly offer a forward annualized shareholder yield (dividend yield + buyback yield) at the mid-single digit percentage level, as per my analysis presented above.

Bottom Line

HTHT's short-term outlook is negative as evidenced by its Q3 guidance, but investors are paid to wait for the recovery considering the stock's potential mid-single digit percentage shareholder yield.

Also, I deem H World's shares to be fairly valued. The stock's consensus next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.3 times and consensus FY 2024-2026 EBITDA CAGR forecast of +11.9% based on S&P Capital IQ data are both at the low-teens level.