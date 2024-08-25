Graeme Robertson/Getty Images News

Despite a solid Q2 print, BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) shares recently faced substantial headwinds from analyst downgrades, casting doubt about sustainability of shareholder returns. In early August, HSBC downgraded shares to hold, arguing the company might not be able to keep its pace of $7B in buybacks/year from 2025 on should Brent drop to or below the mid-$70s. Earlier, RBC also downgraded the stock on leverage and lack of "distribution defensiveness". As a result, BP materially underperformed peers recently, down 9% since we last commented on Q1 results in June.

While valuable, we view those concerns as largely unwarranted. While higher levered than peers, BP's balance sheet continues to be healthy and should not exceed a 12% gearing ratio even in a 2-year $60 Brent scenario as per our calculations. We also estimate current buyback pace of $7B/year to be fully covered down to $66/$72 per bbl Brent for 2025/2026.

With shares trading at an FCF yield of ~17% and management distributing >13% of market cap through dividends and buybacks, we continue to see BP offering an unmatched value proposition, even as we acknowledge peers' higher quality. Key risks remain in a broader global economic downturn, a weaker oil price environment and company-specific issues such as further lack of profitability in renewable projects.

[Note: Peers refer to Shell (SHEL), TotalEnergies (TTE), Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). All company information from the most recent Q2 release and investor presentation.]

Key Discussion Points

Record Q2 production levels and an improving oil mix despite sequentially weaker financials. Average daily output during H1 2024 stood at ~2.4Mboe, up MSD from the previous year on a significant growth in liquids output, while gas was up slightly. Volume increases were mostly driven by a substantial ramp up at the company's US onshore subsidiary bpx which grew production to 432Kboed, a ~25% growth vs prior year's H1. Despite bpx' on average slightly below group liquids mix, liquids mix actually increased by 1pp to 49% (Q2: 50%), supporting management's near term strategy of ramping up liquids output to capitalize on the current price environment.

Segment RC profit (~EBIT) for BP's oil-focused upstream segment were up 2% as higher production was partially offset by lower prices, while profits in the gas segment declined 46% YoY on both natural gas price and trading headwinds. Marketing sales were up slightly, while profits from refining & petchems fell 48% on weaker margins (specifically in middle distillates) and 5% lower throughput, driven by refinery outages at Whiting.

Total group earnings came in at $5.5B, down 27% YoY, but HSD above analyst estimates for an EPS of $1.97 per US ADR. Driven by significantly working capital build during H1 23, headline CFO was roughly in line, although we note that on an ex-WC basis, CFO was down ~25%. With capex stable, normalized FCF excluding divestment was down 14% to $5.1B for the 6m period.

Even in a 2-year $60 Brent scenario, we find leverage to remain in check. RBC recently noted BP's balance sheet as a key weakness should the cycle turn. While we acknowledge BP's balance sheet as materially weaker, or higher levered, than peers which by now largely operate at LSD-MSD gearing levels (net debt / assets), we do believe it can remain resilient even in a lower oil price scenario. For our model, we assume a flat $80 Brent environment for the remainder of FY24, with all FCF above shareholder distribution levels used to delever. Then assuming a 2y $60/bbl Brent scenario and applying BP-disclosed CFO sensitivities, we calculate FCF shortfalls (~debt raises) of ~$2.1/4.0B, which would push gearing levels towards 12% by YE26.

While elevated, especially vs current standard industry levels of ~MSD, we do not see specific reason for concern as even at YE26 after a 2y $60 Brent period (which seems unlikely as of now), gearing still remains below L10Y averages and far below 2019/2020 levels.

Concerns about buyback sustainability seem overblown, with the 24/25E $7B plan covered through $66/$72 Brent. Another noted concern was the sustainability of management's ongoing buyback program. As a reminder, BP recently reaffirmed their pace at $1.75/quarter for at least Q3 (likely to be extended into Q4) as well as their mid-term guidance of $14B in buybacks through FY24 and FY25. In their note, HSBC argued that BP would likely be unable to hold this pace beyond FY25, citing a "breakeven" oil price of ~$76/bbl below which buyback coverage would drop below 100%.

While we do not know HSBC's specific model inputs, when assuming consensus estimates for CFO (~$80 Brent) alongside BP guidance for both capex and divestment, we estimate FCFs of $15.2/16.8/15.2B for 24E through 26E. Further assuming a 5% annual rise in total dividends (which is likely a bit aggressive given the impact of buybacks and mgmt guidance of ~4%), we calculate surplus cash flow (BP metric) of $10.4/11.7/9.8B, more than enough to cover the annual $7B in share buybacks implied by the current plan.

Revising oil price assumptions downward (again using BP-guided sensitivities), we find FY25 buybacks to remain covered up until an oil price of ~$66/bbl, significantly below HSBC's noted ~$76. For 2026, coverage breakeven moves slightly higher to ~$72 Brent.

BP continues to offer a +13% distribution yield while trading at ~17% FCF yield on our estimates. Following a 10% dividend raise and management reaffirming its buyback plan of $1.75B/quarter and $14B through YE25, BP now offers a ~13.2% distribution yield. Current yield is up from ~12% as of Q1 results given the weak recent performance in shares, further cementing BP's leading shareholder distributions among the Supermajors. Peers currently offer on average 9.8% based on our estimates, around 1/3 less than BP.

Risk/reward is further amplified by shares now trading at record FCF yields, making for a continued highly attractive risk/reward in our view. At our 24E FCF estimate of $15.2B, BP trades at a ~17.1% yield, around 1.5x European majors' average and more than 2.5x as high as the US majors. While some valuation discount to both EU and US peers is justified in our view, given the relatively less clear strategic framework and historical underperformance, we find current valuation levels unjustified. With the American majors at peak multiples, we believe BP offers a highly attractive value proposition in both valuation and distributions.