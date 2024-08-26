MSCI: Proving Itself To Be A High-Quality Company

Aug. 26, 2024 4:16 AM ETMSCI Inc. (MSCI) Stock
Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • MSCI reported results that beat expectations on both top and bottom-line after a challenging 1Q24 that left the market in doubts.
  • The rebound in retention rates from the prior quarter was a positive, and there was no deterioration in the current 2Q24 quarter.
  • That said, MSCI continues to expect cancels to be elevated in 3Q24 compared to the prior year and that longer sales cycles continue to persist.
  • MSCI announced new partnerships, including with Moody's, new product launches and continued innovation in core and new businesses as MSCI embraces AI.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Outperforming the Market. Learn More »

Business investment concept picture - MSCI

littleclie

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) reported results that were in line with my base case for the company, reaffirming my thesis that the weakness we saw in the business in the first quarter was not the start of a worsening trend, but rather, more

Outperforming the Market

Outperforming the Market is focused on helping you outperform the market while having downside protection during volatile markets by providing you with comprehensive deep dive analysis articles, the AI deep dive report, and access to The Barbell Portfolio.

The Barbell Portfolio outperformed the S&P 500 by 50% in the past year through owning high conviction growth and contrarian stocks.

Apart from providing bottom-up fundamental research, we also provide you with intrinsic value, 1-year and 3-year price targets in The Price Target report

Join Outperforming the Market before the 20% price hike next month.

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
7.21K Followers
Simple Investing is a former hedge fund and long-only portfolio manager with a track record for outperformance. He managed more than $1 billion in AUM, and is a CFA charter holder who holds degrees in Finance and Accounting. He runs the Investing Group Outperforming the Market. While having a pure growth or pure value portfolio may do well in certain markets, it leaves investors vulnerable to certain investment styles going out of favor. The objective of Outperforming the Market is to outperform the S&P 500 across market cycles. This is achieved through The Barbell Portfolio, which is comprised of high conviction growth and contrarian/value stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News