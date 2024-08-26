SweetBabeeJay

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) has been on a sustained rally since mid-June, when it hit a low due to a market comedown from previously buoyant expectations that the Fed would be extremely aggressive with rate cuts in 2024. This was a period when the probability that the Fed would keep rates unchanged for much of 2024, represented by grey, ramped up exponentially. It's now August and expectations have reverted with the Fed likely to begin rate cuts at its September 18th FOMC meeting. The CME FedWatch Tool has placed the probability of this outcome at 100%. KIM represented a strong buy in June, and I backed up the truck.

The retail REIT is trading for 14.18x times the midpoint of its guided full-year 2024 FFO range of $1.60 to $1.62 per share and last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, $0.96 per share annualized for a 4.2% dividend yield. Critically, the annualized dividend is covering 2024 FFO at the midpoint by 168%, setting the backdrop for further dividend raises as the Fed looks set to partially lighten the burden of quarterly interest payments on KIM's $7.67 billion debt loan at the end of its fiscal 2024 second quarter.

KIM's dividend collapsed during the pandemic and has been on a steady upward trajectory to recoup these losses. The most recent quarterly dividend still sits 14.3% below its immediate pre-pandemic payout but the pathway for this to fully recover is clear against the current 60% payout ratio and the positive FFO growth expected for 2024 and beyond as KIM pushes go on its cash flow drivers, likely to be boosted by the Fed's rate cuts.

Portfolio, FFO Growth, And Dividend Outlook

KIM owned 567 properties spread across 101 million in gross leasable area at the end of its second quarter. This generated revenue of $500.23 million, up 13% over its year-ago comp and a small beat on consensus estimates. The growth numbers were spectacular, with same property net operating income up 3% over its year-ago comp. The REIT leased 2.3 million square feet during the quarter at a blended pro rata cash rent spread on comparable spaces of 11.7%. This spread included renewals and options and came as pro rata portfolio occupancy grew by 20 basis points to 96.2%.

The REIT has five FFO drivers, the first anchored around annual rent escalations at an average of 1.25% to 1.5% per year. Positive leasing spreads form another anchor, with market-to-market rents on comparable new leases greater than 10% since the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The REIT's acquisition of RPT is also set to deliver at least $35 million in general and administrative cost synergies through 2024. I last covered KIM in November of 2023 following its acquisition of RPT Realty. Further, KIM's mixed-use developments also provide a lever for growth.

KIM's multifamily entitlements are also approaching its 12,000 goal, as FFO for the full year 2024 at the low end would form growth of 3 cents per share from $1.57 per share from its fiscal 2023. The REIT was already set to record steady growth against a Fed funds rate at a 23-year high. The mixed-use developments add a level of depth to its portfolio, and mean growth is being maximized by management.

Investment Grade Balance Sheet And Fed Rate Cuts

KIM is rated investment grade "BBB+" by S&P Global Ratings, with 97% of its outstanding consolidated debt at a fixed rate of 3.75%. This means near-term rate cuts won't be immediately transformative on quarterly interest expenses, which stood at $73.3 million during the second quarter. KIM's low fixed-rate debt cost faces a well-staggered debt maturity profile. The REIT will need to refinance 10% of its consolidated debt in 2025, rising to 13% in 2026.

The anticipation of cuts has already seen KIM's valuation multiple improve, with the REIT's price-to-free cash flow of 15.89x moving up markedly from a low of around 10x in late 2023. There has also been yield compression on the 7.25% Series N Preferreds (NYSE:KIM.PR.N). These are now trading at a 6.16% yield on cost.

The commons at the current 4.2% dividend yield are a buy, with the dividend set for continued growth and a new era of Fed rate cuts set to see a surge of liquidity to REITs. The risk here is that the September rate cut is not followed by further cuts if inflation does not continue on its downward trajectory. Ultimately, the quality of KIM's balance sheet, its low payout ratio, and its growth levers render the commons a buy.