IAC Inc. Is A Steal, But It Needs A Deal

Aug. 26, 2024 4:47 AM ETIAC Inc. (IAC) StockANGI, MGM
Brecht Hanssens profile picture
Brecht Hanssens
867 Followers

Summary

  • IAC has signalled to the market that it's ready to make deals. Any kind of transaction (sale, acquisition, or IPO) could unlock shareholder value.
  • If the private assets are indeed worth what we speculate, IAC is severely undervalued even when taking into account corporate overhead costs and could double when the market catches up.
  • IAC's CEO and team are incentivized with RSUs to get the share price to at least $110 by 2030.

Mature man laughing and smiling on video conference

10'000 Hours

IAC's History

I've been holding IAC stock for nearly a decade, and I'm sure some of you have held it even longer. After a while, you think you know the company, but actually that isn't really the case. IAC is changing all the

This article was written by

Brecht Hanssens profile picture
Brecht Hanssens
867 Followers
Being the Financial Manager of SmileWise, an incubator and accelerator of healthcare businesses, I see major changes on the horizon. The company is specialized in digital marketing, strategic advice and financing. Before joining SmileWise in 2019, I worked as a financial advisor for Deutsche Bank and as marketeer for a European financial technology start-up. As a trained macro-economist with a major in International Economics (Ghent University), I take a holistic and global approach to the stock market. I also hold an MBA from the Vlerick Business School (#1 in the Benelux). Having been involved in private company valuations, M&A discussions and laying the financial foundations for new business to get funded, I am well-equipped to write about innovative healthcare companies, especially when technology is involved. Favoring big margins of safety, I usually build prudent financial models. Returns for a publicly posted list of stocks returned 22,24% in 2016 and 29,11% in 2017. For any questions on how to subscribe to “Huge Healthcare Research” and gain exclusive access to my portfolio holdings, live alerts and market commentaries, feel free to send him a message or email him at info@brechthanssens.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IAC, ANGI, PRCH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IAC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IAC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IAC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News