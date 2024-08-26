Amazon Can Surprise Wall Street With Rapid Margin Expansion

Summary

  • Amazon stock saw a massive correction post-earnings, but many strong metrics were overlooked by Wall Street.
  • The company missed consensus revenue estimates by a small margin, but it is still in the upper range of its own revenue guidance.
  • The advertising business reached a milestone of over $50 billion ttm revenue, which could put the standalone valuation of this segment close to $900 billion when we do peer comparison.
  • There has been an acceleration in AWS revenue growth and margin expansion, which has almost doubled the operating income from this segment compared to the year-ago quarter.
  • Investors can still enter AMZN stock while it trades at 25 times the forward PE estimates for 2025, which is cheaper than other peers.

Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) continues to show strong fundamentals despite a modest earnings result. Amazon's GAAP EPS came at $1.26, beating estimates by a massive $0.23. On the other hand, the revenue missed by $780 million. Some of the analysts have called it a

I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

