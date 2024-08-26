MelkiNimages

Carbios SAS (OTCPK:COOSF) has not made any new financial announcements, but they have managed to get some LOIs signed with major PET producers who might, somewhere down the road, start paying for Carbios' technology to license. In addition to the investments in their own PET recycling plant, which we discussed more at length in our previous coverage, the licensing revenue they could get from these possible licensees would lead to a significant improvement of the company's cash profile, where it is currently basically pre-revenue. However, we caution that LOIs are not concrete and nothing could happen until after Carbios' own larger scale facility is complete, since it matches the scale being proposed in the LOIs. This has us maybe being a little more reticent on the stock, meaning a rating downgrade, as we want to get the timing right. That would also likely mean that Carbios will have to do some sort of equity raise unless some other new interest-free fund source appears.

Latest LOIs

One of the LOIs signed was with SASA, which is looking to construct a plant of 100kt capacity, about twice the capacity of Carbios' under construction, using Carbios' technologies. The significantly larger scale than the demonstration plant or any other facility leads to the assumption that the LOI will probably not translate into a clear licensing agreement until 2026, which is the year in which the 50kt plant that Carbios is building will be complete. This will also be after around 230 million EUR is consumed in CAPEX and other ongoing cash burn against Carbios current balance of just under 200 million EUR.

A 20% royalty agreement which is standard plus any other revenues that would be associated with integrating the technologies into the facility create a solid backbone of revenue streams that will begin to elevate Carbios' profile into that of a more typical going concern. The royalty revenue should come in at almost 100% margins. Meanwhile, their greenfield investment in a plant might be just above 10% in terms of gross margin yield on their own project, which will have half the capacity of SASA's. Around 700 EUR/metric tonne in terms of gross margin on the greenfield project, but then around 200-240 EUR/metric tonne in royalties from SASA, but double the capacity. Around a third of gross margins could be coming from the SASA licensing stream if that deal ever gets inked. That would be around 20 million EUR from the SASA license theoretically annually, as well as around 35 million EUR from their greenfield project. Around 55 million EUR in a crude forecast of gross margin. Carbios market cap is 358 million EUR.

There are other partnerships underway, including with a Chinese company that could lead to a facility utilising Carbios' technology of around 50kt, the same as Carbios' greenfield project. China would be a big Carbios market and the ecological measures being put in place by government should be a tailwind. Some other smaller partnerships are also beginning to appear, as well as a contract with a UK waste management company.

Bottom Line

From the existing LOIs and partnerships, a crude estimate of around 65 million EUR could develop of gross margin streams. We think that everything will be pending the completion of Carbios' greenfield project, since it will demonstrate the technology at the appropriate scale to prove to licensees that it's worth getting involved. This would likely mean some securing of funding will have to happen by 2026. The company expects to burn around 230 million EUR until their own plant is complete. Then its own plant would start helping in sustaining their balance sheet until the facilities are complete at the licensees, which could take another two years into 2028 if they only ink deals in 2026.

It's still a long road, but with more LOIs likely to be signed, gross profits could go in excess of 100 million EUR by the time 2030 rolls around. Carbios isn't a huge steal on those figures because it is valued at 358 million EUR, so around a 3x P/GP multiple, where a 3x P/S multiple would already look relatively rich when taking a global average of earlier stage companies, but the market opportunity is large and the cash flows, particularly from licensing which should grow in the mix is of high quality. We think though that investors might not see any activity or action in the stock until 2026. We'd stay away and try compound elsewhere before revisiting seriously.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.