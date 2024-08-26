Cullen/Frost: Earnings Remain Subdued, But The Valuation Is Still Attractive

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.48K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Texas-based Cullen/Frost have been a bit mixed since my opening piece, underperforming regional banks, albeit still delivering a 15% total return.
  • Funding cost pressure continues to ease up, though flat earning-asset balances and elevated expenses continue to weigh on earnings.
  • These shares look attractive at 13x EPS, with Frost's exclusive Texan footprint and expansion into new markets able to deliver more than enough growth to justify this.
A Frost Bank branch in Pearland, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto

I said that there was a lot to like about Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) when I opened on this bank last November. The holding company for Frost Bank, this commercial and retail lender is an exclusively Texan player that controls one

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.48K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CFR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CFR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CFR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CFR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News