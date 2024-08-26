iQoncept

Investment Overview - Recap on Alvotech

My last coverage of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) for Seeking Alpha was back in April, a few weeks before the biosimilar medicine specialist announced its Q1 2024 earnings. I gave its stock a "Buy" rating, concluding that:

if you are an investor looking to gain exposure to the biosimilar industry today, Alvotech represents one of your better options, in my view. It is cheaper to own a chunk of Alvotech than most other generic drug manufacturer's I can think of - Teva's market cap, for example, is $20bn, Amgen's $177bn, Viatris' ~$14bn, and Organon (OGN) ~$5.75bn (although the latter two pay generous dividends). Above all, this may well be the year that Humira biosimilars begin to outperform expectations, rather than lag them, and with its recently discounted share price, and exclusivity marketing an interchangeable Humira biosimilar in 2024, Alvotech looks well placed to take advantage of this phenomenon, and make share price gains for investors.

I also supplied the following definition of biosimilar drugs, taken from Alvotech's 2023 annual report/10-K submission:

A biosimilar is a biological medicine that is highly similar to and has no clinically meaningful differences from an existing approved biological, or reference product. Much as generics do for off-patent small-molecule drugs, biosimilars provide a cost-effective alternative with no clinically meaningful difference to biologic medicines whose patent exclusivity has expired.

To date, Alvotech has successfully commercialised two biosimilar drugs - AVT02, a high concentration, low-volume version of AbbVie's (ABBV) former (before US and European patent expiries) >$20bn selling immunology drug Humira, and AVT04, a version of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) anti-inflammatory Stelara, >$10.5bn revenues in 2023. The former "has received regulatory approval in over 50 markets and has been launched in over 20 markets globally" (Source: Alvotech annual report), and the latter in Japan, Canada, the EEA and most recently in the US.

In Alvotech's clinical pipeline there are several more biosimilars in development - AVT23, a version of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) asthma therapy Xolair - >$2bn revenues in 2023, AVT03, a version of Amgen's (AMGN) >$3.5bn per annum selling osteoporosis drug Prolia, AVT05, a version of Merck's (MRK) ~$700m per annum selling rheumatoid arthritis therapy Simponi, and AVT06, a version of Regeneron's >$8bn per annum selling eye disease therapy Eylea.

Alvotech obtained its Nasdaq listing via a business combination with Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in December 2021, and its stock began trading at a value of $10 per share. Shares initially sunk to <$6 per share, but have achieved highs of $16 per share earlier this year, in February, and currently trade at $12 per share.

Recent Performance - Signs Of Improvement After Stuttering Start

The FDA knocked back Alvotech's first and second attempts to secure commercial approval for AVT02 in the US, the second rejection occurring in April last year, as the agency noted deficiencies at the company's manufacturing plant in Reykjavik following an inspection.

In February this year, however, the drug was approved in the US under the brand name Simlandi. Importantly, the FDA gave Simlandi "interchangeability" status, which means it "may be substituted at the pharmacy without consulting the prescriber, much like generic drugs are routinely substituted for brand name drugs". Simlandi can be used in the following indications: adult rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult psoriatic arthritis, adult ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, adult ulcerative colitis, adult plaque psoriasis, adult hidradenitis suppurativa and adult uveitis.

The Stelara biosimilar, marketed and sold as Selarsdi, was approved in the US shortly after, for the indications of plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis.

Both approvals occurred too late to meaningfully affect revenues in the first half of 2024, however Alvotech was able to achieve overall product revenues of $65.9m for the period - up 190% year-on-year - mainly driven by sales of AVT02 in Canada and Europe, with contributions from the US and Japan, and license and other revenues of $169.7m, versus $(2.5m) in the prior year period, primarily driven by a $119m research and development milestone recognised for approval of AVT-02 in Europe, and other pipeline progress.

Cost of product revenues was reported as $65.2m, and R&D expenses were $97.5 - more or less flat year-on-year, while G&A expenses fell from $42m in 1H23, to $30m. Alvotech reported an operating profit of $43.5m; however, net loss was reported as $(153.5m), or $(0.61) per share, which was, according to the earnings press release:

heavily impacted by the fair value costs associated with our derivative liabilities and the impact of the early redemption of the existing debt obligations

Finance costs were reported as $(277.4m) On the Q2 2024 earnings call with analysts, Alvotech's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") updated on the company's debt refinancing as follows:

We announced that we successfully closed on a senior secured first lien term loan facility for $965 million. We're transitioning from a debt pool with fixed and higher levels of interest to a SOFR based facility. At current SOFR levels, we are able to reduce the cost of capital by approximately 100 basis points with the opportunity for further reductions as the macro environment improves over time. The refinancing of our existing outstanding debt obligations has improved our debt maturity profile by extending near-term maturities originally due starting in mid-2025 out to 2029.

In terms of guidance for the full year 2024, Alvotech expects to generate total revenues of $400 - $500m, with milestone payments of $190 - $200m, and adjusted EBITDA of $100 - $150m. Looking further ahead, the revenue projection for 2025 is for $600 - $800m, with Selarsdi expected to fully launch early that year. Management advised on the Q2 earnings call that:

product revenues will outpace milestone revenues starting in the third quarter. And while we expect Q3 to be another positive EBITDA quarter, most of our second half EBITDA will be achieved in the fourth quarter of 2024, which mirrors our supply schedule.

Ultimately, Alvotech's long-term business model may be about generating product revenues more so than milestones, but in answer to an analyst question during the earnings call, CFO Morales stated that:

We currently have over $1 billion of milestones yet to be collected as a result of the agreements that we have in place.

Finally, management updated on cash and liquidity as follows:

we closed the period ending June 30 with $11 million of cash on hand and $1.056 billion in net borrowings. Giving effect to the refinancing we completed in July, we closed the period with $178 million of cash on hand, including $25 million of restricted cash and $1.35 billion in gross borrowings.

Analysis Positioning Itself For Long-Term Success, But Biosimilar Markets Proving Fickle

The biosimilars market is still in its relative infancy - the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA) was passed by Congress in 2020 - and arguably, the industry is not proving to be quite as lucrative as expected.

According to Iqvia, in July 2023 there were 40 FDA-approved biosimilars across 15 "originator" products. Companies cannot launch biosimilar drugs before an originator drugs patents have expired, which is why there are no biosimilars for most of the industry's biggest selling products e.g. Keytruda, Novo Nordisk's (NVO) diabetes drug Ozempic, Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) Eliquis, Gilead Sciences (GILD) Biktarvy, Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Darzalex, and so on.

In fact, my research indicates that of the world's top 30 best-selling drugs, only three - Humira, Stelara, and Prolia, have biosimilar versions on the market or in development. This means that competition among biosimilar drugs is fierce - there are already at least eight Humira biosimilar drugs on the market, with Amgen's Amjevita being the bestseller, garnering $626, of revenues last year.

In terms of its pipeline, the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") has accepted Alvotech's filing for approval for its Eylea biosimilar, AVT06, while a filing for Prolia biosimilar is expected this year. Other opportunities, including the Keytruda biosimilar, are likely a couple of years at least away from approval provided clinical trials are successful.

If we look at 2025 guidance at the midpoint, $700m of revenues implies a forward price to sales of ~5x, and with its debt refinancing now complete, further finance costs ought to be reduced, opening up the possibility of profitability in that year.

Since my last note, Alvotech stock has fallen in value by 15%; however, I'd attribute those losses to short-term issues such as the financing costs and the later than expected entry of the Humira biosimilar into the US market.

While there are some concerns around early performance of the biosimilar market, it is still estimated to be worth ~$29.5bn today and could reach $150bn in size according to some analysts. While I think both estimates are too high, and would divide them by two for a more accurate picture, for a company the size of Alvotech, that is plenty large enough, and the company benefits from marketing and selling biosimilars for the two largest drugs available, Humira and Stelara, and now has US approval for both.

As such, I'd argue that my "buy" thesis shared in my last note remains intact. While milestone payments make revenues somewhat "lumpy", as CFO Morales put it on the earnings call, increasing product revenues ought to make the picture clearer over time, and my feeling is that Alvotech stock is poised to deliver more effectively in the second half of 2024 than in the first half.