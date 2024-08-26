Wall Street Breakfast: Mideast On Edge

Survey Monday

Nvidia's Q2 earnings release will be a high-stakes event this week, with the numbers indicating trends, demand and spending in the booming AI industry. The results will:



· Power the market to new highs

· Be limited to the AI trade

· Lead to some selling pressure

· It's a wildcard as usual



Take the survey here and don't forget to share your thoughts in the WSB comments section.

Mideast on edge

Oil prices will be on watch as Israel and Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah engaged in the heaviest missile exchange on Sunday following 10 months of warfare, fueling fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East. The exchange of fire does not appear to have set off a long-feared war, but tensions remain high.



What happened: Hezbollah launched hundreds of missiles at northern Israel in retaliation for the assassination of a senior commander last month. Israel said it launched airstrikes targeting rocket launchers across southern Lebanon to stop an imminent Hezbollah attack. At least three people were killed, including a fighter with the Hezbollah-allied Amal group, and two were wounded in the strikes on Lebanon. Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, an Israeli military spokesman, said an initial assessment showed “very little damage” in Israel.



De-escalation: Both sides have signaled their intention of avoiding further escalation. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said the group had targeted an intelligence base and the operation had concluded. "At this current stage, the country (Lebanon) can take a breath," he added, seeking to assuage fears of repercussions. Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant said he spoke with U.S. secretary of defense Lloyd Austin on avoiding regional escalation and working together to ensure Israel's defense.



Oil on watch: Oil futures were higher on Monday. Front-month Nymex crude (CL1:COM) for October delivery rose 2.7% at the time of writing, and October Brent crude (CO1:COM) was up 2.5%. Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING, said the rise was driven by Fed Chair Powell's speech and Middle East developments. "We would expect any rally on the back of these (Middle East) developments to be rather short-lived except if Iran were to become more directly involved, as this would raise oil supply risks more meaningfully." (4 comments)

Telegram CEO arrest

French authorities on Saturday arrested Pavel Durov, billionaire CEO of messaging app Telegram, who is reportedly still being detained for questioning. The arrest is part of an investigation into an alleged lack of moderation on Telegram, which police claim has allowed criminal activity to continue undetected on the app. "Durov has nothing to hide," said Telegram. "It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform." The arrest has prompted widespread backlash, including from Elon Musk, Rumble (RUM) CEO Chris Pavlovski and Edward Snowden. (155 comments)

Antitrust showdown

Kroger (KR) will start batting in court with the Federal Trade Commission today over its plan to block the supermarket behemoth's $24.6B purchase of rival Albertsons (ACI). The hearing in Portland, Oregon is scheduled to end with closing arguments on September 13, with the judge's decision expected 10 days after the trial ends. The FTC sued to block the combination in February, saying the deal would lead to higher prices for consumers. The companies have been trying to appease the FTC by offering to divest hundreds of stores to make the deal more palatable for the regulator. (22 Comments)

Astronauts’ return

Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who were sent to orbit on Boeing’s (BA) Starliner in June, will remain at the International Space Station until next year, before hitching a ride back home on a SpaceX (SPACE) spacecraft. This would extend their stay in orbit from the originally planned one week to about eight months. The decision comes as Boeing and NASA have struggled to decide on the astronauts' return journey amid safety concerns over Starliner. Meanwhile, the empty Starliner capsule is expected to undock from the ISS in a week or two, and begin its return home on autopilot. (171 comments)