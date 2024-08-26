Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd

It's a new kind of war, George. A new kind of war for a new century. "

- Harry "Breaker" Morant, Breaker Morant (1980)

Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) is starting to see some real fire in its belly. Last quarter, the company - best known for its Teal 2 military drones - reported strong results and continued momentum in its order flow. It saw a 286% increase in its consolidated revenues for FY 2024, reaching $17.8 million, with its final fourth quarter alone contributing the lion's share of sales (US$6.3 million or 35.4%).

It saw growth in both its domestic and international contracts -with $10.4 million in combined cash and accounts receivable balances. Though the company is still losing money, there has been a reduction in its cash burn, as the company arguably shifts from an R&D/sub-scale production phase to full production.

What makes the company's prospects at present so exciting? The firm is getting more focused operationally:

It divested its consumer section in February. Utah's $750,000 grant for factory modernization will dramatically increase productivity. It is rolling up Flightwave Aerospace, the maker of the Edge 130 tri-copter It has introduced a core "family of systems" for militaries in need of UAS solutions.

More importantly, it is a finalist for the DOD's Short-Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2 (SRR T2) contract, worth perhaps $600 to $720 million.

Despite its tiny market cap ($237.23 million) and 74 million share float, Red Cat Holdings is finding itself in the proverbial "sweet spot" of a historic revision of US military science and technology.

The lessons learned from both the Second Azeri-Armenian War and the Russo-Ukrainian War are now altering military budgets worldwide. In addition, the imperative of American supply chain independence from China has been now accepted by both political parties, with the drone industry targeted for a massive re-shoring over the next five years.

Fast, Cheap, and Out of Control

For all the talk about the power of AI for new business insights, chatbots, and digital butlers, a more disruptive transformation has been under way over the past two years. Drones are transforming every aspect of military strategy. And while AI in business will merely further entrench the Mag Seven in their commanding heights, the cheap lethality of drones and unmanned systems will have a decidedly leveling effect in the military sphere.

The striking success of Ukraine's USV naval program in permanently driving Russia's Black Sea fleet from Sevastopol and the Houthis ongoing disruption of Red Sea access both point to a new geostrategic reality. Drones are becoming the fast, cheap, and disposable alternative to traditional large asset, maritime or land forces. They upend conventional practices, bringing a vulnerability to tanks, helicopters, surface vessels and even submarines which is truly shocking. As a recent Defense News article suggests: "low-cost first-person-view drones are proving increasingly capable of striking larger platforms - such as combat helicopters - in Ukraine, as their pace of development has accelerated to allow them to fly faster and further."

Despite being quite sensor-rich, military drones are becoming quite small and light, as this image of the Teal 2 suggests:

Teal 2 --size vis a vis a soldier (Red Cat Holdings)

Drones will need to be brought into the operational framework of every facet of military strategy and tactics. According to one report, the West's war drone market is expected to reach $18 billion by 2028. This new cheapskate technology upends the peace. It alters the cost of protecting global trade, and levels the playing field between large states, small states, and perhaps even determined pirates.

More explicitly, the "Hellscape" strategy - recently ascribed to Adm. Samuel Paparo in a recent Washington Post article and which uses "tens of thousands" of aerial, surface, and subsurface drones in the tripwire protection of Taiwan - is now a publicly stated US defense policy.

These developments highlight the growing strategic importance of small "attritable" drones in modern warfare, a space into which Red Cat has been actively expanding its product offerings. The term "attritable" is a reference to attrition warfare and should not be equated with expendable or disposable per se. Rather, armed forces are seeking low-cost unmanned aircraft which can be deployed numerous times, and preferably never be shot down, but due to the redundant number in the fleet, any individual loss of one aircraft is acceptable if it contributes sufficiently to a tactical objective.

Last August, the U.S. Department of Defense announced the Replicator Program to great fanfare. The goal of the program is for the DoD to deliver by August 2025 all-domain autonomous systems (ADA2) to warfighters "at a scale of multiple thousands, across multiple warfighting domains."

The DoD has allocated $1 billion to the program. Analysts see the program as an acceleration into a space - recognized post-Ukraine - as essential to contemporary warfare. Others have suggested that its purpose is to convince "[President Jinping] Xi that any attempt to take Taiwan by force" will be costly and futile.

RCAT's Family of Systems and the RFI Consortium

As discussed earlier, Red Cat Holdings has made several important, strategic moves in its product line this year. In June, the company announced its intention to acquire Flightwave, a leading provider of vertical take-off and landing solutions for drones. This would add that company's Edge 130 Blue, a UAS-approved tri-copter, to its so-called "family of systems."

This new menu of three distinct drone types provides clarity to buyers.

In addition to the Edge 130, there is the Teal 2 (with its excellent night vision and encrypted, jam-resistant communications), and Fang, an FPV drone with loitering munitions /surgical strike payload.

Red Cat Holdings --Family of Systems (Red Cat Holdings website)

These low-cost, portable ISR and precision strike systems represent "where the puck is going" now: a shift from high cost, non-retrievable manned drones in favor of low-cost, very portable, often unmanned drones.

The company has also spearheaded Red Cat Futures (RFI), a new domestic consortium working to develop an open architecture and interoperability for un-crewed war systems. The group unites some of the world's "most innovative UAS hardware and software companies focused on AI/ML, swarming, FPV, command and control, and payloads."

The company is leaning deeply into swarm technology. In April, a partnership was declared between RCAT and Sentien Robotics. The two will supply a storage bay station technology - as seen in this video - to operate swarms of drones with minimal human involvement. They are thus giving war drones -via a sort of "hive" which can remotely launch, recover and recharge drones in groups-an "tactical persistence" on the battlefield.

This technically makes "unmanned drone swarming" modes -a tenet of Paparo's "Hellscape" - a feasible proposition. (It also reminds me of the unmanned buoy drones of Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT), a maritime UAS-focused micro-cap that is also probably entering the "sweet spot" of demand this decade).

US Legislation: Re-shoring the drone industry

China -specifically DJI-has dominated the small drone market since 2015. Drones from the mainland account for 90% of the US consumer market and nearly 70% of its industrial segment. More recently, the US has been frustrated to see how much Ukraine is now deploying cheaper Chinese drones (and parts) for its own military initiatives.

The American Security Drone Act, passed earlier this year, creates a new regime. After November 2025, the US federal government will no longer be able to purchase or use drones made in - or containing components from - China.

Seven US states have already accelerated the ban, prohibiting the agencies under them from using Chinese-produced drones, with Connecticut, California, and South Dakota also considering taking similar action.

To aid in the development of an indigenous UAS/drone industry, politicians are putting Chinese drone manufacturers in the crosshairs. The bill's proponents allege China-made DJI drones -derided by detractors as a veritable "TikTok with Wings" - are providing data on critical infrastructure in the United States to the CCP. But another facet of the ban could be that the elimination of dominant player DJI from the US drone market, which would offer breathing room for native US manufacturers.

There is clearly an effort now to facilitate an industrial cluster (as Michael Porter would describe it) here in the US, particularly as even Ukraine has starting to deploy cheaper Chinese parts for their assembled systems rather than rely on costlier US models.

The Countering CCP Drones Act made it into the House version of the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, which passed in June with a vote of 217-199 and was largely backed by Republicans. However, in prepping for the Senate legislation, lawmakers dropped the bill after hearing from over 5,000 municipal agencies that opposed the costs and re-training it would entail.

The effort is not dead yet, however. Florida Senator Rick Scott just amended the 2025 NDAA bill and put the Countering CCP Drones Act back into committee discussions. Now, even if the amendment gets shunted by the Senate, it could resurface in the typical reconciliations between the Senate and House versions that are required.

The Drones for First Responders Act -introduced in May by NY Representative Elise Stefanik - would also put pressure on the U.S. to source drones domestically. The bill calls for a tariff on imported drones from China, starting at 30% and increasing by 5% each year until an outright ban in 2030.

Big Risks and Catalysts

In a recent PR release, CEO Jeff Thompson declared: "We believe that the next six months will be a significant catalyst for mass production of our Family of Systems as governments across the globe begin supplying their armed forces with small drones."

With the global number of drones expected to hit 10 million by 2030, and the various legislative acts discussed above all requiring a massive expansion of the domestic drone market, the next five years do look bright for RCAT.

However, there is "many a slip between the cup and the lip," as they say in England. Red Cat Holdings remains a small, unprofitable company. The company had an operating loss of $3.4 million on revenues of $6.3 million last quarter. Gross profit has increased as the R&D expenses have fallen over the past three quarters, but margins appear poor, though RCAT is still operating at a sub-scale production rate, and the firm foresees around a 50% gross margin when operating at scale.

It's wholly owned 25,000 sq. ft. facility in Utah can currently produce 500 drones per month, but according to management, has the capability to deliver thousands in the event of a ramp-up.

Full-year trends in revenue look directionally promising, but any near-term outperformance will be predicated on one upcoming catalyst -specifically the SSR T2 contract.

RCAT --Annual Income Statement (Schwab)

After competing with 37 bidders, RCAT is now competing with just one other company for the DOD's Short-Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2 contract. The SRR T2 will provide the Army's all-purpose field quadcopter for reconnaissance "over the next terrain feature" at the platoon level. It will be integrated into training.

This is a huge contract for about 12,000 systems, as it will be the proverbial "drone in every rucksack" /platoon level system for the US Army. With a cost of $50,000 to $60,000 a system, this contract will likely be worth $600 to $720 million.

Like the T1 contract, the first upfront payment will be 20% of the whole or $120 to 144 million, with $48 to $58 million annually over the next 10 years. Thus, revenues for Red Cat could jump an additional 7x or 8x next year if it wins. A win will also likely generate order flow from NATO and allies.

RCAT submitted its new prototype in May for the Army's initial operational test and evaluation, and the contest has entered its final stages. A decision will be expected this September or October.

RCAT's remaining competitor for this contract is Skydio, a private, though far better-known company due to its years in the enterprise segment. Though Skydio has an excellent product in the X10D product, its products were allegedly criticized in Ukraine for signal-jamming security weaknesses. Their heavier weight and the security risks of its onboard Jenson Nvidia chip have also been sighted as clear negatives by one well-informed analyst.

Red Cat may have a slight edge in winning this contract. As hardware, its solution appears very lightweight, very modular, very fixable in the field, and with electronic warfare anti-jamming radios successfully tested in Ukraine. Its system also allows an operator to fly 4 drones simultaneously - see video - which adds to the DoD's desired attritable "flock" redundancy on the battlefield.

Its software overlay appears very robust in creating a super-wide situational awareness on the battlefield. It also deploys Reveal Technologies' "2d to 3D" data conversion and Athena AI's threat detection software, and can stitch together the sensor info of a multitude of drones to create a wide battlefield map. As mentioned earlier, its relationship with Sentien Robotics in creating a rapid unmanned launch of drone teams also plays to the true ethos of the Replicator Program and this new type of unmanned but "intelligentized" war.

All told: Red Cat is a highly speculative bet that it will obtain the SSR T2 contract and/or a good portion of the Replicator Program. Expect the stock to crater 40% this fall if it loses SRR T2, or -based on its tiny float - hit $10 if it wins it.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.