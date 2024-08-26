Truxton Corp.: Unappreciated Wealth Management Business Laser Focused On Growing ROI

Summary

  • When I was travelling, I kept hearing from experts in the community banking industry about the outstanding reputation of Truxton Bank.
  • Truxton isn't a bank - Truxton is a wealth management firm for high-net-worth individuals with a bank attached to it.
  • Since starting the bank 20 years ago, they have never written off a single loan.
  • The upside of Truxton becomes very apparent as they are laser focused on growing their high return on investment wealth management business.

Bank Sign

KevinAlexanderGeorge/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Truxton Corp. (OTCPK:TRUX) is our tenth largest position. The company has a market cap of $180m and is a community bank located in Nashville, Tennessee.

When I

