It has been more than nine months since we last took a look at life sciences company Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX). It was also the last time this small-cap company was covered here on Seeking Alpha. We concluded our last piece on this firm stating the stock was only appropriate for aggressive investors, even as the company had beaten expectations with its last two quarterly earnings reports. It is now time to circle back to Quanterix Corporation. An updated analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha August 2024 Company Presentation

Quanterix Corporation is located in located just outside of life sciences hub Boston, MA. The company provides various ultra-sensitive digital assay platforms that detect protein biomarkers for its customers, largely in the healthcare space. Quanterix also utilizes its CLIA-certified Accelerator Laboratory to offer contract research services to customers. The company manufacturers more than four million tests for customers annually and performs more than 750,000. The stock currently trades around $13.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $520 million.

August 2024 Company Presentation

Consumables make up roughly half of the company's overall revenue stream. Lab services are around 30% of its sales mix.

Quanterix is trying to eventually establish itself as a leader in early Alzheimer's or AD detection. This obviously could a large new market for Quanterix given the prevalence of this horrid affliction. In late 2023 the company inked a deal with a unit of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to develop blood-based tests for the detection of Alzheimer's disease.

August 2024 Company Presentation

Towards that end, the company is positioning its existing Simoa technology that is behind its current assays and applying it to develop tests for early detection of AD.

August 2024 Company Presentation August 2024 Company Presentation

Quanterix is scheduled to launch a multi-marker test for AD later this year. The company rolled out a biomarker blood test called LucentAD to help diagnose patients experiencing symptoms consistent with early AD in the early summer of 2023. In the second quarter, Quanterix announced four new partnerships to provide access to Alzheimer's disease diagnostic testing, which included three large hospital systems, including Mt. Sinai.

August 2024 Company Presentation

In addition, the company is allocating at least $20 million of capital to develop tests in this area. It has three Breakthrough Designations in this area from the FDA and is targeting detection of ALS and MS as well as it builds out a CNS focused testing portfolio.

August 2024 Company Presentation

Recent Results:

Quanterix Corporation posted its Q2 numbers on August 8th. The company had a GAAP loss of a quarter per share, a penny a share better than expectations. The net loss came in at $9.5 million for the quarter, compared to the net loss of $6.1 million in the same quarter a year ago. GAAP gross margins also fell to 58.3% from 61.7%.

Revenues grew just under 11% on a year-over-year basis to $34.4 million, slightly besting the consensus as well. Below is a breakdown of the firm's sales mix for the quarter. Lab services was the core growth engine in the quarter.

August 2024 Company Presentation

Management also lowered its FY2024 sales guidance from $139 million to $144 million to $134 million to $138 million. Both figures excluded Lucent Diagnostics testing revenues, which are expected to be immaterial for 2024. Leadership cited the "constrained capital funding environment and overall muted growth in the tool space" as reasons behind the downward revision.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Second quarter results did not impress the analyst firm community. Especially the declining margins and downward guidance revision. Since Q2 numbers hit the wires, TD Cowen has maintained its Hold rating on Quanterix and also reduced its price target five bucks a share to $15. Both Scotiabank ($28 price target, down from $32 previously) and Canaccord Genuity ($20 price target, down from $25 previously) both reissued Buy ratings, but reduced their price targets on the stock.

Quanterix Corporation ended the first half of 2024 with just under $300 million worth of cash and marketable securities, and its balance sheet is one of the most positive aspects the company has going for it right now. Quanterix listed no long-term debt on the 10-Q it filed for Q2. The company used $5.1 million in cash in the second quarter to support all operations.

The CEO added just over $207,000 worth of stock on August 13th. It was the first insider purchased in the shares since last summer. Another insider has disposed of just under $150,000 worth of equity year to date. That is the only insider activity in the shares so far in 2024.

Conclusion:

Quanterix Corporation lost 86 cents a share on a bit over $122 million in sales in FY2023. The current analyst firm consensus is for losses to increase slightly to 96 cents a share in FY2024 even as revenues rise to just over $136 million. They project losses will fall back to 87 cents a share in FY2025 as sales growth accelerates into the mid to high teens.

Unfortunately, Quanterix is in the same position as the last time we visited it. The company is seeing decent but unimpressive sales growth. Margins fell in the latest quarter and the company seems no closer to profitably than in 2023. In fact, it seems to be taking a step back this year.

Early AD detection should improve sales growth to some extent but doesn't seem to be a game changer at this point. That might change at some point in the future. Quanterix's balance sheet remains pristine, and its net cash makes up nearly 60% of the stock's market cap currently. However, I am passing on any investment recommendation on the stock until the company makes significant strides on the profitability front.