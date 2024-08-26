Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Lionne Capital Research as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Laurence Dutton

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) recently announced restructuring efforts to realign expenses with the company's near-term revenue trends. I cannot say when the stock price will trend higher, but clearly, the company is making a lot of efforts to transform the organization. I also expect that the company's investments in artificial intelligence and partnerships with ChatGPT 4 developers could accelerate net sales growth. In any case, I think that CHGG is a gift at close to 2x FCF, and close to 2x forward non-GAAP earnings. Other competitors trade at more than 9x.

Source: SA's Tool Source: SA's Tool

Chegg

Chegg is a digital education service provider company. It maintains a structure to provide 24/7 assistance to its students.

The company is focused on deepening its AI tools to create greater and more personalized customer support. In the first instance, any client subscribed to the services has access to more than one million pieces of content owned by the company, and improvements and optimizations are added to this standard.

Subscription revenues seem to be decreasing. Besides, the CEO announced this month that it will take time to get back to growth. Hence, we may have to wait a few years for the stock to reach $4, and $5. However, with all that being said, I researched the stock and obtained a list of future value drivers that make CHGG a good opportunity at a price seen today.

Source: Stockcharts

Value Driver #1: AI

One of the main milestones in the last year was Chegg's partnership to use ChatGPT 4 functions within its service offering, as well as with Scale AI. Both alliances were a function of the program's launch to remodel its platform through AI, which was launched in September 2023. The return margins related to the strong investments that the company made in this market are still imprecise. However, considering the expected growth of industries related to artificial intelligence, CHGG could receive many more collaboration proposals and demand for its products.

Short sellers may say that students can simply use the free version of GPT. That may be true. However, the free version of GPT does not have access to the company's hundred million pieces of proprietary content. In my view, it is a game-changer for CHGG.

We provide 24/7 on-demand support, and our personalized learning assistant leverages the power of artificial intelligence, more than a hundred million pieces of proprietary content, as well as a decade of learning insights. Source: 10-k

Besides, I do not think investors really take into account that Chegg is making new investments in AI. Some of the most relevant investments made in the artificial intelligence market were reported in the last 10-Q. The company invested in Sound Ventures AI Fund, L.P., and Knack Technologies. Given the nature of the investments made in venture capital firms, I do not expect the company to turn a profit quickly. I believe CHGG shareholders should understand this is a long-term bet.

We entered into a $15.0 million commitment to invest in Sound Ventures AI Fund, L.P. (Sound Ventures), a limited partnership investing in artificial intelligence companies, for approximately 6% ownership. We accounted for our investment using the equity method of accounting. As of December 31, 2023, the carrying amount of our investment was $11.7 million. Source: 10-Q We completed an investment of $6.0 million in Knack Technologies, Inc. (Knack), a privately held U.S.-based peer-to-peer tutoring platform for higher education institutions. Source: 10-Q

In the same regulatory framework, there are risks regarding future regulations on the use of AI. Currently, except for a few attempts, the operation and application of these tools are not regulated. Future legislation could limit its use and limitations regarding the collection of user data. This, together with the uncertainty about market evolution and the transformation of learning processes, are considered risk factors in the short term.

In addition to the obvious competitive risks due to the participation of large companies in the AI ​​sector, Chegg depends directly on the education market in the United States. Enrollment rates have decreased in recent years, and this mark is taken as a negative trend by the company.

According to the National Student Clearinghouse, since 2010, total undergraduate college enrollment in the United States has decreased by approximately 2.8 million. Chegg derives a significant portion of its revenue from students attending U.S. colleges. Source: 10-k

Besides, in my view, it must be taken into account that the regulation to practice within the educational market is high, which limits the company's ability to expand in the immediate future. This expansion would serve to cover in the event of a marked decline in subscriptions in an area.

Our ability to deliver course content to students enrolled in Chegg Skills skills-based learning programs may be subject to state oversight including regulatory approvals and licensure for the course content, the faculty members teaching the content, and the recruiting, admissions, and marketing activities associated with the business. Source: 10-k

Value Driver #2: Diversification

CHGG offers different services in multiple languages ​​and jurisdictions. I hope that the company's diversification will be an engine of growth in the future. With many services and in different countries, the company is more likely to meet the needs of new clients more easily.

This is why we find Chegg Maths, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Study Pack, among others. Each of these subsegments becomes professional in the offer of services within the sector. An example could be the correctors and plagiarism tests offered by the Writing program. On the other hand, the company separates its other platform, Busuu, as a separate segment in the business model. This platform is specifically for language learning. Currently, the platform has 14 languages ​​to learn, and tutors accompany it and have the same online support system.

In all cases, access to classes and support is provided through subscription programs. These can be in one of the areas or through hiring the Chegg Study Pack, which includes the contents of Writing, Math and the support platform itself included in the initial package. The latest records in this regard mark a decrease in subscribers from year to year. In 2022, there were approximately 8.5 million, while in 2023, about 7.3 million, marking a decrease of 14.12% year-on-year.

In addition to the academic offer, Chegg maintains alliance relationships and promotions for its subscribers, such as Tinder Gold. This platform is used to get in touch with other students and people interested in the same educational fields. In any case, they are strategies outside the issue of content that the company keeps open for engagement and attraction of new customers.

Value Driver #3: The Increase in Investments in R&D, and Number of Employees

The company recently reported positive net income for the first time in many years. However, CHGG began hiring a lot of staff and increasing the amount of money dedicated to research and development a long time ago. In my opinion, these investments should translate into new products, more technology, as well as a greater understanding of customer needs. As a result, I believe the sales growth we saw in the past will continue into the future.

Value Driver #4: Cash In-Hand Growth

Regardless of the stock price, the state of the balance sheet looks increasingly better. Equity has increased significantly in recent years. I believe that as new investors carefully review the balance sheet and sales growth in recent years, demand for shares could increase. The price should go to more logical places in the coming years. In the last financial report, the company reported $133 million in cash, short-term investments valued at $212 million, long-term convertible notes of $243 million, and $357 million of short-term convertible notes.

Value Driver #5: Reducing the Number of Shares

Over the past three years, shareholders have seen the number of shares decrease significantly. As a result, the company's latest data indicates a significant increase in book value per share. In my opinion, if the company continues to reduce the share count, the demand for the shares and new investors could push the share price towards more logical valuations. In the last 10-Q, the company reported that there is still $3.7 million available for the purchase of shares. Given the current share price and recent share buyback programs, I believe the company could approve new programs in the future.

In August 2023, our board of directors approved a $200.0 million increase to our existing securities repurchase program, authorizing the repurchase of up to $2.2 billion of our common stock and/or convertible notes, through open market purchases, block trades, and/or privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 plans, in compliance with applicable securities laws and other legal requirements. Source: 10-Q As of June 30, 2024, we had $3.7 million remaining under the securities repurchase program, which has no expiration date and will continue until otherwise suspended, terminated, or modified at any time for any reason by our board of directors. Source: 10-Q

Value Driver: #6 Restructuring Efforts

I think that the recent restructuring efforts announced in June 2024 may bring net income growth and financial flexibility. In my view, the transformation could take a year or two, however, as soon as the company substantially reduces expenses, we could see an improvement in both financial results and demand for the stock.

In June 2024, we announced a restructuring plan designed to realign our expenses with near-term revenue trends. The restructuring plan included a reduction in workforce and the closure of two offices outside of the United States. We estimate we will incur between $3 million and $4 million of additional restructuring charges over the next two fiscal quarters. Source: 10-Q

Risks Derived From Convertible Notes

In 2020, the company issued convertible notes with a very low interest rate. As a result, in my opinion, the company's cost of capital should not be very high. With that said, I think it is important that shareholders understand that convertible debt could increase the number of shares on the market. As a result, the value of the stock could fall.

In August 2020, we issued $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes due in 2026 (2026 notes). In March/April 2019, we issued $800 million in aggregate principal amount of 0.125% convertible senior notes due in 2025 (2025 notes, together with the 2026 notes, notes). The 2026 notes bear no interest and will mature on September 1, 2026, unless repurchased, redeemed, or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. The 2025 notes bear interest of 0.125% per year, which is payable semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year. Source: 10-Q

Chegg Is Considered A Strong Competitor

There is currently no company within the United States that offers competition in all the areas in which the company is present.

While we do not have any competitors that compete with us across our business in its entirety. Source: 10-k We believe that we have competitive strengths that position us favorably in each aspect of our business. Source: 10-k

Competition intensifies when it comes exclusively to online education. The growth of this market in recent years, both nationally and internationally, has great opportunities as well as ongoing consolidation due to new participants. Competition is also pronounced, especially for companies that orient their business models towards the integration of AI.

Even though there are companies in the sector that offer courses in similar areas, they do not maintain a level of excellence in all the areas offered. In the case of the Chegg Study package, the main competitors are Course Hero, Quizlet, Khan Academy, and Brainly. For the writing area, the main competitor is Grammarly, another well-known company in the sector. In the area of ​​mathematics, they are Photomath, Gauthmath, and Symbolab. Duolingo and Babbel are the main competitors for the language learning platform Busuu.

General Assembly, Galvanize, Inc., Flatiron School, Codecademy, DataCamp, Lambda, Inc., a 2U, Inc., Simplilearn, and Kenzie Academy are companies that offer specific courses for skill development or technical training.

CHGG Appears To Be Gift At Its Current Stock Price

We do not have to run a very complicated financial analysis to recognize that CHGG is quite undervalued. It currently does not trade far from 2x forward earnings. The sector median is close to 15x. If we look at the price/tangible book value, the company also trades quite undervalued as compared to peers.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In my view, recent restructuring efforts, recent investments in artificial intelligence, and the reduction in the number of shares may enhance future financial performance. In my view, thanks to the value drivers cited in the article, CHGG could trade at higher marks. Given the current stock price of close to $2 and the fact that peers trade at 9x FCF, my valuation target is at around $9. In sum, the company looks like a buy.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Expectations for the year 2025 include 17% EPS growth. According to Seeking Alpha, forward 2025 PE is close to 2.2x. Besides, FCF is expected to reach $73 million in 2024, $92 million in 2025, and $128 million in 2026. In my view, as soon as market participants see the expected earnings growth and FCF growth, the stock price will most likely trend higher.

Source: Seeking Alpha

My Opinion

Given the partnership agreements with companies operating in the artificial intelligence industry, including ChatGPT, and the recent growth in R&D expenses, I would expect long-term growth. The recent goodwill impairments reported in the last 10-Q were not ideal, and the ongoing restructuring efforts may not be appreciated. However, I think that the company is a gift at its current valuation of close to 2x FCF. Other competitors are trading at more than 9x FCF. The company appears to be a clear buy at its current price mark.