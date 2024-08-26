Market Pulls The Williams Companies Higher (Ratings Downgrade To Hold)

drnadig

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is a midstream company that gathers, processes, stores, and transports natural gas and NGLs. Williams differs from other midstream partnerships because it is structured as a standard C-corporation.

The company's business is solid: It is completing projects and adding capacity and EBITDA. The recent pop in electricity demand growth, particularly from artificial intelligence data centers, is likely to continue to pull in natural gas as a much-needed low-carbon generating fuel and thus requiring more natural gas transportation.

Still, with the stock price up 31.5% from my review a year ago and the overall market pulling up to an extremely high level on expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts beginning in September, Williams' stock price is at 100% of its 52-week high and 100% of its one-year target.

Moreover, for now, Appalachian producers (and others, particularly in the Permian basin) are somewhat curtailing natural gas production-certainly dry natural gas-due to low or even (at Permian's Waha hub) negative prices.

Therefore, I am downranking Williams from buy to hold. Capital appreciation-seeking investors will want to seek a lower-priced entry point when that occurs. Dividend-seekers may still like the company's 4.2% dividend yield.

Second Quarter 2024 Results and Guidance

For the second quarter of 2024, Williams' net income was $401 million, or $0.33/diluted share, compared to $547 million, or $0.45/diluted share in 2Q23.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.667 billion, 3% higher than in 2Q23. Available funds from operations (AFFO) were $1.25 billion, and dividend coverage was 2.16x.

The company reported its recent significant project progress in its 2Q24 report, including:

"Optimized portfolio by exiting Aux Sable joint venture position and consolidating ownership interest in Gulf of Mexico Discovery system; "Placed Transco's Regional Energy Access into full service ahead of schedule on Aug. 1; "Placed Marcellus South and MountainWest's Uinta Basin expansions in-service; "Began construction on Transco's Texas to Louisiana Energy Pathway expansion."

In its 2Q24 earnings call, the company also described how it is in the process of evaluating gas supply for potential new AI data center electricity demand in the mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Western states like Wyoming, Utah, and Idaho.

Guidance for 2024 is in the top half of the $6.8 billion-$7.1 billion range for adjusted EBITDA. The growth capital expenditure range for 2024 is $1.45-$1.75 billion.

For 2025, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 billion-$7.6 billion.

Segments and Diversification

In 2023, 30% of the company's adjusted EBITDA came from Transco. Transco is included in the 45% of 2023 adjusted EBITDA from transmission and deepwater. Gathering and processing comprised another 38% of 2023 adjusted EBITDA.

Natural Gas Prices

The natural gas futures price at Henry Hub, Louisiana for September 2024 closed on August 23, 2024, at $2.02/MMBTU.

Due to even lower regional prices - $1.57/MMBTU at the Transco Zone 6 trading point for New York City and negative prices at Waha in west Texas, Appalachian producers who would normally be using more pipeline capacity have curtailed production.

Competitors and Regulation

The Williams Companies is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Pipeline companies do not compete head-to-head: projects are not built until long-term volumes are committed. Moreover, because it is difficult to build new pipelines, legacy pipelines like Williams' Transco, or expansions like its 829 MMCF/D Regional Energy Access project in the Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland corridor are potent barriers to entry. Still, in some areas (west Texas, Louisiana) different companies, or company consortia, may offer competitive potential and actual pipeline projects.

Williams also competes and cooperates with intrastate pipelines and gathering systems.

WMB is operationally regulated at the national or interstate level by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and at the state level by the local authorities of the states in which it operates.

Governance

On August 1, 2024, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Williams' overall governance as 3, with sub-scores of audit (6), board (1), shareholder rights (6), and compensation (2). In this ranking, a 1 indicates lower governance risk and a 10 indicates higher governance risk.

As of July 31, 2024, shorts are 2.2% of floated shares. Insiders own a very small 0.41% of shares.

Beta is 1.08, quite close to the overall market's volatility.

On June 30, 2024, the five largest institutional holders of The Williams Companies' stock were Vanguard (10.6%), BlackRock (8.7%), State Street (6.5%), Bank of America (4.8%), and Dodge & Cox (3.1%). Some institutional fund holdings represent index fund investments that match the overall market.

Two of the top five Williams shareholders - Blackrock and State Street - are signatories to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, a group that manages $57.5 trillion in assets worldwide. NZAM limits hydrocarbon investment via its commitment to achieve net-zero alignment by 2050 or sooner.

Financial and Stock Highlights of Williams

Williams Companies' market capitalization is $55.2 billion at an August 23, 2024, stock closing price of $45.29 per share, compared to a market cap of $42.o billion and a stock price of $34.44/share a year ago.

Enterprise value is $81.5 billion.

The company's trailing twelve months' (TTM) earnings per share (EPS) is $2.32 for a current price-earnings ratio of 19.5. The average analyst estimates for 2024 and 2025 EPS are $1.81 and $2.10, respectively, resulting in a forward price-earnings ratio range of 21.6-25.0.

TTM operating cash flow is $5.56 billion.

Williams' 52-week price range is $32.49-$45.35 per share, so its most recent closing price of $45.29 is 100% of the high. The company's current one-year analysts'-average target price is $45.40/share, so the current price is also at 100% of the target.

The dividend of $1.90/share yields 4.2% at the August 23, 2024, closing price. WMB also has an opportunistic share buyback program underway.

Note that the current 10-year US Treasury rate is 3.86%, so the dividend is above this level.

On June 30, 2024, Williams had $37.7 billion in liabilities, including long-term debt of $25.6 billion, of which $1.5 billion is due within a year. With $52.4 billion in assets, this gives a liability-to-asset ratio of 72%.

On August 13, 2024, according to a recent 8-K, Williams completed a registered offering of $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amounts of senior notes with interest rates ranging from 4.8% for $450 million of notes due in 2029 to 5.15% for $300 million of notes due in 2034 to 5.8% for $750 million of notes due in 2054.

The company's ratio of debt to market capitalization is 0.48. The debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 4.5.

Average analyst rating is 1.9, or "buy," from 19 analysts.

Notes on Valuation

The company's book value per share at $10.06 is less than a fourth of its market price, implying very positive investor sentiment.

However, the ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA is 14.0, which does not suggest a bargain since the ratio is above the range of 10.0 or less.

Positive and Negative Risks for Williams

Due to its high level of debt, large capital expenditure program, and changeable regulatory environment, Williams also has inflation risk in materials, labor, and capital cost.

In particular, activist and regulatory resistance to building or even expanding pipelines is ever-present. This includes risk from environmental activists who advocate against all hydrocarbons, groups that oppose pipeline rights of way, as well as anti-hydrocarbon federal and state policymakers and regulators.

However, a positive risk is that because of natural gas' flexibility in electricity generation and growing electricity demand, resistance has decreased in some regions.

Moreover, should control of the US executive branch change, it is possible the current pause on new liquefied natural gas permitting will be lifted.

Recommendations for The Williams Companies

Williams may continue to interest dividend hunters with its 4.2% dividend yield.

Given Williams' debt and large capital programs, it is exposed to high interest costs with its 72% liability-to-asset ratio. However, if interest rates are cut, as expected, not only will the company's debt costs decline, but its dividend could make it a comparatively more attractive investment again.

The company's revenues are fee-based rather than commodity-based: its profitability and market-average beta reflect that steadiness.

However, for long-term capital appreciation potential investors, I suggest waiting for a lower-priced entry point. This could happen if the overall market declines, if the executive branch (FERC and DOE) continues to limit LNG terminal export growth (and thus disincentivizes gas transportation), if (non-Williams) Permian gas pipeline capacity expands allowing Permian gas to compete in the market (and the market for gas transportation).

Conversely, the company's price target (prospective profits) could increase with full use of Williams' existing and new pipeline capacity, lifting of the limits on LNG permitting, further Williams' entry into transporting Permian gas, increased NGL prices, and of course, increased demand for natural gas (and thus natural gas transport) particularly due to electric utilities demand for primary fuel for increased artificial intelligence data center demand.

Although Williams provides a compelling graph on this subject from S&P Global Commodity Insights as shown below, as always, beware the hockey stick forecast.

Given that its stock price is currently at 100% of both its 52-week range and its one-year target, I am downranking The Williams Companies from buy to hold.