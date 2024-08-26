Feverpitched

In May, I reiterated my buy rating for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB, GAERF) and attached a $99 price target to the name. However, the stock has not performed as it declined nearly 30 percent. This, I believe, was driven by lower traffic recorded and the depreciation of the Mexican pesos. In this report, I analyze the most recent earnings, highlight risks and opportunities, and revisit my valuation case for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Why Our Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Analysis Matters To You As An Investor?

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte is one of over 100 names that I cover which benefit from a thorough qualitative and quantitative analytical process. With that analytical rigor, we analyze each company in our coverage portfolio and instead of comparing names, we developed an analytical model that uses a wide array of input variables. We use it to provide every name with a valuation and multi-year stock price target cadence based on an EV/EBITDA valuation against the company’s median EV/EBITDA multiple and the peer group multiple.

Apart from a multi-year price target based on these multiples, we also score each stock with a rating system that includes a combination of factors. These include earnings growth, historical performance against the broader markets, and expected upside of stocks against the long-term historical index growth rate of stock markets. By doing so, the names in our coverage benefit from a unified approach to determining ratings and calculating stock price targets. Thus, we don’t have to compare all 100 names in our portfolio to figure out which name is more attractive.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte: Revenue Pressure, Higher Costs But Better Adjusted Margins

OMA

During the second quarter, total revenues decreased 3.4% driven by lower aeronautical revenues and lower construction costs. Given that construction costs are fully offset in the cost balance, it is more meaningful to consider the revenues excluding construction costs, which rose 1.1%. Given that there was a 2.5% decrease in passenger traffic driven by a 4.3% decline in domestic passenger traffic partially offset by a 12.4% growth in international passenger traffic, the revenue growth was not a bad thing. Engine issues, as discussed in the risk section of this report, were the main driver of lower passenger numbers. This is not a reduction in demand, but a reduction in the ability of airlines to supply. Total operating expenses remained stable as higher concession taxes, administrative expenses, cost of services, depreciation, and amortization were partially offset by lower maintenance provisions, lower construction costs, and lower assistance fees.

Excluding construction costs, the operating expenses increased 18.3% and operating income decreased 6.1%. Adjusted EBITDA declined by 5.7% receiving some tailwind from the exclusion of the D&A part of the costs and the adjustment for the excess concession tax paid. So, Adjusted EBITDA declined, but margins were up, which leads us to the conclusion that in a rather tough environment with limited top-line growth and higher costs, we are still seeing higher adjusted margins.

What Are The Key Risks And Opportunities For Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte?

For OMA, there are several risks and opportunities. Starting with the risks, the regulatory environment in Mexico might look volatile and that could either result in pressure on results or key investors on the sidelines. In October, the Mexican government decided to increase the concession tax for non-government operators from 5 to 9 percent of gross revenues, and that obviously has an impact on results. For OMA, that applies to the aeronautical revenues only. At the same time, we note that currently there is an excess concession tax being paid, which was 4 percent for the second quarter, and starting in 2026 that excess concession tax will reverse through maximum tariffs. The Mexican government is also looking for lower use fees, which would decrease the cost for travelers, as the use fees are part of the handling costs paid on tickets.

How this exactly will play out is unknown. I believe that airport operators will adapt to it and remain attractive for investment. However, in the worst-case scenario, this is a way for the Mexican government to provide itself with additional liquidity and force airport operators out of their concessions, after which the concession could be taken over by government-controlled entities.

The second risk is the risk of adverse weather impact on travel infrastructure and flights. While adverse weather is a risk that many companies face, it should be kept in mind even when there is adequate insurance coverage and force majeure clauses in place to catch off associated risks.

Currently, the domestic passenger numbers in Mexico are under pressure due to the grounding of airplanes equipped with the GTF engines from RTX. In a previous piece, I discussed the impact on Volaris, and at the time of writing 35 airplanes with troubled engines are still grounded while Viva Aerobus also has around 25% of its fleet grounded. That provides near-term pressure but with healthy prospects for domestic traffic in Mexico that will provide an opportunity once those airplanes are put back into service again.

The biggest opportunity for OMA is the nearshoring trend. OMA operates the airport of Monterrey, which is in the center of nearshoring in Mexico and should also add significant growth to its diversification business such as real estate, warehousing, and cargo and logistics. The risk for that nearshoring trend obviously is that while companies are trying to move away from China for manufacturing, any global economic cooldown could also halt investments to realize new facilities in Mexico.

We should also be mindful of the risk of currency fluctuations. Generally, a depreciation of the Mexican peso versus the dollar (MXN:USD) has a positive impact effect on international fees that are collected in USD as well as the US-denominated cash balances and converted to pesos. The conversion of US-denominated debt and costs increases the debt and costs when converted. That is also one of the main contributing factors to the stock price decline recently.

OMA Stock Offers Opportunity For Fundamentally Driven Share Price Recovery

The Aerospace Forum

To determine multi-year price targets, The Aerospace Forum has developed a stock screener. It uses a combination of analyst consensus on EBITDA, CapEx, and free cash flow along with the most recent balance sheet data, cash flow statements, and my assumptions on debt repayment, share repurchases, and dividends. Each quarter, we revisit those assumptions and update accordingly and if need be, we supplement our estimates if key items such as, for example, acquisitions are not reflected in estimates yet. The estimates are not based on any guidance provided by the companies we cover, but by a strong combination of consensus and my estimates.

Estimates for EBITDA have come down by around 10% for 2024-2026, and that largely reflects the depreciation of the MXN against the USD. Driven by an uncertain master schedule development plan and tariffs, the free cash flow estimates have come down by around 20%, which again, in part, reflects pressures when converting the estimated pesos amounts back to USD balances. However, our stock screener still returns a buy rating with a price target of $95 instead of $99. That would still imply a 54% upside, and even if we would assign half of the upside to account for the risks that are currently being faced, there still is a 27% upside.

How To Buy OMA Stock?

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte stock can be bought under the ticker GAERF which reflects the ordinary share. However, there is barely any volume and liquidity in GAERF and the stock trades OTC. So, that could provide some accessibility issues or issues to buying and selling at desired quantities and prices. Therefore, buying OMAB listed on the NASDAQ and representing 8 ordinary shares might be more appealing as it provides significantly better volumes. While I don’t see any clear reason to do so, one could also elect to buy the stock directly from the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV: OMA B).

Conclusion: OMA Faces Some Operational And Regulatory Uncertainties

With the engine issues faced by some airlines that operate in some OMA airports, we have seen domestic traffic declines. While we currently are around the peak of the number of airplanes that will be grounded globally, this is a pressure that will likely remain for a while. On a positive note, those issues should get better and not worse and are not reflective of demand, and we also see that international traffic continues to grow, which also provides appreciable dollar-denominated cash flows. While there also are uncertainties regarding the maximum tariffs in future years, I also do think we should keep in mind that its airport in Monterey, OMA is still positioned extremely well to capitalize on nearshoring trends. These will drive the aviation businesses and provide growth opportunities for OMA’s diversification businesses such as warehouses, real estate, cargo, and logistics. So, with all of that in mind, I continue to rate Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. stock a buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.