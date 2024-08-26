BlackJack3D

Introduction

The stock of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) the cybersecurity behemoth, had been enjoying its time in the sun across the first half of 2024 as it saw its price expand by over 50%, and consequently also outperform the Nasdaq quite handsomely. However, the company's role in the unfortunate events of July 19th, which upended around 8.5 million Windows devices and had deleterious consequences elsewhere, appears to have knocked the stuffing out of the share price, so much so, that on a YTD basis, it is effectively up by only mid-single-digits, underperforming its benchmark by over 1100bps.

The management of CRWD will soon have the ideal platform to address some of the concerns that have cropped up in the aftermath of the event, and also shed more insight into what has traditionally proven to be one of their weakest quarters; to clarify, on the 28th of August, post market hours, CRWD will release its Q2-25 (the company follows a Jan year ending fiscal) earnings report followed by a conference call at 5 p.m. ET

Upcoming Earnings Event - Key Considerations

Firstly, it must be reiterated that CRWD's quarterly track record in relation to the street's expectations has been quite remarkable since it made its debut on the markets in June 2019. To highlight, this business has beaten not just topline estimates but even bottom-line estimates on every single quarterly occasion over the last five years!

Given this illustrious and long track record, CRWD can't afford any slip-ups on the headline front (both revenue and EPS), particularly as the market already appears to be on tenterhooks with regard to the outage incident, and management's read on it. Nonetheless, the two key numbers to watch will be a revenue figure of $958.6m and an adjusted EPS figure of $0.97. It's fair to say that the sell-side is already approaching the event through a relatively conservative lens, as their expected revenue figure is closer to the lower end of management's guided range ($958.3m-$961.2m) and the adjusted EPS is already below the guided range of $0.98-$0.99.

Needless to say, besides the earnings headlines, placatory commentary related to last month's outage fiasco will take center stage at the Q2 event, even though the company did provide an RCA (Root Cause Analysis) report earlier this month. George Kurtz and co will have their task cut out in ameliorating some of the reputational damage that has beset the company, because, even as recently as last week, there have been reports of cloud service performance issues afflicting some of their European clients. Granted, these developments may be unconnected to the Channel File 291 incident in July, but yet, it does not reflect well on CRWD's reputation.

There has also been plenty of talk around the pecuniary consequences that CRWD could face from existing clients who were impacted, but whilst it is not ideal, we don't also necessarily view this as a crippling risk. The company's standard license and service agreements that it had signed with these clients should cap its liabilities to a stipulated amount, if any arise in the future. Besides, CRWD may potentially also be able to rely on its E&O (Errors & Omissions) cover which provides some form of insurance protection from claims for mistakes made on account of negligence, malpractices, errors, etc.

Looking beyond the outage, investors' focus will be centered around the trend of net new ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) growth. As noted earlier, Q2 has traditionally not proven to be a very resplendent quarter for business metrics, and investors should brace themselves for a drop-off in net new ARR growth from the 22% levels seen in Q1, to potential thresholds of low teens or even early double-digits in Q2. Meanwhile, if CRWD's platform can continue to demonstrate strong module adoption by its clients (customers adopting 5+ and 6+ modules have been growing at 65% and 44% respectively), in the face of negative sentiment, it will be taken well by the market.

On the operating front, management had already suggested that operating leverage, if any, will likely only come through in H2-25, so don't expect any meaningful operating income progress in Q2. As CRWD doubles down on its intention to hit $10bn of ARR, one is likely to see increased hiring, and more sales and marketing expense.

Investors who are averse to heightened dilution risks should also keep a keen eye on the progression of SBC (stock-based-compensation) growth by quarter; previously we've been enthused to see it come off from triple-digit growth levels to the early teen threshold, but once again, this appears to be trending up, with the run rate approaching 40% levels.

Tracking SBC progression takes on even more importance in CRWD's case, as it gives a disingenuous perspective on the quality of CRWD's free cash flow generation, which had recently hit record levels of $322m (growing at a pace of 42%). Just to clarify, over the last 11 quarters, SBC, on average, has accounted for 55% of CRWD's operating cash flow. In Q2, the proportion of SBC that accounts for operating cash flow is typically more pronounced than usual (over the 60% mark) which gives you a sense of how weak working capital dynamics are likely to be in Q2. Thus, even though the FCF margin (as a % of revenue) in Q1 was quite resilient at 35%, we would expect this to step down to levels below 33% in Q2. What this also means is that CRWD's current FCF yield, which is around 50bps better than its long-term average, could see a closer convergence to its mean once the Q2 event has played out.

Closing Thoughts - Is CRWD Stock A Good Buy Now?

Despite the correction in the share price in recent months, CRWD is not a particularly cheap stock to own. Based on next year's EPS, the stock is now priced at a multiple of over 57x.

When you're priced at such steep levels, you're essentially priced for perfection, and given some of the lingering uncertainties following the outage, we're not convinced it's worth the risk to pay that multiple.

One could be open to paying that steep 57 plus P/E multiple if we were getting earnings growth closer to the 50% threshold, or earnings growth that will improve next year, but that isn't the case here, with earnings growth p.a. expected to drop by 600bps next year.

We are also not necessarily convinced that the sell-side has entirely budgeted for the potential collateral damage that could accrue; over the past month, EPS estimates for this year and the next, haven't moved meaningfully as yet (a cut of only 1.5% -2.3% over the past month). This could well change following the Q2 event.

Then whilst CRWD no longer looks like an overextended play within the cybersecurity universe, the image below suggests that we may see some more reversion to the mean as the current relative strength ratio (versus its peers) is still around 25% more than the long-term mean.

Finally, looking at CRWD's standalone chart on the daily time frame, we don't yet feel the need to be too bullish before the Q2 event, even though there's been some recovery from the lows.

Our take is that bearish hues still largely continue to hover around CRWD, and we lack the confidence to go against the herd. In July, we witnessed not just a trendline break (the black line), but also a drop below the psychologically crucial 200DMA (the red line), something which had managed to hold since mid-May 2023 (before that we had also seen the bullish golden cross pattern, heralding the start of bullish conditions. Now just before the Q2 event, the stock is still perched below its 200DMA, even as the 50DMA converges closer, with the prospect of a potential death cross. We're not suggesting that this will definitely happen, but why take the risk when the prospect of this happening is hardly outlandish. CRWD is a hold.