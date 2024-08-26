bjdlzx

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) reported a $227 million net loss in the second quarter. The cause of the net loss is a sky-high depreciation cost, as shown below:

Chesapeake Energy Second Quarter 2024 Operating Costs (Chesapeake Energy Second Quarter 2024, Corporate Earnings Presentation)

This is taken from the guidance slide in the latest presentation. That depreciation cost is about double the cost of competitor Antero Resources Corporation (AR). Antero Resources recently reported depreciation costs of $.55 MCF in the latest quarter. While the other Chesapeake costs shown above appear to be reasonable for the industry that depreciation cost will be a hindrance towards a reasonable return on investment for some time.

The last article noted that the company was acquiring a significant expansion of its presence in the expensive Haynesville area through the coming merger with Southwestern Energy Company (SWN). That is not going to help the current situation because these companies are typically valued by looking at the average profitability throughout the business cycle. If higher profits get offset with larger losses, then the average profitability will stay the same.

Haynesville Comparison

The Haynesville is known as the swing basin because it is the highest cost dry gas basin that is still competitive to drill for dry gas. But that certainly does not make it desirable to acquire.

Antero Resources Comparison Of Basin Operator Costs (Antero Resources Corporate Presentation August 2024)

Most likely, Chesapeake Energy will be acquiring acreage that is pricier to operate than its Marcellus acreage. Even with anticipated synergies and hopefully cost-cutting, the average cost does not need to include a high-cost basin (let alone expanding the presence by acquisition).

But that is not the only Haynesville issue.

Antero Resources Haynesville Legal Issues Summary (Antero Resources Natural Gas Fundamentals Presentation June 2024)

The Haynesville area has a delay in meeting increased transportation needs. At least a couple of these disputes involve Energy Transfer LP (ET), and I covered some of those separately in a different article.

In short, the acquisition, at least as far as the immediate future is concerned, involves high costs and transportation issues. Since there is likely a premium involved that depreciation charge could climb a bit more.

Many will state that depreciation is a non-cash charge. But that charge does represent cash that was spent in the past. Anytime cash is spent, then an adequate profit needs to be made. Therefore, if depreciation is the charge that is causing the current losses, then that means an expenditure that was made in the past and is now being depreciated is not meeting the original goals set for that expenditure.

Latest EQT Acquisition

EQT Corporation (EQT) management was specific about the latest EQT acquisition. In addition to being immediately accretive, they expect a big drop in the corporate breakeven:

EQT Acquisition Of Equitrans Cost Effects Post Combination (EQT Corporate Presentation Of Equitrans Merger March 2024)

That means that even if a premium is offered for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) (and it was), the company expects a material cost-benefit going forward that can be demonstrated to shareholders.

Chesapeake Energy, in contrast, usually stops with immediately accretive combined with some cost savings. But the cyclical downturn that has resulted in weak natural gas prices is beginning to demonstrate that maybe being a low-cost producer is not what the company had in mind.

The Result

EQT is promising material cost savings going forward that investors will be able to see as a result of the merger.

Antero Resources has moved to organic growth and some liquids to post better per-share results.

But this company has a sky-high depreciation charge that is not offset elsewhere by lower costs. Since stock is generally used in the combinations and debt has been kept low, cash flow is decent, and Chesapeake Energy will definitely survive. However, the depreciation is so large on a per-unit basis that it is not cost-competitive in the industry on a total cost basis.

That means despite being financially healthy and well on its way to achieving investment grade, there is a future profitability issue.

Sale To SilverBow Resources

Chesapeake Energy announced a sale of the last of its low-cost producing Eagle Ford properties to SilverBow Resources for $700 million. This eliminated a low-cost diversification that likely would have kept the company above breakeven during the cyclical natural gas price downturn.

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) acquired SilverBow and those Eagle Ford properties while working to decrease Eagle Ford costs further.

Crescent Energy Eagle Ford Cost Progress (Crescent Energy Second Quarter 2024, Corporate Presentation)

The SilverBow acquisition closed on July 30, 2024. What is interesting is that both SilverBow and then Crescent Energy saw fit to pay a premium (or at least the asking price) to make a deal happen. Since Crescent Energy is run by KKR and has John Goff as its Chairman, there is every chance that they saw a good deal and grabbed it.

The Eagle Ford does not get as much attention in Texas as the Permian, however, it often outperforms the Permian because the Permian has in the past had takeaway issues that led to price discounting and high transportation expenses. Both John Goff and KKR have reputations as savvy investors. That may imply that Chesapeake Energy made a strategic error by not keeping the Eagle Ford as a core area.

The current reported losses reported by Chesapeake Energy would tend to back up that idea. This company was diversified to do well if either natural gas pricing or oil pricing did ok. Now the company has not only gone for dry gas production, but it made a high-cost area, Haynesville, a core area.

Summary

In some ways, Chesapeake Energy has been making some decent progress since it exited bankruptcy. The latest financial strength ratings edge closer to investment grade as the bankruptcy fades into the past. However, profitability appears to be a secondary concern to a strategy of focusing on dry gas production. That strategy has led to a high-cost basin, the Haynesville, being a core area. Management is furthering this strategy with the acquisition of Southwestern Energy.

But the strategy has also led to the reporting of a cyclical loss. This loss is caused largely by a very high depreciation charge on a per-unit basis. That may mean that the returns on the acquisition strategy are not all that good. The additional interest in Haynesville after the Southwestern merger closes would therefore point towards more and possibly larger cyclical losses during times of weak pricing.

This will affect the company's stock price in the future because the stock price valuation is usually related to the average profitability throughout the business cycle. Keeping the Eagle Ford may well have meant a better long-term valuation from diversification, as long as management watched the costs closely.

In both the presentation and the earnings press release, there was mention of cost progress in operations. But that may not offset the strategy of making Haynesville a core area.

Currently, idling rigs, curtailments in general, and lower CAPEX are the order of the day.

For me, this is an avoid or a sell, as I think there are better choices in the industry. The strategy chosen by management points to serious management issues.

Risks

Any upstream company is subject to the low visibility of future prices and the volatility of commodity prices in general. A severe and sustained downturn in natural gas prices could cause an adverse revision to Chesapeake Energy Corporation's future. This company is particularly exposed in that situation due to its presence in the high-cost Haynesville Basin.

The depreciation charge needs to come down over time for the company to be cost-competitive. Presently, it would appear that the acquisition strategy is not "pulling its weight." That could lead to a general "housecleaning" through several revaluation charges in the future.

The loss of key personnel could set Chesapeake Energy Corporation back in the future. However, it does appear that this management needs a serious upgrade in its general business strategy.