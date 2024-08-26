Africa Stocks Overtake U.S. Shares As Top Performer In 2024

Summary

  • VanEck Africa Index ETF closed on Friday (Aug. 23) with a 20.0% total return this year, edging out the 19.0% rise for SPDR S&P 500.
  • Over longer periods, AFK is no match for SPY’s red-hot rise.
  • A calculated risk view suggests that keeping some skin in the international diversification game still has merit vs. the extreme view of sticking exclusively with the US.

Earlier this month, I discussed the possibility that the US stock market’s year-to-date performance would slip to second place as Africa shares rallied. Nearly two weeks later, the switch is complete, based on a set of proxy ETFs.

