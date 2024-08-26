Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) looks positive from multiple fundamental angles. The company has strong, above-average double-digit expected earnings growth (consensus). The valuation is attractive, leaving plenty of room to the upside for the stock. KEX is experiencing strong demand from multiple industries, which led to pricing strength and increased margins.

Kirby's Business Background

Kirby operates tank barges in the United States. KEX has two segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services. The Marine Transportation segment comprises 59% of Kirby's total revenue. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquids in the Gulf of Mexico, the Mississippi River, and the coastal areas of the U.S. This segment transports various products such as: Fuel oil, petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, and agriculture chemicals via tank barges. It also operates dry bulk barges and tugboats to support dry-bulk cargos for the U.S. coastal trade.

Here's a look at what Kirby owns, operates, and leases as of the end of Q2 2024 vs. Q2 2023:

Kirby's Distribution & Services segment comprises 41% of total revenue. This segment sells genuine replacement parts for engines, transmissions, electric motors, drives, energy storage battery systems, oilfield service equipment, reduction gears, electrical distribution & control systems, and more. The segment also handles after-market service for related equipment.

Kirby's Growth Catalysts

Kirby is experiencing strong demand for both Marine and Distribution Services. This was evident in the 11% increase for inland revenue for Q2 2024 over Q2 2023. In the Marine Transportation segment, barge utilization for inland was in the low-to-mid 90% range. The demand-led inland spot prices to increase in the mid-teens percentage range year-over-year. Coastal revenue increased 24% year-over-year. Coastal barge utilization was in the mid-to-high-90% range. Average spot market rates for coastal increased by the mid 20% range year-over-year.

Kirby experienced stable demand for the Distribution & Services segment in Q2. Some highlights for this segment include: a 9% year-over-year increase for power generation, a 22% sequential increase for oil and gas (driven by growth in the frac business), and a 9% year-over-year increase and 16% sequential increase for the commercial & industrial market (driven by steady demand across various markets and growth from the Thermo King product deliveries).

Kirby's net income margin increased from 7.4% in Q2 2023 up to 10% in Q2 2024. This demonstrates the effect of strong pricing from the high demand that Kirby is experiencing. CEO, David W. Grzebinski stated in the Q2 2024 earnings conference call that he expects the trend for strong pricing to continue especially for the inland market. He also stated that the coastal supply/demand dynamics remain very favorable. Kirby is experiencing strong demand combined with limited new barge construction. These conditions could lead to further pricing strength and margin increases in future quarters.

Kirby's Valuation

Since Kirby is growing earnings at a strong double-digit pace, I think the PEG ratio is the most appropriate metric to use for the stock's valuation. Kirby is trading attractively with a low PEG of 0.73. PEG ratios below one indicate an undervaluation. Kirby's PEG ratio is based on the company's 3- to 5-year estimated average annual earnings growth of about 30%.

Kirby is trading below the Marine Shipping industry's PEG of 0.80. The Marine Shipping industry is also attractively valued as a whole as it also trades below one. So, Kirby's stock has room to move higher as the company continues to grow earnings at a strong double-digit pace.

Kirby is expected to grow EPS by 47% to $5.46 for 2024 (consensus). This estimate looks achievable considering Kirby's widening margins along with strong demand which is driving revenue growth.

Technical Perspective

The stock recently recovered from a recent pullback from about $131 down to about $103. The stock recovered to $119. The RSI indicator (purple line in the middle of the chart) is showing positive momentum as it increased above the 50 level. The MACD indicator (at the bottom of the chart) also looks bullish as the blue MACD line rose above the red signal line and the histogram turned green. This shows that the stock is on a new upward trend. The upward trend can continue if Kirby sees continued strong demand for its marine transportation and distribution/services.

Risks for the Stock

The main risk for Kirby and the stock would be a weakening in demand for its inland and coastal barge services and its distribution & services offerings. Lower demand could lead to a decrease in pricing and revenue. This could lead to a narrowing of margins. This could be a result of a weakening economy and/or a weakening in the marine transportation and related markets.

Another risk is that the U.S. inland waterway infrastructure is aging (about half of the locks are 50 years old). The system includes 240 locks and dams that need maintenance that could occur more frequently. This maintenance causes outages, which results in delays and extra operating expenses. Marine transportation companies are on the hook for about 35% of the costs of new construction and rehabbing of locks and dams through user taxes. The other portion is paid from federal tax revenue. The U.S. government could change how it funds this construction, which could negatively impact Kirby.

Kirby could be negatively impacted by a marine accident or spill event. If the company was determined to be responsible for an accident, Kirby could incur large financial penalties. Kirby does transport goods that are potentially hazardous to waterways, such as oil, other petroleum products, agricultural chemicals, etc.

Kirby's Long-Term Outlook

Kirby looks poised to perform well as the company is experiencing strong demand for its inland and coastal marine business along with steady demand from its distribution and services business. KEX is benefitting from high utilization in both of its business segments. This strong demand has a good chance to continue as lower interest rates on the horizon could stimulate more production from Kirby's customers, possibly increasing Kirby's utilization rates.

Kirby's above-average earnings growth has the potential to drive the stock to outperform the broader market from the low valuation level over the next year.