Fresh from its large, $380mn IPO in January, CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) achieved high success after its bladder cancer molecule cretostimogene grenadenorepvec demonstrated a 75.2% complete response at any time in 105 patients. The study was a phase 3 monotherapy study in NMIBC or high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer that's unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette Guerin. This data, presented on May 3, was quickly followed on May 24 by data from a phase 2 study of the same molecule, this time in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab), which saw an 82.8% CR at any time, among other commendable datapoints.

NMIBC and Competing Data

NMIBC is a less aggressive form of bladder cancer that's treated with a) surgery, also called TURBT, or Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumor, b) intravesical chemotherapy using, for example, mitomycin, and c) Bacillus Calmette-Guérin ('BCG') therapy, an immunotherapy using a live, attenuated strain of Mycobacterium bovis, a bacterium related to the one that causes tuberculosis.

Just this April, the FDA approved ImmunityBio's (IBRX) IL-15 agonist ANKTIVA plus BCG based on phase 3 trial data that showed a 62% CR in 77 patients. Another molecule called TAR-200, being developed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), has seen a 77% CR rate in a phase 2 study, although in just 30 patients, and is currently running phase 3 trials. Four years ago, Keytruda monotherapy was approved in NMIBC based on just a 41% CR rate. One other option besides the above two that's also approved is nadofaragene, a gene therapy approved in 2022. Putting that into perspective along with cretostimogene, we can see how the market could be excited.

Cretostimogene: How it Works

Cretostimogene is an oncolytic immunotherapy that consists of a conditionally replicating oncolytic adenovirus encoding GM-CSF. Here, the term "conditionally replicating" means that the virus is engineered to replicate only under certain conditions, specifically within the environment of cancer cells. This selective replication ensures that the virus multiplies and spreads within the tumor, leading to the destruction of cancer cells while minimizing damage to normal tissues. The oncolytic adenovirus selectively infects and replicates within cancer cells. As the virus replicates, it causes the cancer cells to burst (lysis), which directly destroys the tumor.

On top of that, Cretostimogene encodes Granulocyte-Macrophage Colony-Stimulating Factor (GM-CSF), a protein that plays a crucial role in immune system function. GM-CSF stimulates the production and activation of immune cells such as dendritic cells and macrophages, which are key players in the body's defense against cancer. When the virus infects and kills cancer cells, GM-CSF is released in the tumor environment. This enhances the body's immune response by recruiting immune cells to the tumor site and promoting the presentation of cancer cell antigens to the immune system, which can help generate a broader anti-tumor response. Thus, Cretostimogene represents a novel approach in the field of cancer immunotherapy, combining direct oncolytic effects with immune system activation.

Cretostimogene Dataset

Cretostimogene has data from two different programs, a phase 3 trial called BOND-003 where it's tested as a monotherapy, and a phase 2 trial called CORE-001 where Cretostimogene has been combined with pembrolizumab.

In the phase 3 study, Cretostimogene was able to achieve a 75.2% CR rate in patients (79 out of 105 [95% confidence interval (CI), 65-83]) as of the cutoff date of April 1, 2024. Twenty-nine of these patients maintained the CR at 12 months, with 22 more pending evaluation, which should add to that number. This is a very durable response. Median duration of response ('DOR') was not reached. When the median DOR is "not reached," it means that more than half of the patients in the trial were still responding to the treatment at the time the data was analyzed. This is a positive outcome, indicating that the treatment is providing a durable response for many patients. Also to be noted that there was a 92.4% cystectomy-free survival, and patients with a CR did not need radical cystectomy or showed nodal or metastatic progression.

As for safety, there were no Grade 3 AEs emerging from treatment. Two patients had grade 2 AEs. There were no discontinuations due to treatment. 62.5% of patients had a TRAE, the most common of which were bladder spasm, pollakiuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, and hematuria. The AE profile is manageable and there were no surprises in this patient population of heavily pretreated NMIBC patients.

Topline data from this trial is expected by the end of this year, so a regulatory submission by mid-2025 and approval by mid-2026 is expected.

Moving on to the phase 2 combo study, as of Feb. 5, 2024, 57% of patients in the intent-to-treat ('ITT') population, or 20 out of 35 patients, had a CR at 12 months. If the CR is taken to be at any time, that number goes up to 83%. At 24 months, the CR rate was still a robust 54%. This number represents 95% of the patients who achieved a CR at 12 months.

The median Duration of Response ('DOR') has not yet been reached but is known to be longer than 21 months. Additionally, Kaplan-Meier estimates suggest that the CR rates at 12 and 24 months were 77.3% (95% CI, 58.1-88.5%) and 69.6% (95% CI, 49.4-83.0%), respectively.

At 24 months, the Progression-Free Survival ('PFS') rate was 100%, with no patients progressing to muscle-invasive cancer or metastatic disease. These PFS figures compare well with other advanced therapies like nadofaragene gene therapy which saw a 94% PFS, Keytruda which was 91%, and N803 plus BCG which was 90%. The Cystectomy-Free Survival ('CFS') rate at 24 months was 80%, and for patients in CR, it was 100%.

The treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) observed were consistent with those expected from the individual drugs used, and there was no indication of increased toxicity when combined.

Market Potential

The current standard of care in NMIBC is TURBT followed by BCG, however, 50%-60% of patients progress from these procedures. 20-40% of these patients, says the company, develop MIBC, or muscle invasive bladder cancer, and about half of these patients die. This population of BCG-unresponsive patients is the target market for cretostimogene.

Bladder cancer per se is a very common cancer, with an estimated 725,000 Americans living with it and an estimated 83,000 patients diagnosed in 2024. It's one of the most expensive cancers to treat. 75% of newly diagnosed bladder cancer patients have NMIBC. This represents a multi-billion-dollar opportunity with a high unmet need despite the approval of multiple treatment options.

Fundamentals

CGON has a market cap of $2.48bn and a cash balance of $552.9mn. R&D expenses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, were $18.5 million while G&A expenses were $7.5 million. At that rate, they have a cash runway of well over 20 quarters. The company estimates they have funds through 2027, or potentially a year beyond their first approval.

Risks

The data presented by the company so far is outstanding, and I cannot imagine a situation where this therapy will not be approved in the next two years. However, the market is differentiated, and the company will need to work to crack into an established market.

The market potential may well run into billions of dollars, however, two years before approval, the company is already being valued at $2.48bn. I think this stretches the valuation considerably, and the stock may be expensive.

Bottom Line

On the other hand, there's a gap between the current stock price and the 52-week high. The company IPO-ed recently, and the stock has gone up and down but is in a definite downward trend from the post-IPO highs. That may present an opportunity, but I would prefer to wait and watch this a little further before taking a decision. Right now, I would call this a Hold.