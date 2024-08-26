Pixelbizz/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is a global leader in lithography for wafer production, part of the process of manufacturing semiconductors. Over the past decade, this position has delivered wonderful returns to investors.

ASML vs. S&P 500 10Y Total Returns (Seeking Alpha)

With dividends reinvested, ASML significantly outperformed the broader market. The question, then, is if long-term investors could reasonably expect to be rewarded further if they started a position today. Even doing half as well would be a great return on investment. My concern is largely on the valuation for such a business, and I'll go into why that makes the shares a Hold for now.

Financial History

First, let's look at how the improvements of their financial results over time contributed to these shareholder returns.

Author's display of annually reported data

Annual revenues are roughly five times where they were a decade ago, a significant level of real growth.

Author's display of annually reported data

This led to improvements in free cash flow, with more recent years being much higher than before. Fluctuations in annual FCF have had largely to do with when accounts receivable are eventually converted into cash payments between years. As an average over the last five years, ASML's annual FCF has been about €5.3 billion.

Author's display of annually reported data

These gains resulted in rising dividend distributions to shareholders, as well as regular buybacks, fluctuating depending on the year, typically peaking when FCF is higher that year.

ASML 5Y Price History (Seeking Alpha)

2021 showed their largest peak to date. As their financials are reported in euros, that year would have been similar to buying backing back shares of ASML for about $715 per share throughout 2021, based on exchange rates between the euro and the dollar at the time. (See their 2021 annual report, pg. 137, for figures on the repurchases.)

Overall, even though the semiconductor industry is known to be cyclical, ASML has been a grower and a compounder throughout the last decade of its life, both as a business and as the shares themselves are concerned.

Business Model

As I mentioned before, ASML's role in semiconductor development are its lithographic machines that enable customers' production of wafers.

Q2 2024 Company Presentation

While their top three customers have historically been Intel (INTC) in the United States, Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) in Korea, and TSMC (TSM) in Taiwan, more recently they have reported the largest share of their net sales, across their different product lines, going to customers in China.

These sales account not just for the wafers themselves, but various support and software services to assist in their use.

End Uses Market Sizes (2023 Annual Report)

They make possible a variety of end uses, such as smartphones, personal computing, automobiles and data centers. Each of these has their own mini-cycles within the broader semiconductor cycle, and ASML historically has been able to adjust and serve customer needs, whatever the end use.

Future Outlook

With the history and business summarized, I want to go over the key advantages and risks that informs this thesis.

China

As about half of net sales currently go to customers in China, there is some risk of doing business with this country. The US government has been increasing pressure to reduce China's access to the most advanced semiconductor technology. Similarly, some fear that China may preemptively develop its own domestic industry, as it currently lacks this in any meaningful capacity.

Management expressed less concern about this in its Q2 2024 earnings call.

In this case, China. We look at -- and that's the way we model our sales medium term and long term. We look at what is the global demand for wafers and whether those wafers are being produced in country X or country Y, at the end of the day, it doesn't matter. And I think that is very important to recognize in looking at your model. We don't have a specific China element in our models. It is the global demand for wafers that drives our modeling.

For my part, I think the history of the company bears this out.

Growth of Chinese Net Sales (2023 Annual Report)

Seen above, China has only somewhat recently become a major source of business for the company. Sales have continued to grow in other regions as well, and as more of the world develops and integrates technology into their lives, I expect their projections for medium-to-long term demand will prove to be a reliable model for them.

ASML 6M Price History (Seeking Alpha)

As we saw recently in July, fears over this can result in dips of the share price, but ideally folks who invest in ASML are in it for the long haul anyway.

AI Boom

I expect one of the big drivers of demand to be the boom around AI. This is somewhat indicated by the growing end use data centers that I showed earlier. Management attested to this as well in the earnings call:

So I think AI is driving, I would say, right now, the biggest part of the recovery. This is true for Logic. This is true for Memory. Roger just commented on Logic. I think you know that for high bandwidth memory, those products drive more demand, more wafer demand, because we are looking basically at a higher density of DRAM on those products and we look at something that, of course, will take course over several months. So we started to see the positive effect of that for 2025. We expect that to continue into 2026, both for Memory and for Logic.

The near-term outlook is therefore favorable for ASML's results. We have yet to know what a long-term trend even looks like for AI-driven demand, and so I am not sure if we can assume it will be a source of sustainable growth for as long as a decade, but that does seem to be the case for the next few years, at the very least.

Multiple Expansion

While the fundamentals of ASML did improve quite a bit over the past decade, a major part of those total returns has been multiple expansion.

P/E and P/CF 10Y History (Seeking Alpha)

Whether one prefers to reference the Price/Earnings or Price/Cash Flow ratios, both traded much lower before and currently at multiples two-to-three times higher than a decade prior. While even a flat multiple would have created gains on these improving fundamentals, ASML is now a much bigger company priced for a higher rate of growth.

Multiple History 2006 - 2014 (Seeking Alpha)

The multiples have even been in the single digits when the market has felt less optimistic, even given a few years after the 2008 Financial Crisis. Lacking a major recession since then, I think it's good to keep that in mind for pricing ASML today.

Returns to Shareholders

One upside has been the company's constant commitment of distributing growing dividends to shareholders each year. With its growth prospects and very small amount of debt on its balance sheet, I expect it will have the cash flow to sustain these distributions.

The buybacks are more of a wild card. The company has shown an appetite for its shares, typically exceeding the cash committed to dividend distributions.

Q2 2024 Quarterly Report

While 2023's repurchases were less, 2024 so far has shown an increased pace of buybacks, even as shares trade near all-time highs. Remember also that buybacks surged in 2021, when the multiples were also in a higher range. While I believe their dividend policy will be beneficial to shareholders over time, I think their buyback policy suggests they may get poor returns on capital for the prices they accept on the market.

Valuation

With these matters laid out, I'm going to provide a valuation based on a Discounted Cash Flow model. I'll use the following assumptions:

€5.3B as baseline FCF

15% CAGR for the first 5 years

10% CAGR for the second 5

Terminal multiple of 15

As I mentioned before, €5.3B is average of the last five years, and I think it accurately reflects what is minimally possible of their ability to generate cash. Considering their history of consistent revenue growth and strong gross margins, I think a CAGR of at least 15% is possible over the next few years, but I suspect this could decline if there are issues related to China or declines in demand if AI drivers should stabilize over time or a recession should occur. Similarly, a terminal multiple of 15 represents a lower range of how the market could price this, especially if they grow pessimistic compared to today.

Author's calculation (with euros as input)

Priced with a 10% discount rate (typical return of a broad market index) and converted into USD based on current exchange rates, that suggests the intrinsic value of ASML is about $182B, resolving to about $463 per share.

Based on that, I think the current valuation on the market doesn't provide enough margin of safety for less-than-stellar earnings results.

Conclusion

ASML is a solid company with a continually improving fundamentals and a central role in global production of lithographic machines, whose function is essential to production of semiconductors. I don't think there are long-term risks of being wiped out, as a sophisticated product at scale has barriers to entry for potential competitors. That said, there are still forces that can affect demand that ASML does not control. On top of that, the business currently priced for a bright future, but not for a dimmer rates of earnings growth.

Investors of the past not only were able to ride the growth of ASML; they were able to do so at a multiple that offered a greater margin of safety, and the current buybacks at these higher multiples may drag further on long-term returns. Considering all of this, I think a lower entry price is needed, and the shares are best considered a Hold for now.