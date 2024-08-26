3 Key Charts To Watch After Jackson Hole That May Impact The U.S. Stock Market

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.96K Followers

Summary

  • Fed Chair Powell’s speech in the Jackson Hole symposium has cemented the expectations of a Fed funds rate cut in the upcoming September FOMC meeting.
  • The uncertainty element is the magnitude and the pace of the upcoming Fed funds rate cut cycle.
  • Upcoming key US growth data such as ISM manufacturing, and services PMIs (including their sub-components) as well as labour market data will be heavily scrutinized.
  • An ideal soft-landing scenario in the US economy coupled with a further bull steepening US Treasury yield curve scenario is likely to spur a potential outperformance of the current laggards; value-oriented stocks, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Russell 2000.
  • A Fed dovish pivot coupled with the US economy that is already in the motion of a recession may be detrimental to the US stock market.

A graph moving up

Richard Drury

By Kelvin Wong

The annual Jackson Hole symposium has been done and dusted. US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has given the clearest hint that the Fed may kickstart its interest rate cut cycle at the upcoming 18

This article was written by

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.96K Followers
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News