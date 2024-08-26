onurdongel

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is an oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company with a primary focus on natural gas production in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The firm has a market cap of around $3.34 billion, which puts it right on the edge of it being a small-cap or mid-cap stock. That makes it one of the riskier plays in the natural gas space, especially considering the uncertainty in the natural gas market. CRK released Q2 2024 earnings just under a month ago, showing how its financials have suffered as a result of weakness in that market in the first half of 2024.

The second-quarter earnings report for Comstock revealed how much the weak natural gas prices have impacted cash flows through a sharp decline in realized sales prices. Despite a 4% YoY increase in production, natural gas sales sagged -5.4% YoY as its unhedged realized price fell to $1.65 per million cubic feet (Mcf), down from $1.81 per Mcf a year ago. After hedging, realized prices increased to just $2.12 per Mcf (vs $2.25 per Mcf a year ago) a 47-cent increase over the unhedged benchmark, which is about the same differential that it has seen in previous tough market conditions. Nevertheless, hedging that was in place crucial to preventing an even more challenging revenue environment, even if it was inadequate. CRK also has a smaller gas services segment which has accounted for roughly 13% of total 2024 revenues so far, and as expected, oversupplied conditions led to a sharp decline in revenues there. For Q2 2024, that segment saw revenues cut in half to $29.2 million due to "due to lower natural gas prices related to sales of natural gas purchased to utilize our excess transport capacity."

On a more positive note, Comstock showed its strength of operational efficiency in the face of weak market conditions through a successful preservation of margins in Q2 2024. On a per Mcf basis, expenses from production and taxes ticked down -1 cent to $0.14 from a year ago, expenses from leases were unchanged at $0.27, and gathering & transport expenses were only up 2 cents to $0.38. This cost efficiency has kept CRK's operating unhedged margin at or above 50% and its hedged EDITDAX margin above 61% during the tough times.

However, this has come at the expense of capital expenditures. These were down to $477.2 million in the first half of 2024 from $647.0 million in the first half of 2023 as a result of a large decrease in drilling & completion exploratory and development costs. This could be detrimental to future production if the weakness in natural gas spot prices persists.

CRK's debt situation is a bit of a mixed bag. From a short-term perspective, the firm has solid liquidity through a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility, with only $325 million used and due in 2027. That debt is priced at SOFR plus 175 to 275 bps and requires that CRK keep a leverage ratio of < 3.5x. CRK's main source of debt is two rounds of senior notes totaling $2.91 billion: $1.62 billion (at 6.75%) and $965 million (at 5.875%). The good news about these notes is that they aren't due until 2029 and 2030, respectively. However, while this debt is not a direct threat to CRK, it causes its leverage ratio to be close to the revolving credit facility covenant of 3.5%. Another troubling aspect of CRK's high debt load is its weight on cash flow through interest expense. As of Q2 2024 earnings, total interest payments have risen from $77.5 million in H1 2023 to $101.5 million in H1 2024. There doesn't appear to be much immediate relief from the expected start of the Fed cutting cycle except through the variable revolving credit facility rate, which only accounts for a small portion of total debt.

Q2 earnings also showed that Comstock's hedging strategy in the first half of 2024 was inadequate in the face of weak natural gas prices, and it paid the price. The company's hedging coverage during this period was relatively low, with only 26% of production hedged in Q1 2024 and 28% in Q2 2024 rather than 50% in Q2 2023 when the market wasn't as weak.

However, recognizing this vulnerability, CRK is now pivoting towards a more aggressive hedging stance for the future. Their target of hedging 50% of expected production over the coming years signals a more conservative approach to risk management, aiming to provide a buffer against potential price downturns while still allowing for some upside potential from a recovering market.

Operations

Let's move on to CRK's operations, and more specifically, its current and potential production of natural gas through assets in the Haynesville and Bossier shale regions. As of Q2 2024, quarterly production was 130.9 Bcf and for the first half of the year was 270.3 Bcf, a 3.6% YoY and a 6.7% YoY increase respectively. The production growth was built on strong results from its 2024 Haynesville drilling program where it has drilled 27 wells (23.5 net) and turned 30 wells (27.9 net) to sale, meaning that CRK is working through drilled, but uncompleted wells to boost production and maintain operational efficiency. With an average initial rate of 26 MMcf per day for turned to sale wells, the firm is showing it has a reliable, performing asset in its Haynesville acreage.

In Q1 2024, CRK made heavy investments in new acreage in the Western Haynesville region. In total, it added 189,000 net acres for $50 million and increased lease holdings to over 450,000 net acres in the region which it considers an "emerging play." Early drilling has produced very successful results, with four successful Western Haynesville wells producing between 35 and 38 MMcf per day. While these wells appear to be more productive, they are likely to be more expensive as well.

In fellow SA contributor Elephant Analytics' recent analysis, "Comstock Resources: Investing in the Western Haynesville", he points out that Western Haynesville wells appear to be costlier to develop than Comstock's legacy wells in Haynesville. He hypothesizes that wells in the emerging play could "cost roughly double a regular Haynesville well of the same length" and calls into question their economic viability.

More recent results are slightly more optimistic. Comstock CEO M. Jay Allison noted that while its first few wells in the Western Haynesville were 80 days to drill, the last one was 54 days to drill. He summarized by saying that "…these costs are coming down. I think we're getting better and better and better." In another assessment of the economics of these new wells, an analyst asked CRK president and CFO Burns if it were correct to say these wells were 50% more expensive, but gas recovery is 75 to 100% better than Haynesville wells. His response: "I don't think that's too unfair."

While these are all positive perspectives on Western Haynesville wells, actions speak louder than words. Comstock leadership admitted that operations in the new acreage are not advancing with any speed. This suggests these initial figures could be overly optimistic and, at the very least, are not viable in the current state of the natural gas market.

Peer Comparison

Comstock is a smaller company in the natural gas E&P space, so it comes with the typical characteristics of a speculative play. While it did have a dividend in the past, CRK has currently suspended its dividend in favor of capital efficiency, something larger players haven't had to do in a weak natural gas market. From a valuation perspective, CRK is on the expensive side as it has struggled to generate cash at lower spot prices, partly due to a weak hedging strategy in the first half of the year. One positive comparable that CRK has is its gross margin, which comes from the strength of its legacy Haynesville assets' performance.

Piper Sandler views these comparables as a bearish marker for CRK. About two weeks ago, Piper updated ratings for several of these natural gas producers and downgraded the smaller players, CRK and CNX to Underweight from Neutral as it became more pessimistic on the path of natural gas prices. Specifically, it sees macro volatility and persistent oversupply offsetting the "operating efficiency improvements" that E&Ps are showing. It's worth noting that CRK's price correlation with the Henry Hub spot price has increased in Q2 2024 which suggests that if Piper's view on prices is reliable, CRK's price will face headwinds in the second half of the year.

Conclusion

Comstock Resources is a speculative play on the Western Haynesville region. Management has shown its commitment to developing those new resources, even though it is focusing on capital efficiency in the short run. Its assets in Haynesville can keep the company afloat in the near term as long as the natural gas environment cooperates, and it can find some relief from its debts. Heavy cutting from the Fed could be helpful with the latter issue, but a downturn in economic conditions would likely deal a blow to energy commodity markets. In the end, there appear to be better picks in the natural gas E&P space with more security. However, for investors looking for some speculation and a higher upside, this could be a good play because Comstock Resources, Inc. has a solid asset base to fall back on. For those reasons, I am issuing a Hold rating.