JHVEPhoto

Dear readers/followers,

It's been about a year since my last piece on Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC), a bit more than that. You can find my last article on the company here, published in May 2023. While at first glance it might seem that the company has outperformed, it's important to recall that what I am looking for when I invest is generally a certain amount of market outperformance. And in this, the company has not managed good outperformance because the S&P500 - and many of my investments - have performed better than this company.

Seeking Alpha Marsh & McLennan (Seeking Alpha Marsh & McLennan)

That is not to say that the company has done poorly - the performance is pretty good, honestly - just nothing that's market-beating.

This was sort of what I expected. I've been at "Hold" for this company for many articles now - three, with the first as early as 2022. I love the company itself - it's one of the premiere services businesses on the planet, and it really has a very solid upside at the right price, but we need a better price for that to make sense.

If you want more generalized info on Marsh & McLennan, I refer you to some of my previous pieces - here we're looking at earnings, trends, upsides, and forecasts and see if there is any rationale for raising the PT or expecting more out of the company.

Marsh & McLennan - Company upside is low at this point

Risk, Strategy, recruitment, HR, and other things related to advisory businesses here. MMC is one of the best businesses on the planet with this one. Marsh, Mercer, Guy Carpenter, and Oliver Wyman work together to drive results upward here, and the company's history proves it. The track record here is for growth above the average while holding low volatility, and MMC has proven this throughout multiple cycles.

On an LTM 2Q24 period, we're seeing FCF upwards of $3.6B, which comes to a CAGR of 17% between post-GFC 2010 and 2024. MMC has a capital-light business model that generates solid amounts of FCF with high margins. The company's margins, despite the ongoing inflation and cost increases, have been expanding. 2Q24 is the latest quarter here that continues this tradition of 16 years of consecutive margin growth. Since 2008, the company has grown its margin by 18%, which is something you need to think about for a moment, given the size and scope of this business.

MMC's capital allocation priority is reinvesting in the business above paying out dividends to shareholders, instead focusing on both organic growth initiatives and M&A. That means your primary motivator for holding this is going to be capital appreciation and total RoR, rather than income. Here are the latest data points, and also some comparisons as to how the company has managed to perform over the last 15 or so years. Returns are primarily capital appreciation, not dividend payments - which means that higher valuation requires the company to continue its high-growth trajectory to continue delivering such returns (or require trading at high multiples despite lower growth).

MMC IR (MMC IR)

This latest confirmation of the upward trajectory is a confirmation in itself that the business model continues to work. The "stair-stepping" model you see here is to me a confirmation of a well-working and well-oiled machine that's bound not to create uncertainty or volatility. Proof of this is looking at how the company did during COVID-19. You almost don't see that there was anything worth noting here. MMC generates strong growth across cycles, and the pandemic actually saw it growing even stronger. It's a defensive and resilient company, even in a downturn like that one.

What is driving these positives, and how does the company do it?

Well, two factors are central here.

First, the company is well-positioned in every market segment where it operates. In risk (non-life insurance), the company writes over $160B of premiums each year, with capabilities in MGA, Cyber, and Flood. The premiums have more than tripled since 2001. In Health, the company's premiums have almost 8x'ed, with billions of brokerage and consulting revenue dollars coming in, and in wealth management, the company owns and operates the world's largest retirement advisory business with almost half a trillion USD of AUM. These have grown, to date, at 21% CAGR.

MMC continues to be positioned for growth in the world, as we see it today.

Marsh Mclennan IR (Marsh Mclennan IR)

The recipe for growth for the company is moving to high-growth areas, including things like Climate resilience, affordable healthcare, International, Cyber, ESG investing, Diversity, and Small Commercial accounts.

Here is where I am starting to have some issues with the company's forecasts and growth profile. The company expects these emerging growth opportunities to, alongside legacy growth, be a core for continued outperformance. I am in a more risk-conservative outlook for many of these growth opportunities, knowing many of them come with higher risks or downright uncertainties. What I mean by this is that climate investing/resilience (to name an example) is at this point still in its infancy, ESG ratings do not reflect actual impacts that a company does, only how well it manages risk (Source). As such, climate risk mitigation, investing and strategies thereto are themselves risky. Diversity investing and diversity were supposed to be profitable - but the results so far point to the opposite (Source Source 2). The same is true for the company trying to help clients in health and those in the field of risky climate exposures (as opposed to just ESG investing). A way to put this would be that MMC puts itself in a position to help businesses that are facing challenges such as increased flooding or forest fires as we see across some areas in the US. My personal investment strategy has been avoidance of these companies because they represent a significant increase in risk.

My main point with regard to my somewhat bearish/dubious view of the company prospects is based on two things.

First, growth areas and prospects for these growth areas are that high-growth areas come with higher risks. Such is the way of the world - and of the market. If someone tells you something is bound to grow 10% per year, and something else 5% per year, you should probably ask what the difference in risk and fundamentals are for these options/investments.

Secondly, the company's valuation is now more excessive than before - and therefore requires a high growth to keep the justification for the multiple (more on that in the valuation section).

I'm not worried about company capital management or cost discipline. MMC excels at this. Find me a company that has managed to grow their EBIT margin as this company has - you won't find many, and not many companies that have really shifted their model through savings and the like as this one has.

Marsh & McLennan IR (Marsh & McLennan IR)

Marsh & McLennan has the strongest return in the segment with lower relative volatility. Compared to banks (S&P), Life, asset managers, insurance brokers, and P&C, the company has a sub-0.9x beta while managing the best return at over 1190% since 2009. This is worth highlighting, and it is worth a premium.

Note that I am saying a premium, not "any premium". This is where we encounter issues. The company continues to expect high single-digit or low double-digit EPS growth for the foreseeable future, and these estimates come generally at a very high likelihood in terms of forecast accuracy on a historical basis (Source: FAST Graphs Paywalled Link)

However, we can't allow this company to trade at any valuation and still invest. The proof of this is, as I see it, that MMC has only traded above 23.5x after COVID-19, and so I argue it's still in a position of excess and here investors don't really realize what it could, or could not deliver to them in terms of returns.

Let me show you what I mean.

While 2Q24 was as excellent and accurate as I expected it to be, and I have nothing to complain about fundamentally speaking, there are risks and downside potential even to a company such as this.

Valuation for Marsh & McLennan - too high for what is offered both in terms of yield and potential

I previously called MMC's valuation "prohibitively high". At this time, I retain this outlook because of what return rates are available for us. We have an A-rating, and we have a slightly higher yield due to company dividend increases - but we also have a significantly higher risk-free rate, which means that a 1.46% isn't really that interesting, and even less interesting than the last I wrote about the company.

So let's look at what the forecast scenarios dictate we could get here.

Let's say that this company continues to grow at about 8-9% per year. This includes the assumption of growth from new areas which I don't consider to be as likely, but let's run with it here and assume this actually is the case and it materializes.

Let's also assume that the company manages its current, high 24x P/E premium despite this being quite out of character for the past 20 years. The 20-year average is actually closer to something like 18-20x. But let's work with the highest one we could go for here.

That gives you an annualized rate of return here at less than 6.5% per year. And that is inclusive of the dividend. This is what you're "fighting" against when investing here - for this company to further outperform and justify an even higher multiple than it currently is. I don't say that this is impossible - I just consider it to be quite unlikely, all things taken into account.

And if we consider this unlikely, let's see what the Rate of return is as we don't allow for this massive premium.

Because then we're talking about an RoR, that even at the 20-year average of 20.2x P/E, comes to negative 0.86% per year, or negative 2.02% per year excluding dividends. And remember, this is still at a 20x P/E. If we look at some lower multiples the company has trailed at, we're talking negative returns in the double digits.

In order for this company to really outperform, you'd need to expect Marsh & McLennan to move to something like a 26-29x P/E for double digits and above 15% annualized. Only something above 29x P/E works out to 15% or above annualized here - and I consider the company going there to be wildly unlikely.

The S&P and analyst targets continue to reflect caution at this time. Average targets remain below $210/share at this time, and even looking at the higher targets, the upside here seems to be unlikely given where the company has gone since then.

The bottom line is, despite a low-risk profile and proven stability and growth, I do not see a scenario where MMC "works" for me as an investment - and for that reason, I say that this company is best avoided as an investment at this time. I would "BUY" the company at my previously communicated PT of $155/share, which is starting to look mighty conservative here, given that it implies a 19x P/E multiple. I'm willing to raise it to $160/share here, but I don't see a scenario where I would go higher than this.

The risk here is primarily valuation - and being a value investor, this is a no-go for me. For that reason, I say that my thesis for the company is as follows.

Thesis

The company is a world leader in brokering insurance and policies, and with business areas of risk, strategy, and other adjacent businesses, this organization is going nowhere. This makes it a quality business, but not necessarily the best investment for you at this time.

With over 140+ years under its belt, this company is one of the largest out there in its respective businesses, and at a high valuation, this company becomes a no-nonsense "Buy" to me - at least at the right price.

However, at current valuations, I consider MMC no more than a "Hold" at an overvaluation. I do not see how you can get a positive return from this company.

As of this article in August 2024, I view the relevant PT for MMC to be a conservative $160/share, from which we are currently removed.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

It's not a business you should buy here. My 5 investment criteria are (italicized)…

This company is overall qualitative. This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run. This company pays a well-covered dividend. This company is currently cheap. This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Because the company doesn't fulfill any of my valuation-related criteria and scores 3 out of 5 here, it's still a "Hold" for me.