Hannon Armstrong: Q2 Earnings Beat, Sustainable Infrastructure Powers Growth

Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
403 Followers

Summary

  • HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) focuses on financing and managing sustainable infrastructure assets, including renewable energy, energy efficiency, and carbon capture, valued at $13 billion.
  • HASI's diversified portfolio includes residential solar, wind and solar farms, and ecological restoration, using the CarbonCount® tool to measure carbon reduction per investment dollar.
  • Revenue streams include net investment income from long-term contracts, gain-on-sale securitization, and asset management fees, with strategic partnerships to co-invest in large-scale projects.
  • Operating like a REIT, HASI emphasizes climate-positive investments, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and drive sustainable energy development.

A sunset drone view of a wind farm on a hilltop in Scotland

Justin Paget

Thesis

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: NYSE:HASI) posted solid Q2 2024 results, with Non-GAAP EPS at $0.63, beating estimates by $0.07 and revenue hit $94.52 million. In my analysis, you'll note that HASI made exceptionally smart moves in climate investments and a growing portfolio keep

This article was written by

Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
403 Followers
Grassroots Trading's purpose is built on the tenets of delivering unbiased and balanced research, firmly grounded in solid data and entirely free from emotional influences or preference for certain businesses. The principal emphasis of Grassroots lies on small to mid-cap firms, offering Seeking Alpha investors well-founded perspectives on these frequently neglected investment possibilities. Additionally, Grassroots periodically highlights potential opportunities within large and mega-cap corporations, broadening the scope to thoroughly cover the vibrant realm of equity markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in HASI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HASI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on HASI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HASI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News