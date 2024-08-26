Voyager Therapeutics: CNS Player In Early Stages Of A Turnaround

koto_feja

Shares of gene therapy specialist Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) are down 20% thus far in 2024.

3-year performance, on the other hand, shows a rebound in progress at +130% (albeit on a different timeframe).

An initial foray in Parkinson's disease via the VY-AADC candidate proved to be a failure, as it was discontinued in 2021 as partner Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) headed for the exits. The idea was highly intriguing (boost production of AADC enzyme to convert levodopa to dopamine), but a clinical hold due to MRI abnormalities derailed the program (an unfavorable risk/benefit).

In that light, it's worth reminding readers that shares have fallen -62% since my 2018 update article. Here, my conclusion was to stay on the sidelines due to concerns about Roche not exercising ex-US rights to VY-AADC (glad we avoided that landmine). However, I was wrong to be cautiously optimistic about the phase 1b data. My conclusion at the time was to revisit in the future when the more promising early-stage pipeline had made more progress.

Moving on to after the clinical failure of VY-AADC, rather than simply winding down operations or turning into the latest reverse merger candidate, Voyager's reboot via the TRACER AAV capsid platform has steadily gained traction with the promise of "revolutionizing delivery across the BBB" (blood brain barrier). They've received over $500M upfront from biotech & pharma partners and stand to receive over $8 billion in potential milestone payments (or "biobucks" as we call them, taken with a grain of skepticism as such payments only come in the event of successful progress in the clinic).

This one departs significantly from the late-stage stories I'm used to digging into, but perhaps the accelerating clinical & partnership momentum will make it worth our time.

Additionally, long-time readers know I've also been a fan of "picks and shovels" plays in the past, and I'm wondering whether Voyager's capsid license deals meet that definition here.

Figure 1: VYGR weekly chart

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what's going on. In the weekly chart above, we can see shares have more than doubled from the 2022 lows below $3 as sentiment improved due to multiple partnerships served to validate their TRACER technology. The stock ran ahead of itself in the teens (exuberance), but I'm thinking the current range could prove a more reasonable valuation for readers interested in entering this name. On the con side, a gap down below the 200 day moving average looks bearish, and the share price looks weak even as the overall biotech sector continues to rebound.

Overview

Founded in 2014 with headquarters in Massachusetts (162 employees), Voyager Therapeutics currently sports an enterprise value of ~$20M and Q2 cash position of $371M providing them operational runway through at least mid 2026.

There are ~58M shares outstanding (diluted) out of 120M authorized. (warrants, preferred). The accumulated deficit to date is $282M, which I consider quite reasonable given 10 years in existence and failure of prior lead program in Parkinson's disease.

At the Canaccord conference in mid-August, the new CFO (who joined a month prior) highlights the company's systematic approach to reducing risk given CNS diseases are typically less well-understood and many targets have less clinical validation (leading to messy clinical studies).

Contrast this to Voyager's focus on genetically validated targets and diseases with surrogate endpoints (don't have to spend $200M to get a good answer, more efficient pathway to seeing an effect). Another issue plaguing the CNS space over the years is actually getting into the brain (highlighted by Voyager's prior failure with direct injection gene therapy). Now, they can deliver AAVs intravenously directly across the BBB (huge innovation for the field).

Additionally, the company decided to partner assets and generate cash to build out the pipeline (incrementally derisk, taking into mind there will be failures but hopefully shielding the company from story-ending setbacks). These efforts have culminated in 13 partnered programs and 4-wholly owned assets, with lead (anti-tau antibody) now in the clinic.

Figure 2: Pipeline

Figure 2: Pipeline

TRACER (Tropism Redirection of AAV by Cell-type-specific Expression of RNA) capsid delivery platform is the company's "special sauce", as I understand it. Per the 10-K filing, it's used to generate novel capsids and identify receptors that enable high brain penetration (necessary for addressing these CNS indications).

The lead program above is actually an antibody targeting tau (not a gene therapy). Per the 10-K filing, VY7523 could be differentiated versus competitor antibodies based on epitope located in the C-terminal (instead of N-terminal). Here, they aim to generate proof-of-concept data (show they can slow the spread of pathological tau via PET imaging) in 2026. That would be a significant inflection point for the company perhaps, but it is a long way out. It's currently in SAD (single ascending dose) study in healthy volunteers, but again it's really the MAD (multiple ascending dose) portion in actual Alzheimer's disease patients where I would expect the value creation to take place.

IND for SOD1 program will be submitted in mid-2025, with IND to follow for tau silencing gene therapy program in 2026 (combines vectorized anti-amyloid antibody with TRACER capsid). SOD1 gene mutations occur in 2% to 3% of ALS cases or up to 600 people in the US (per the 10-K filing). While the market is small, this is a logical lead indication given tofersen's approval as a predecessor and carving out an efficient pathway to market. An AAV gene therapy could achieve early POC and value creation by showing reductions in SOD1 in the CSF (cerebrospinal fluid) and in NfL (neurofilament) light chain, which would serve as evidence of engaging the target and slowing motor neuron loss. In an early NHP study, they achieved 73% reduction in SO1 in spinal cord motor neurons after a single IV dose in cynomolgus macaques (also showed robust knockdown at all dose levels and ability to transduce neurons and astrocytes, per the 10-K filing).

The company is more tightlipped on partnered programs (only so much they can disclose). Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) has two later preclinical stage programs, starting with GBA1 (glucocerebrosidase 1) for Parkinson’s disease and FXN (targeting frataxin) for Friedreich’s ataxia. They're also working together on 5 early-stage assets to address CNS diseases (as progress is made, I'd expect more milestone payments for Voyager that aren't currently included in cash runway projections). First-in-human studies should kick off in 2025 for the FA program.

As for other elements of the Neurocrine collaboration I found interesting, Voyager retained a co-develop option for the GBA1 program (if they opt in, this could significantly elevate operating expenses but with a pot at the end of the rainbow of 50% profit share). Neurocrine also bought 4.3M shares of common stock in February 2023 (a bit higher than current share price levels). Reading the fine print, the deal also provided for standstill and lock-up restrictions 10 years out (so it sounds like Neurocrine is in this for the long haul, with a significant strategic value to them IF this TRACER tech pans out). Neurocrine's Chief Scientific Officer Jude Onyia now serves on the board of directors, another part of the agreement worth pointing out.

Moving on to the Novartis collaboration, this involves use of TRACER capsids for SMA program (following up on Zolgensma's success I imagine) as well as pursuing another shot on goal for Huntington's disease. Both are typical milestones and royalty deal, but up to low double-digit % of annual net sales is not small potatoes when talking about the sheer size of the HD market for example. Per the 10-K filing and similar to Neurocrine, Novartis wanted its seat at the table and bought $20M of stock at $9.32 per share (again, significantly below where shares currently trade). The deal also includes standstill and lock-up restrictions. Of note, Novartis can pursue additional targets via option and license agreements.

One last note is that Voyager shouldn't be pigeonholed as just a gene therapy company, as its technology can be applied to non-viral genetic medicines across the board (oligonucleotides, antibodies, proteins, etc).

While a clear negative for me is the company's early-stage of development for this nascent pipeline, this would seem to be somewhat balanced out by the sheer upside potential & broad applicability of its TRACER technology coupled with intentional approach to derisking (difficult to find this kind of conservative risk/reward profile in the highly speculative CNS disease space).

Other Information

For the second quarter of 2024, the company reported cash and equivalents of $371M as compared to net loss of $10.1M (down over 50% from net loss of $22.1M for Q2 2022). Research and development expenses rose by 56% to $34.5M, while G&A increased slightly to $10.2M. Collaboration revenue more than 6x'd to $29.6M due to revenue recognized from Novartis and Neurocrine agreements (again, nice to see this in a development stage company to help offset operating expenses).

Management is guiding for a runway to at least 2027, BUT this does include expected reimbursement of development costs under Neurocrine and Novartis collaborations.

Anticipated milestones remain relatively unchanged, including anti-tau antibody VY7523 moving through SAD then MAD portions of phase 1 with tau PET imaging data 2H 26. IND for SOD1 program should be filed by middle of next year and Neurocrine to be filing INDs for GBA1 and Friedreich's ataxia gene therapy programs in 2025 as well.

As for the conference call, CEO Al Sandrock highlights ASGCT data for which the company's Gen2 capsids showed robust transduction of CNS cell types and "significant liver detargeting" after a single IV dose. Investors are reminded that partnerships could generate up to $8.2B in longer-term milestone payments. Lastly, they are not just a gene therapy play as receptors they've identified could be leveraged to usher non-viral genetic medicines into the brain (delve into other modalities).

As for comparisons in SOD1 ALS, Biogen's drug tofersen achieved 40% reduction in CSF SOD1 (clear benchmark to POC they can follow in clinical studies). Neurofilament changes started to be observed at 8 weeks and became more pronounced by 12 to 16 weeks (won't have to wait too long). Key caveat is that the timeline could be different for a gene therapy versus an ASO. They are making early efforts to branch out the technology, using ALPL binding ligands to determine whether they can transport ASOs, siRNAs and other modalities.

Returning to the presentation at Canaccord conference in August, here are a few more excerpts from my notes:

Chief Medical Officer Toby Ferguson welcomed the opportunity to work with CEO Al Sandrock again (both ex Biogen)

Just over 2 years ago, the company pivoted from direct injection AAV gene therapy to IV (take advantage of vasculature to enable broad distribution). They also solved a key technical challenge. High number of shots on goal, becoming AAV company and more broadly a genetics company

Another member of management notes she's been there 2 years (makes her "old hat", putting into context the recent corporate shakeup). They brought in a team with incredible neurology expertise (Toby Ferguson literally has a drug tofersen in ALS named for him). Another has a background in buy and sell side as well as a PhD in neuro, the Chief Scientific Officer led the pivot in 2021. They are one of the first companies founded for gene therapy in the brain, one of the first who figured out that direct injection was not ideal. TRACER tech created brain penetrant capsids that became the backbone of their programs (13 partnered, 4 wholly owned). The lead asset is now in the clinic.

Analyst questions don't hold back, asking whether targeting tau is akin to anti-amyloid beta all over again (doomed to failure). Management responds that a wealth of human genetics data in dementia and other diseases suggest that pathologic tau spreads from one part of the brain (temporal cortex) to the rest, in turn driving disease progression in Alzheimer's. This is a critical feature of the disease. In addition, compelling data from external ASOs (antisense oligonucleotides) given intrathecally shows tau reduction and potentially meaningful clinical change (albeit early). Tools exist to determine if you can have a biomarker-based effect via tau PET (quickly generate POC data). Tau is a derisked target in that sense, tech exists to do an efficient trial and human data is supportive. Altogether, they consider the picture exciting, though again very early-stage. Overall beta amyloid data is an important first step for Alzheimer's but in most patients they see disease progression regardless (implies there needs to be another treatment). Donanemab clinical experience showed that patients with higher tau didn't do as well (supports the concept that additional treatments are needed).

They are targeting a different part of tau (differentiation). This antibody is a different part of the protein than previous molecules that failed. It's designed to recognize pathologic tau (showed preclinically they inject a bit of human pathologic tau into a mouse brain and substantially impede spread by 70%). They moved the antibody into the clinic in single ascending dose study, data is expected in 1H 25 then move into MAD with tau PET data latter half of 2026.

They also have in the pipeline a gene therapy approach to tau (two shots on goal). Analyst asks how this differentiates from ASOs. They intended to utilize the new TRACER AAV capsids, one-time intravascular approach via IV administration. IV is differentiated versus intrathecal (utilize vasculature to get broader distribution through the CNS).

For present gene therapy programs, they've partnered the same capsid many times over. What did pharma partners see in it? Looking at Neurocrine and Novartis partnerships, they've returned multiple times and helped validate the technology. Voyager's developed a data set that has enabled them to have 3 INDs coming next year, wholly owned SOD1 program and 2 partnered (Friedreich's ataxia and GBA). The next step is to ask whether TRACER works in the clinic ( again, why this one is still too early stage for me ).

). For SOD1 ALS, key lessons were learned from Biogen's intrathecal ASO. SOD1 measurement in CSF and neurofilament measure in blood together give a reasonable and quick indication of how a molecule is doing, including target engagement and neurofilament reduction. This is particularly important and gives an idea of clinical effect, given the tofersen program established that relationship.

Focusing on NFL reduction, they ask what is a clinically relevant reduction in ALS and SOD1 ALS? Tofersen data showed 40% reduction in CSF SOD1, know which translated in real world data to half of patients being stable or improved (as a neurologist, the CEO never thought he could give someone an ALS drug that leads to improvement!). This leads to a transformative effect in ALS, lower levels are likely to be meaningful as well.

corporate presentation

Figure 3: VY9323 shows up to 82% reduction in SOD1 mRNA in NHP (Source: corporate presentation)

As for how quickly the drug could work, tofersen as an ASO started to show initial separation (NfL reduction) by 12 weeks and especially 16 weeks and beyond maintenance of that reduction. One would think a gene therapy works in a similar timeframe, though a complicating feature some programs show is the early spike, then neurofilament comes down.

I thought the answer to the next question was fascinating, how confident they can be SOD1 gene therapy is a one-time thing? They allude to the Zolgensma Spinraza relationship, where ASO Spinraza was a successful drug then gene therapy Zolgensma came on the market and became market leader. Some patients receive gene therapy and then add Spinraza on top (shown to have some benefit in the real world, more on this here). Start with an ASO to show the drug is doing what you want (and not doing the things you don't want to do). Then follow up with a gene therapy solution, and there's always the option to top off with an ASO. Perhaps that's the future in SOD1 ALS as well.

They finally shared the identity of the receptor being used, ALPL. They are doing work to understand how well it can be utilized in conjunction with other modalities across CNS (oligonucleotides, antibodies, proteins, etc). It very much sounds to me like the company is still in "science project phase". Still, they have a leading platform for delivering AAV gene therapy across the blood brain barrier, and they could leverage that for non-viral delivery as well (a lot there IF the science pans out).

Still, they have a leading platform for delivering AAV gene therapy across the blood brain barrier, and they could leverage that for non-viral delivery as well (a lot there IF the science pans out). Asked what are investors missing or aspect of the story Wall Street doesn't appreciate, the first mentioned is risk reduction versus the rest of the CNS space. 2nd is 4 different clinical programs next year, focusing on surrogate endpoints for more efficient development. The next 12 to 18 months is an exciting time for the company, perhaps not as much of a catalyst desert as initially appears (coupled with further deal flow expected).

As for institutional investors of note, I see significant clustering here among specialty funds including Armistice Capital with 5.2M shares, EcoR1 Capital with 3.9M shares and Great Point Partners with 1.6M shares.

Moving on to executive compensation, I believe the cash portion of salary looks a bit on the high side for CEO Al Sandrock considering the small size of the company. The rest looks in line to my eyes, including a reasonable level of stock & option awards.

Figure 4: Pipeline

Figure 4: Pipeline (Source: Proxy filing)

To be fair, this is a company that's not running into money troubles and is doing a decent job of partially funding development efforts via partnership milestones.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, at $20M enterprise value, it appears that the past two years' worth of progress made in turning around the company is not being reflected in the current share price. Management seems trustworthy with relevant experience for the CNS space, and I wouldn't be surprised if the share price moves back into the teens in 2025-2026 timeframe.

Lower dilution risk is also an added plus, as milestone payments help extend operating runway and further deal flow adds to the upside potential.

Clinical momentum should pick up in 2025 with at least 4 new IND filings between now and end of next year, but again that's too early stage for me (long-time readers know that my track record in preclinical to early-stage biotech is mediocre at best).

For readers who like this story and what exposure to the exciting CNS space, VYGR provides a "picks and shovels" opportunity to gain entry as well as benefit from the wholly owned pipeline. Given management's deft handling of the balance sheet and the stock at its lows, it could be a nice place to park some cash as steady progress is made.

JF Action Plan:

From my end, I've made it clear the company is still at "science project" phase of development with much to prove.

My preference for the Core Biotech portfolio is selecting mid-to-late stage names with clear path to market and accelerating momentum (whether clinical, commercial, regulatory or a combination of the three).

I will stay on the sidelines, but am glad I got caught up to speed here and would like to revisit perhaps in the second half of 2025 to 1H 26. Given certain indications being pursued are following proven pathways (surrogate markers encouraged for swifter development), that "clear path to market" element of selection criteria could be unlocked sooner than expected.

Key risks include further dilution in 2025 to 2026 timeframe, setbacks with partnerships including if a big collaborator pulls out, disappointing data whether preclinical or phase 1 for lead assets and especially competitor technologies in the space potentially leapfrogging them (lots of resources being thrown at solving drug delivery across BBB for CNS therapies).

While as an investor I leave price targets to the analysts, I do look at a blend of technicals, enterprise value, upcoming catalysts and future prospects to provide a realistic guess of potential upside in the medium term. I wouldn't be surprised to see this one rebound back above major moving averages ($8.50+ range) in the next few quarters (especially as tailwinds to the overall biotech sector including lower interest rates drive positive sentiment).

I remind readers that these company-specific write-ups are intended to serve as a starting point for further discussion and are NOT a replacement for personal due diligence.