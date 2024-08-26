The Fundamentals-Based Consumer Nowcast Indicates Expansion Continues

Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

I have various systems for tracking the economy — including high-frequency weekly indicators, an array of short leading indicators, as well as long leading indicators.

Most of those systems rely on a cycle of long-leading, then short-leading indicators, followed by coincident, short-lagging, long-lagging, and finally mid-cycle indicators — and then around to long leading indicators again. But I also have a fundamentals-based system, which I call “the consumer nowcast.” That is the subject of this post.

The consumer nowcast looks at the ability of consumers — 70% of the economy — to spend. Historically, when that ability is temporarily tapped out, and consumers pull back, a recession quickly follows. I have been writing about this “consumer nowcast” system for almost 20 years, when it did not signal a problem in 2005-06, but did signal trouble in 2007.

In a nutshell, here's how the consumer nowcast works: to spend, consumers have to be making more money in real, inflation-adjusted terms. If they can't do that, they can refinance debt at lower interest rates, thus freeing up additional cash to spend. If they can't do that, they can cash in appreciating assets like houses and stocks. But if all of those avenues are closed off, consumers have no choice but to pull back; and when they spend less, manufacturers and suppliers quickly notice, cutting back production and supply; and a recession ensues.

So how does the consumer nowcast stand now?

To begin with, real consumer earnings, whether measured as real average hourly earnings, or real aggregate payrolls, have increased substantially (by 3% and 5.7%, respectively) since their temporary bottom in June 2022 when gas was $5/gallon:

Real average and aggregate nonsupervisory wages (St. Louis FRED)

Looking back 60 years to the inception of the series, so long as aggregate payrolls are increasing more than consumer inflation, no recession has occurred:

Real aggregate nonsupervisory payrolls (St. Louis FRED)

It is only once inflation has caught up with payrolls that consumers have cut back and a recession has started. Except for the pandemic lockdowns, the lag between the real payroll peak and the onset of recession has varied between 4 and 10 months:

Real aggregate payrolls YoY (St. Louis FRED)

The consumer nowcast further posits that, if wages aren't going up, do consumers have other options, like refinancing or equity withdrawal, to fund new purchases?

So let's consider the ability of consumers to refinance debt or cash in appreciating assets to free up cash to spend, in case there was a reversal in real earning power.

For most of the past two years, the refinancing option was firmly shut down. In the past several months, with mortgage rates near their two-year lows, refinancing is showing signs of life again:

Mortgage refinancing index (NAR via Investing.com)

Even so, refinancing at lower interest rates is not at this point a significant driver of new consumer cash.

But appreciating assets are also on the cusp of opening up a new source of consumer cash. Here's what house prices as measured by the Case-Shiller (BLUE) and FHFA (red) indexes look like:

FHFA and Case Shiller House price indexes (St. Louis FRED)

And here is the median price for an existing home:

Median price existing homes (NAR via TradingEconomics.com)

All of these are at record highs, which means cash out refinancing is once again an option. According to Freddie Mac, during the first half of 2024

“around 85% of conventional refinance originations were cash-out refinances. This shift is largely due to higher rates, which have reduced the number of rate-and-term refinances and are pushing up the share of cash-out refinances, even as total refinance volumes remain low.”

Finally, real retail sales have declined almost relentlessly since spring of 2022 and are at recessionary YoY levels. But on the other hand, the similar measure of real personal spending on goods is positive, slightly exceeding levels at which recessions have started previously. This is likely an artifact of the outsized contribution that the CPI shelter component is making to that measure, vs. a much lower shelter component in real personal spending:

Real retail sales, real personal consumption goods (St. Louis FRED)

And real consumer spending on services, at 2.8% higher YoY, is still growing at rates rarely seen since the turn of the Millennium:

Real personal consumption services (St. Louis FRED)

As a result, the personal savings rate, at 3.4%, has not been rising at all, and indeed is closer to its all-time lows:

Personal saving rate (St. Louis FRED)

This means that consumers are confident in terms of voting with their wallets.

Conclusion

The big deceleration in consumer inflation since its peak, along with $5 gas prices, in June 2022, has been reflected in significant increases in real average hourly wages and real aggregate non-supervisory payrolls.

Consumers’ ability to refinance debt at lower rates is stirring. The record highs in both stock prices and real estate prices have opened the doors to another round of cashing in stock options and cash-out home equity refinancing.

In other words, not only are all the avenues for increased consumer spending not shut off, all but one of them are wide open, and even the problematic one is showing signs of life again.

Remember, this is not a forecast, but only a fundamentals-based nowcast. But plainly speaking, at present, consumers are in good shape and are not going to start a recession.