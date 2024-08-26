The Fundamentals-Based Consumer Nowcast Indicates Expansion Continues

Aug. 26, 2024 12:09 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDXSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, INDU, RTY
New Deal Democrat profile picture
New Deal Democrat
4.53K Followers

Summary

  • The fundamentals-based consumer nowcast indicates that real consumer earnings have increased significantly since June 2022, reducing the likelihood of an imminent recession.
  • Refinancing options are showing signs of life, and record-high asset prices provide consumers with additional cash-out opportunities.
  • Despite declining real retail sales, real personal spending on goods and services remains robust, reflecting consumer confidence.
  • Overall, consumers are in good shape, and all avenues for increased spending are open, suggesting no immediate recession risk.

Portrait Of Young Woman Shopping In Supermarket

Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

I have various systems for tracking the economy — including high-frequency weekly indicators, an array of short leading indicators, as well as long leading indicators.

Most of those systems rely on a cycle

This article was written by

New Deal Democrat profile picture
New Deal Democrat
4.53K Followers
New Deal democrat As a professional who started an individual investor for almost 30 yeas ago, I quickly focused on economic cycles and the order in which they typically proceed. I have been writing about the economy for nearly 15 of those years, developing several alternate systems that include mid-cycle, long leading, short leading, coincident, lagging and long lagging indicators. I also focus particularly on their effects on average working and middle class Americans.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News