Investment Thesis

The First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (NASDAQ:FEX) is a well-established large-cap blend fund with $1.25 billion in assets under management and a track record dating to May 8, 2007. Selecting 375 of the largest U.S. stocks with attractive growth and value features, FEX is fundamentally solid except in one crucial area: quality. My analysis reveals that FEX's quality metrics are no better than what broad-based equal-weight funds offer, and its advantage on the value factor is offset by the fund's excessive 0.60% expense ratio. I recommend avoiding it, but I look forward to explaining FEX's strategy below and comparing it with other ETFs that might suit you better.

FEX Overview

Strategy Discussion

FEX tracks the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Large Cap Core Index, selecting stocks from the Nasdaq US 500 Large Cap Index that meet specific growth and value criteria. According to the methodology document, the selection factors are:

3-, 6-, and 12-month price appreciation (growth)

sales to price ratio (growth)

one-year sales growth (growth)

book value to price ratio (value)

cash flow to price ratio (value)

return on assets (value)

Nasdaq classifies each security as either growth or value and depending on this classification, they are assigned growth or value scores. The top 375-scoring securities comprise the Index and are split into quintiles based on their scores, with the top quintile receiving 33.3% of the Index weight. Quartiles 2-5 receive weights of 26.7%, 20.0%, 13.3%, and 6.7%, respectively. Lastly, the Index reconstitutes quarterly to prevent style drift. This step means shareholders consistently receive exposure to the six factors listed above.

In my view, the price appreciation metrics are momentum screens, while return on assets is a common way to measure quality, not value. I'm also surprised that a company's earnings per share is not evaluated and that the remaining growth criteria are one-year trailing metrics. Usually, factor-based strategies use three- or five-year growth rates to smooth out the results, but this approach promotes frequent changes based on results in the last year. FEX's annual report confirms this feature, as portfolio turnover has been between 87-104% per year since 2019.

Performance Analysis

Since June 2007, FEX has gained an annualized 8.56% compared to 8.99% and 9.91% for the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). The 0.43% gap with RSP is explained by differences in the two fund's expense ratios (0.60% vs. 0.20%).

Still, the difference with SPY is substantial over the long run. The total returns difference was 97.95% over these 14 years (410.44% vs. 312.49%), and SPY proved to be the less-volatile product, as measured by standard deviation.

More recently, the Goldman Sachs Equal Weight US Large Cap ETF (GSEW) has emerged as a viable and lower-cost alternative to RSP with a 0.09% expense ratio. In addition, the JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) has delivered an impressive 14.35% annualized return since December 2017, demonstrating that market-like returns are possible without such extreme concentration to Magnificent Seven stocks.

For those preferring more established funds, I want to highlight how FEX's total returns over the last decade rank #45/53 among large-cap blend ETFs with sufficient history. FEX ranked #91/133 in the previous five years, which strongly suggests better options are available. Its 0.60% is a tough sell, given the solid historical returns and strong fundamentals of low-cost Index funds.

FEX Analysis

Sector Allocations

From a sector allocation perspective, FEX and GSEW share many similarities. Their three largest allocations are to Financials, Industrials, and Technology, and the allocations differ by 2-3 % in most cases. The one exception is in Health Care, where FEX has 4.22% less exposure. There isn't one particular stock driving this, but notably, FEX avoids many prominent companies like AbbVie (ABBV) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH).

Meanwhile, JQUA is more similar to SPY. These ETFs have 31-32% allocated to Technology, but JQUA has maximum security allocations of about 2%, so while it's not quite an equal-weight fund, it does a good job spreading around risk. Magnificent Seven exposure is just 9.44% compared to 31.00% for SPY.

FEX Fundamental Analysis

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for FEX's top 25 sub-industries, totaling 52.22% of the portfolio. I've also listed summary metrics for GSEW, JQUA, and SPY at the bottom.

Here are three observations to consider:

1. FEX and GSEW have 52% allocated to their top 25 sub-industries. They also have nearly identical five-year betas (1.05 vs. 1.06) and weighted average market caps ($118 vs. $104 billion), so structurally, they are very similar. The main differences I noted were 1.48% more exposure to Property & Casualty Insurance stocks, with the main offset being 1.61% less to the Life Sciences Tools & Services sub-industry.

2. FEX trades at 16.74x forward earnings, or about two points cheaper than GSEW. It's a pleasant surprise for me because earnings evaluation is not part of the screening process. There is a similar discount on trailing price-cash flow (10.58x vs. 12.73x), accompanied by slightly better one-year estimated sales and earnings growth rates, so the mix is probably superior to GSEW. The only drawback is that FEX's constituents have a lower five-year historical sales growth rate (8.84% vs. 9.36%), so the growth advantage is minimal. I noted a 5.13/10 sector-adjusted growth score using Seeking Alpha Factor Grades compared to 5.09/10 for GSEW.

3. FEX's quality metrics are arguably worse than GSEW's. While it has the advantage on trailing net margins (14.24% vs. 13.44%), it lags behind on free cash flow margins (10.74% vs. 12.65%) and return on total capital (10.41% vs. 10.55%). The differences are relatively small, but JQUA and SPY's metrics demonstrate how much quality investors sacrifice when "smart beta" ETFs focus on other factors like growth and value.

Over the last decade, not focusing on quality has not paid off. Per the table below, quality was the only factor to be in the green over the last one, three, five, and ten years. This heatmap, which reflects the performance of equity "risk premia" factors, illustrates what I think most investors know intuitively: quality stocks eventually do well.

Unfortunately, smart beta strategies often sacrifice too much quality. To illustrate, the average large-cap blend ETF following a plain vanilla strategy holds stocks with 20.95% net margins compared to 15.34% for those following "fundamental" or "multi-factor" strategies. Factor investing can work, but only if you focus on the right factors, and it doesn't appear FEX has sufficient quality to justify an investment.

Investment Recommendation

FEX shares many qualities with equal-weight funds like GSEW, including a 1.05-1.06 five-year beta and limited exposure to Magnificent Seven stocks. Its main advantage is in value, evidenced by its 16.74x forward P/E and 10.58x trailing cash flow ratio, which is about two points cheaper. However, this advantage is negated by the fund's excessive 0.60% expense ratio. FEX sacrifices too much quality in its pursuit of better value and higher growth, which I believe is a crucial mistake. As a result, I don't recommend readers buy FEX, and I look forward to answering any questions you might have in the comments below. Thank you for reading.