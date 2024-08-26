FEX: A Mediocre High Fee Large-Cap Fund You Should Avoid

Summary

  • FEX is a large-cap blend fund following the AlphaDEX strategy, selecting 375 stocks based on growth and value metrics. Fees are 0.60% and the ETF has $1.27 billion in assets.
  • All screens are short-term in nature, leading to high portfolio turnover that's approaches 100% per year. However, this approach prevents style drift common to other smart beta ETFs.
  • My analysis revealed FEX trades at an attractive 16.74 forward P/E, about two points cheaper than equal-weight funds like GSEW. The growth advantage was minimal.
  • Importantly, the AlphaDEX strategy does not emphasize quality. I found FEX's net margins, free cash flow margins, and return on total capital figures were far lower than SPY.
  • I attribute FEX's lackluster long-term returns to these poor features, and while its valuation is compelling, it's not worth owning.

Investment Thesis

The First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (NASDAQ:FEX) is a well-established large-cap blend fund with $1.25 billion in assets under management and a track record dating to May 8, 2007. Selecting 375 of the largest U.S. stocks

The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering. Hoya Capital Income BuilderThe Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, JQUA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

