Terex Corporation

Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) flew on my radar when skimming through Super-investor portfolios. Alex Roepers from Atlantic Investment Management has 13% of his portfolio, including additions in the recent quarter. Greenhaven Associates also added some to build around 1% of the total portfolio. After further research, I believe these additions are warranted as the the business incorporates a high quality business model that is capital-light for an industrial conglomerate with past performance of high ROIC. Furthermore, Terex seems to be fairly valued from a discounted cash flow approach. The also have some inherit advantages of being low in debt and diversified through several segments. For these reasons, I assign a "Hold" rating and will lean closer to a "buy" once I see a margin of safety considering the fundamentals don't change dramatically.

M&A

Terex is essentially a mergers and acquisitions company who buys businesses divided in two segments: "MP" or Material Processing and "AWP" which stands for Aeriel Work Platform.

The MP segment can be described per their 10-K, "Materials processing equipment is used in processing aggregate materials for building applications and is also used in the quarrying, mining, construction, demolition, recycling, landscaping and biomass production industries. Our materials processing equipment includes crushers, screens, trommels and feeders, washing systems and conveyors as well as wood and biomass chippers and grinders." In other words, they have a whole slew of products for a wide range of industries which helps with diversification.

On the AWP side, their 10-k describes the following " Aerial work platform equipment positions workers and materials easily and quickly to elevated work areas, enhancing safety and productivity at height. These products have been developed as alternatives to scaffolding and ladders. We offer a variety of aerial lifts that are categorized into six product families: portable material lifts; portable aerial work platforms; trailer-mounted articulating booms; self-propelled articulating and self-propelled telescopic booms; and scissor lifts." Again, the strategy here is to own many brands across several industrial setting.

A breakdown of revenue by segment s below from their last 10-K. AWP made up around 77% of total revenue with MP making about 13%.

Profitability

With TEX essentially being an investment company, it's important management has a good track record of decisions. One way we can view this is by looking at some profitability metrics. Specifically, Seeking Alpha's profitability table gives TE a "B-" which isn't too bad. What I like seeing are "As" in the return on equity, capital, and assets. This shows TEX is relatively efficient with their decisions.

A final metric I like too look at is Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC"). Recent years have been very good with a 5-year average nearing 17%. This is market beating by a decent margin, so I like what I see here.

Balance Sheet

Industrial companies can be pretty tricky on the blance sheet side of things, so I like to look at a few metrics. Firstly, if we normalize the Assets as a percentage of total Assets and Liabilities, we can see a breakdown of each category. TEX has some cash and cash equivalent's, a lot inventory and they have some Property Plant & Equipment ("PP&E"). What I like to see is Goodwill and Other intangibles only make up about 8% of the total assets. This means the assets are primarily real tangible things.

Though inventory can be a bit risky if they do not sell, I believe this is offset by the relative net debt to current EBIDTA ratio. With around $346 mm of net debt and

685 of last years' EBIDTA, this means TEX could pay off it's entire net debt in half a years time. Not bad. Also, the current price to pay for these tangible assets nearing the low end historically at abound 2.3 Price-to-tangible book value.

Valuation

For the valuation segments, I performed a discounted cash flow analysis using analysts projections for future free cash flow updated following Q2 2024 earnings results. Projections belong to Ticker Terminal. I assumed a Terminal Growth Rate of 2.5% and a discount factor of 9%. Including the net debt figure, I arrive at an implied share price of $70 representing an upside of the current share price of 26%. I consider this relatively undervalued however if input a bit of a margin of safety of a 12.5% discount rate, then I arrive a $45 share price which represents downside. Overall, I believe TEX might be undervalued but with no margin of safety, I consider it closer to fair valued.

Risks

The main risks I see for Terex is the high level of inventory which was already discussed along with competition which I will get into. Although the diversified segments and products offer a risk mitigatory, I believe this makes Terex a jack of all trades, but a master of none. I think this is pretty clear given the following table from their 10-K.

For every segment and product, their are multiple brands and companies chomping at the bit. This concerns me a bit since it seems Terex doesn't really have a competitive edge, which is most likely why the lean towards a M&A approach.

Conclusion

Overall, Terex seems a like a decent capital-light M&A investment company trading at a reasonable price. I do hold a small amount for research purposes, but I probably won't enter a position until the low to mid $40s. There are some good nuggets, such as the great ROIC track record, low debt, mostly tangible assets on the balance sheet. but I think I want a bit of a margin of safety due to the competition, lack of moat, and simply the business strategy. Investing in an M&A company is basically investing the the investment decisions of management and I want some room for error for when they mess up.