Investment Thesis

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) should continue to deliver good growth moving forward. Despite macro challenges, the company is focused on growing its share further with investments in capacity expansion, sales team, and marketing. The company's partnership with Lennar (LEN) is driving growth in its BuilderSeries product line and it can use a similar strategy with other builders to gain contracts, which bodes well for its revenue growth. The company’s revenues should also benefit from a potential recovery in the housing market once the interest rate cycle starts reversing in the coming months. The outlook for the R&R market is also attractive with aging existing housing inventory which should support revenue growth in the medium to long term.

On the margin front, the company’s margins should benefit from volume leverage especially as the interest rate cycle turns in the coming months. Further, lower raw material costs and the company’s shifts towards higher margin Siding and value-added OSB businesses should also support margin growth. Additionally, the company’s investments in automation in its manufacturing plants to drive efficiency should contribute to margin expansion in the long run. In terms of valuation, the stock is trading at a discount to its peer James Hardie Industries plc (JHX). As the company continues with its good execution, I believe its valuation multiple can re-rate higher to be in line with JHX. Given the company’s good growth prospects and potential for valuation multiple re-rating, I have a buy rating on the stock.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

In my previous article in May 2024, I highlighted the company’s good growth prospects benefiting from its solid execution and market share gain prospects in Siding and value-added OSB businesses as well as attractive long-term fundamentals in the housing market. The company has reported its Q2 2024 results since then and similar dynamics were seen there.

In the second quarter of 2024, the company’s sales increased by 33.2% Y/Y to $814 million, supported by volume and price increases in both the Siding and OSB segments which effectively offset the sales decline in the LP South America (LPSA) segment.

In the Siding segment, revenue increased by 29.7% Y/Y driven by price increases and higher volumes. Completion of last year's capacity expansion projects and channel inventory destocking, along with increased share gains in the Repair and Remodel market resulted in a volume growth of 22% Y/Y. The unit prices were also up 6% Y/Y due to list price increases and a favorable mix.

In the OSB segment, revenues grew by 53.3% Y/Y driven by a 34% Y/Y price increase and an improved mix of Structural Solutions.

On the other hand, the LP South America (LPSA) segment saw a 13.2% Y/Y decline in sales due to a 16% decline in the average selling price (ASP) of OSB Structural Solutions and a 15% decline in the ASP of its Siding business. Unfavorable currency fluctuations and a 19% volume decline in its Siding business also negatively impacted the sales growth. These negative factors were partially offset by a 7% volume increase in its OSB Structural Solutions business.

LPX's Segment-wise Historical Net Sales Growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Louisiana-Pacific was able to achieve strong revenue growth last quarter despite a high interest rate environment and subdued demand in the Repair and Remodel markets. The company’s strategic initiatives to gain market share in its siding business are working well. In my last article, I shared my expectations of good growth for the company driven by its recent partnership with Lennar (LEN) and Home Depot (HD). This worked well for the company and, on the last earnings call, management noted share gains in both new construction and R&R markets.

Moving forward, I expect continued share gains to drive the company’s outperformance versus end markets. The company continues to invest in growing its sales team in both new construction as well as Repair and Remodel channels to convey the advantages of its value-added offering to prospective customers. The company has also invested in converting its existing OSB capacity to siding mills as well as opening new siding capacity. This should help it address increased demand for its products as it continues to gain share.

One interesting thing about the company’s Lennar Partnership was that it was able to leverage its position as a leading supplier of OSB products to Lennar to secure deal for BuilderSeries products. The company has supply deals for its OSB products with several other large builders and it can use a similar strategy with other builders to gain contracts.

Management remains confident of continued share gains and on the company’s last earnings call, CEO Brad Southern said,

We believe we have a long runway for growth and share gains in the new construction, R&R and offsite segments of the Siding business and with both Prime and prefinished SmartSide. And we intend to continue developing new products, expanding our addressable markets and executing our sales and operation strategies to drive future growth.

The longer-term fundamentals for new construction as well as the R&R market also remain solid which bodes well for the company’s growth. The significant underbuilding of new homes post the great housing recession of 2008 has resulted in a tight demand-supply situation in the market. So, I am expecting a swift recovery in new construction once the interest rate cycle starts reversing in the coming months. The repair and remodel demand drivers also remain intact with the aging existing housing inventory which should help medium to long term growth.

Overall, I remain optimistic about the company’s near as well as long-term prospect.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In the second quarter of 2024, LPX’s adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 1290 bps Y/Y to 28.1% helped by price and volume increases.

In the Siding segment, the adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 690 bps Y/Y to 25.3%, driven by an increase in sales and a decrease in freight, raw materials, and labor, partially offset by an increase in mill overhead.

The adjusted EBITDA margin of the OSB segment increased by 1950 bps Y/Y to 35.6%, reflecting the impact of higher prices and volume, partially offset by higher mill costs. The company selectively invests in new technologies that modernize its manufacturing facilities, which led to a 30% increase in operational efficiency.

LPSA’s adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 280 bps Y/Y to 21.7% caused by unfavorable currency fluctuations.

LPX’s Adjusted EBITDA Margins (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, the company’s margin outlook is positive. The company’s margin should benefit from volume leverage especially as interest rate cycles start to reverse in the coming months. The raw material prices including log and resin prices are also trending lower and should help margins. Further, as the company moves away from commodity OSBs to value-added OSBs and sidings, margins should become less volatile and should see structural improvements.

The Expert Finish product margins are currently lower than the company average as it is still ramping up and there are associated inefficiencies but it should also improve and become in line with the company average in the long run. The company is also investing in automation in its manufacturing plants which should drive efficiency gains and improve margins in the long run.

Valuation and Rating

LPX stock is trading at EV/EBITDA (TTM) of 9.65x and EV/EBITDA (FWD) of 11.24x. This is a discount versus its peer James Hardie Industries plc (JHX), which manufactures fiber cement-based siding and other building products, and is trading at EV/EBITDA (TTM) of 14.16x and EV/EBITDA (FWD) of 14.77x.

LPX’s engineered wood-based siding is lower in price, easier and faster to install, and offers similar durability. These advantages as well as good execution which is helping LPX gain share should help the company’s valuations multiple re-rate higher to in line with JHX. Given the company’s good growth prospects and potential for a valuation multiple re-rating, I rate LPX stock a buy.

Risks

While the company is doing a good job in terms of reducing its exposure to commodity OSB business, it still is a meaningful portion of the current portfolio, and fluctuations in OSB prices may impact the company’s profitability.

The company’s revenues primarily rely on North American new home construction, and repair and remodel markets. These markets are cyclical and are affected by changes in macroeconomic conditions and interest rates. Any adverse development on these fronts can impact the company’s revenue growth.

Takeaway

LPX has good revenue as well as margin growth prospects. I expect the company to continue gaining market share and drive end-market outperformance given its good execution and investments in capacity expansion, sales team, and marketing. Further, the company’s revenue growth should benefit from its partnership with Lennar (LEN), which should help it gain market share. In addition, recovery in the housing market as the interest rate cycle reverses in the coming months should also add to revenue growth. The long-term R&R market fundamentals also remain intact with an aging existing home inventory. The margins should also expand with the help of volume leverage, a mix shift to high-margin Siding and value-added OSB businesses, and the investments to drive efficiency gains. This, along with the potential for valuation multiple re-rating as the company continues with its good execution, makes LPX stock a good buy.

