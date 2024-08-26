marty8801/iStock via Getty Images

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) aims to deploy, own, and operate advanced, fast-fission, small nuclear reactor plants, and sell electricity and heat to its clients. The company aspires to rejuvenate nuclear reactors to fit 21st-century needs, using established technology to produce clean, affordable, and reliable energy.

The growing demand for electricity globally and renewable energy policies will favour Oklo. The last COP28 meeting brought forward the need for increased nuclear energy capacity to contribute to the global green transition. A nuclear comeback is in the making and Oklo has an important role to play.

Oklo won't be alone in the field. Other traditional or new players will also try to benefit from the nuclear comeback. However, Oklo presents an intriguing business model, an experienced team, sufficient funds, and Sam Altman's backing, while also making progress on the regulatory and operational front; thus, it should be considered a potential winner in the new nuclear ecosystem.

A Brief Company Overview

Oklo, based in Santa Clara, California, is a nuclear power company or, more precisely, a fast-fission clean power technology and nuclear fuel recycling company. MIT graduates Jacob DeWitte and Caroline Cochran co-founded Oklo in 2013. Oklo went public through a SPAC deal with AltC Acquisition Corp. and commenced trading on the NYSE on 05/10/2024. The transaction resulted in ~$306M of gross proceeds. A quality leadership team will be responsible for executing the business strategy. The involvement of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as Chairman and investor constitutes a vote of confidence in Oklo's future. It should also be mentioned that Cathie Wood's ARK Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ), has recently purchased 280,149 Oklo shares worth ~$2.4M.

The company is evolving existing and proven technology based on the Experimental Breeder Reactor-II. EBR-II was an Argonne National Laboratory project; a fast reactor that produced 20 MWe and operated from 1964 to 1994. During its 30 years of operations, EBR-II presented superior efficiency, safety and reliability characteristics, and recycled its used fuel on-site. Oklo plans to develop, own, and operate small, liquid sodium-cooled, affordable reactors, and sell energy and heat to its clients through long-term (20-40 years) power purchase agreements ("PPAs"). Data Centers, Defense, Oil and Gas, Real Estate, Industrials, and Utilities are the main targeted verticals. Each facility (Aurora Powerhouse), will produce 15-50 MWe, depending on the client's need, and will be able to function for at least 10 years before refuelling. The company also started planning the development of 100 MWe reactors. The advanced, fast-fission nuclear technology will allow Oklo to utilize nuclear waste to produce power, enabling an environmentally friendlier approach and significantly reducing fuel costs. Reactors will be able to use either fresh or recycled fuel.

Oklo has secured a site permit for its first Aurora Powerhouse project in Idaho Falls and has been awarded the EBR-II used fuel that will be recycled on-site. The facility is expected to commence operations by 2027. In addition, there are land rights agreements for two Aurora Powerhouses in southern Ohio.

The Nuclear Comeback

Nuclear power provides ~9% of total and ~25% of low-carbon electricity globally, making it a major and clean energy source. 22 countries (including the US, the UK, France, Japan, and other influential countries) agreed and declared they would work towards tripling nuclear energy capacity by 2050 during the last COP28 meeting on December 2023, recognizing the key role of nuclear power in the green transition and the global net-zero emissions' goal. Hence, it is clear that the planet will experience a nuclear power boom, after decades of stalling. The ADVANCE Act also points in that direction regarding the US. Nuclear power rejuvenation will be unfolded from existing and new players in the coming years. Nuclear fission advanced technologies and small modular reactors will play an important role in achieving this goal. Commercialization of nuclear fusion is also expected to debut by the end of the decade.

Q2 2024 Business Update

On 08/13/2024 Oklo published its Q2 ER and business update. The first Aurora powerhouse is expected to be operational by 2027. Furthermore, Oklo's pipeline has nearly doubled during the last year and currently stands at ~1.35 GW, including Equinix, Centrus, Diamondback Energy, Wyoming Hyperscale White Box, and the USAF. Oklo has a site permit and secured fuel for its first powerhouse, and is the only advanced fission company to achieve that. Oklo completed the first demonstration of its advanced fuel recycling process, in collaboration with Argonne National Laboratory and Idaho National Laboratory. Four cost-share awards totalling $17M will be available for Oklo regarding the commercialization of its recycling nuclear waste process in collaboration with the DOE. Oklo claims its strategy towards licencing will present significantly reduced timelines in initial and subsequent applications compared to typical procedures.

Valuation

Having to do with a pre-revenue, pre-production company, it is not easy to estimate a fair valuation for Oklo without speculating. The SPAC deal valued the company at $875M, which should be considered reasonable. For the coming quarters/years, the company is expected to burn cash ($40M-$50M 2024 expected operating loss) while revenue should start flowing in 2027 and profits even later. Until then, its market cap may fluctuate depending on announcements regarding client agreements, regulatory developments, government policies, macro/sector trends etc. For a pre-production, cash-burning company though, a valuation closer to its cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities total would be fairer until it's clearer that the plans will come to life and the leadership live up to expectations.

From a long-term point of view, assuming that Oklo will convert 100% of its current pipeline to PPAs would mean that at least 1.35GWe should be online approaching the end of the decade. Based on the company's forecasts, an annual recurring revenue of ~$0.8M/MWe could be expected. On 1.35GWe this would result in an ARR of $1.08B. Applying a P/S=2 ratio would result in a $2.16B valuation by the end of the decade, which could be considered fair, yet this is a highly speculative assertion.

Risks

Regulatory and application-related issues may cause delays.

Powerhouse development may need more time than expected until completion (for example, the first powerhouse deployment, initially scheduled for 2026/2027, is now expected by 2027; 2026 is out of reach).

Possible anti-nuclear rallies could turn some politicians to a more cautious approach regarding nuclear power.

A supposed accident can cause significant social unease and negatively impact nuclear power companies.

Traditional and new players will try to benefit from the coming nuclear power rejuvenation, and Oklo will have to compete with other companies.

Additional funding may be needed along the way, and Oklo may dilute shareholders or issue debt.

Oklo is an emerging growth, pre-production, unprofitable company; this could result in stock price volatility.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oklo aspires to profit from the nuclear power comeback that will emerge in the coming decades. Considering all the facts mentioned above, the company seems to have what it takes to succeed. Oklo's differentiation from traditional players and other new entries like NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) or NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE), its first mover advantage, and its unique characteristics indicate a possible winner. The increased demand for clean electricity (about one-third to three-quarters by 2050) will lead to increased renewable energy capacity in the coming decades, and advanced fast-fission nuclear reactors will play a key role. However, Oklo is still almost 3 years away from production. Shortly after, nuclear fusion technology is expected to reach commercialization (speaking of nuclear fusion, Sam Altman is backing Helion, which aspires to launch the first nuclear fusion power plant). Another matter of concern is that many people will always take nuclear power with a pinch of salt due to the highly radioactive materials and the fear of an accident. Finally, while I like the company, I most probably wait a few quarters or a more attractive valuation before investing. Investors ready to initiate a position should consider doing so cautiously and keep some bullets for the future, or wait for a more attractive entry and better timing.