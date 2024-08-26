Oklo Is A Potential Nuclear Winner To Buy (But Maybe Not Just Yet)

Aug. 26, 2024 12:50 PM ETOklo Inc. (OKLO) Stock
Innovation Sustainability Growth profile picture
Innovation Sustainability Growth
354 Followers

Summary

  • Oklo Inc. is an advanced fast-fission nuclear power company.
  • Oklo plans to deploy, own, and operate small modular reactor plants and sell electricity and heat to its clients.
  • The growing demand for electricity globally and renewable energy policies will favour Oklo.
  • An interesting business model, an experienced team, sufficient funds, regulatory and operational progress, and a first mover advantage indicate a possible winner. Sam Altman has invested in Oklo and serves as Chairman.
  • Oklo is a pre-production, unprofitable company. Certain risks should be considered by investors.

Uranium 235 Nuclear Fission

marty8801/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) aims to deploy, own, and operate advanced, fast-fission, small nuclear reactor plants, and sell electricity and heat to its clients. The company aspires to rejuvenate nuclear reactors to fit 21st-century needs, using established technology to produce clean, affordable, and

Economist. In my free time, I like studying innovative companies. I have fun while doing this, yet, I consider it a serious activity.

