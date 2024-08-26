Nicholas Financial: Amplex Internet Acqusition Already Cash Flow Accretive

Summary

  • Nicholas Financial sold its loan book, now holding $65m cash and majority ownership in Amplex Internet, with plans to invest in new businesses.
  • The company acquired 56.5% of Amplex Internet, a rural broadband provider, to leverage its transition from fixed wireless to fiber internet.
  • Amplex's growth is supported by Nicholas Financial's capital and a $21m USDA loan, expected to double its fiber network and increase free cash flow.
  • Nicholas Financial's market cap is $45m, with potential for significant returns and further investments in Amplex's fiber expansion, providing a margin of safety.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) was a sub-prime auto lender that sold their loan book and now has majority ownership in Amplex Internet alongside $40+m of cash to

