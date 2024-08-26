Funtap

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Rate cuts are here, or almost nearly here, as September is highly expected to see at least a 25 basis point cut. That has been fueling interest rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate. The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) and the Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) are two funds that have been benefiting from the expected rate cuts.

These are leveraged closed-end funds focused on investing in mostly equity real estate investment trusts ("REITs") but also carry sleeves of preferred and other fixed-income holdings. Preferred and fixed-income investments should benefit as well from a lower rate environment if risk-free rates continue to trend lower as well. While they've been on a solid run already ahead of the actual rate cut event, I believe that each of these funds has more upside to them.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

1-Year Z-score: 0.88.

Discount/Premium: -4.66%.

Distribution Yield: 7.21%.

Expense Ratio: 1.40%.

Leverage: 29.74%.

Managed Assets: $2.5 billion.

Structure: Perpetual.

RQI's investment objective is to provide a "high current income." They also have a secondary investment objective of "capital appreciation." They will invest in "real estate securities including common stocks, preferred stocks and other equity securities of any market capitalization issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and similar REIT-like entities."

The strong run in REITs has seen RQI clawing back losses they experienced when the Fed raised rates. Since our last update earlier this year, RQI has delivered a total return of over 17%-easily outpacing the S&P 500 Index during this time. Though the S&P 500 Index isn't an appropriate benchmark, it can still help provide some context of the overall monster move.

RQI Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

I believe there is still more to go and the discount still has some appeal here as well. In fact, the discount hadn't narrowed too much since our last update, meaning the returns delivered that we see above were primarily fueled by the actual underlying performance of the portfolio.

Over the long term, the -4.66% discount presented against its average closer to -7% means that it isn't a bargain. Our actual "Buy Under Discount" target is -5%, so we are quite close.

Further, given the expectation that I believe the REIT space will do well, this is one of the scenarios where I'm willing to view it as an attractive opportunity still. If the fund moved to a premium, I'd be a bit more cautious, but we aren't necessarily wildly overvalued or anything on RQI.

With lower rates expected, that not only helps the underlying portfolio because REITs become a more attractive income alternative but also will help ease some borrowing costs for RQI. While RQI had hedged a significant portion of its borrowing costs, those wouldn't last forever. Rates are coming down in time for RQI to refinance below the peak of the current rate cycle.

On the other hand, rates still aren't expected to go back to zero, which means they will still see higher rates, just not as high as if they hadn't hedged themselves. The days of fixed financing at 1.5%, as RQI has had on a majority of its borrowings, probably aren't coming back unless we see a black swan event - which would have its own negative consequences for the REIT space.

RQI Leverage Stats (Cohen & Steers)

As we can see, the variable rate came in at 6%. That's been quite common from what we've seen in other funds that utilize floating-rate borrowings. For every 25 basis point reduction from the Fed, that should directly see a 25 BP drop for borrowings. This is because they are borrowing based on SOFR plus a spread for their credit facility.

In general, most closed-end funds are leveraged and under a lower rate environment - not expected to be zero, to reiterate - that can make CEFs look relatively more attractive.

Overall, that could be one of the reasons why we've been seeing discounts narrow across the board. Then again, since 1996, CEF discounts have been narrower 60% of the time.

REITs employ their own leverage as well, and it is often based on fixed rates for a significant portion of the borrowings; in a higher rate environment, they still have to pay higher fixed rates when it comes to refinancing or looking to grow more through debt issuance. So that's why lower rates benefit REITS as well, and therefore, benefit RQI's underlying portfolio.

Speaking of the underlying portfolio, the fund invests with a tilt toward more growth-oriented REITs, as opposed to what could be considered the high-yield REIT basket. Where they lack sizeable yields, they often deliver some dividend growth.

RQI Top Ten Holdings (Cohen & Steers)

Of course, there are always exceptions; American Tower Corporation (AMT) and Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) have frozen their dividends where they are for the time being, though hopefully, this is only a temporary freeze. AMT is on a good trajectory to return to dividend growth in 2025, and they've indicated they expect to as well.

So, that's kind of the way we think about it. We would expect that the dividend growth would resume in 2025 based on what we're seeing in the numbers going beyond 2024.

CCI, on the other hand, doesn't sound as confident, but it does come with a significantly higher dividend yield at 5.57%. (Bolding added to emphasize the main point.)

Ari Klein, BMO Capital Markets Thanks. And then maybe you talked a little bit about increased flexibility which includes the balance sheet and maybe bringing leverage lower. Could that at some point, include shifting the dividend strategy and how you think about that? Daniel Schlanger, Crown Castle CFO Yes. I think given the fact that we're in the middle of the strategic review which would include the thought around capital allocation, dividend policy, everything else ultimately. We are really not in a great place to talk about what's going forward until we have more of a conclusion on what businesses we have and where we are going to be in the future.

The main takeaway from taking a quick look at the top ten, though, is that growth is important since RQI will fuel most of its distribution to investors through capital gains. They've maintained the same $0.08 monthly payout for many years now, which includes through Covid and the latest rate hiking cycle.

RQI Distribution History (CEFConnect)

The current distribution rate works out to 7.21%; on an NAV basis, it comes in at 6.88%, a bit lower thanks to the discount. I believe this is a healthy payout level, and we shouldn't expect to see a distribution cut. Of course, that comes with the usual caveat of barring any sort of significant market downturn for an extended period of time.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund

1-Year Z-score: 0.52.

Discount/Premium: -8.32%.

Distribution Yield: 8.38%.

Expense Ratio: 1.74%.

Leverage: 34.93%.

Managed Assets: $417 million.

Structure: Term (anticipated liquidation date February 23, 2034).

RLTY's investment objective is "high current income." The secondary objective is for "capital appreciation." To achieve this, the fund will invest "at least 80% of its managed assets in (i) real estate-related investments, and (ii) preferred and other income securities." This is pretty straightforward and quite similar to Cohen & Steers' other real estate-focused funds.

RLTY is another fund from the same fund family that is benefiting similarly to RQI. This would be largely expected because the fund invests similarly to its older and larger sister fund. Since our last update, RLTY has also been performing well. More specifically, this period is measuring from March 22, 2024. When we looked at the RQI performance since our last update above, it was from March 27, 2024.

RLTY Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

RLTY is trading at a discount that is wider than RQI, which could make it a more interesting bet. That is why I wanted to touch on RLTY for investors willing to take a bit of a chance on a relatively newer fund compared to the more established RQI.

RLTY had its usual drop to a large discount after a CEF launch, exacerbated by the unfavorable market conditions for leveraged REIT CEFs. It also recently saw its discount narrow significantly, only to widen back out. Being a relatively smaller fund, it could see some more volatility in its discount/premium compared to RQI, as it generally won't take as much to move it.

YCharts

One difference between RQI and RLTY is that RLTY is a term fund with an anticipated termination date. As we are quite a bit away from that expected liquidation, that isn't too much of a key factor at this point.

Instead, for now, where the funds primarily differ is in their equity/fixed income weightings. RQI is at a weighting of 80/20% between equity and fixed income. RLTY is closer to 69% invested in equities and 31% in preferred/fixed-income. There is also the group's other leveraged sister fund, Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP), which carries a portfolio split between 51% equities and 49% preferred and fixed-income.

All the top ten holdings are the same as RQI but with some different percentage weighting that changes up the order a bit.

RLTY Top Ten Holdings (Cohen & Steers)

Other differences that impact performance are RLTY's higher expense ratio and using a bit more leverage. The fund's inception date was also early 2020, which impacted the leverage costs of the fund. While they largely hedged themselves with fixed rates, it came in at an average fixed financing of 2.7% compared to RQI's 1.5%.

RLTY Leverage Stats (Cohen & Steers)

Given the higher leverage and expenses, and even slight differences in the portfolios, it has resulted in RLTY being a relatively weaker performer since its inception.

YCharts

On a total share price return, we see that the fund delivered negative results as it slipped to a discount. That's quite normal, but the main takeaway here would be the total NAV return slippage as well. The fund's heavier utilization of leverage likely saw greater pressure to the downside during the difficult times. The higher expense ratio also directly takes away from total returns as well.

I know most investors will look at that chart above and then write off RLTY and just want to stick with tried and true RQI. I get it; RQI is my largest single investment across all my accounts, and I have a lot of confidence over the long term in the fund.

However, I also hold RLTY. It was off to a rough start, but it seems to be finding its stride more recently. On a YTD basis, the fund has been much more competitive against its sister funds. RNP was the strongest performing fund through most of the year, with RQI being the laggard of the trio. It was RLTY in the middle before being able to edge out its sisters on a total NAV return basis more recently.

YCharts

I've even included the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty (RFI) because if I didn't, people would ask why. RFI is a non-leveraged clone of RQI, basically. So naturally, we see that RFI has been the laggard as the other funds benefit from the stronger returns boosted by their leverage utilization.

Going forward, the higher expense ratio for RLTY compared to its sister funds will always be a slight drag. However, with a more attractive discount, that minor difference could be overcome potentially through some further discount narrowing. The fund's higher utilization of leverage could also help the fund continue to perform better in a rate-cutting environment.

For RLTY's monthly distribution, the fund had paid $0.1040, which they lifted to $0.11 per month. That puts the current distribution rate at 8.38%, with a NAV rate of 7.68%.

RLTY Distribution History (CEFConnect)

Conclusion

With rate cuts expected in the near term, REITs have been blasting higher, and that's translated into closed-end funds such as RQI and RLTY performing really well. They've both performed strongly since our previous articles earlier this year, but I believe they still have some more to go too.

Being leveraged funds, they can benefit more significantly in a favorable environment for REITs. Of course, that also comes with greater risks, and adding leverage to REITs, which are already leveraged themselves, means they wouldn't be for risk-averse investors.

Those who can handle the volatility and increased risks could also potentially see greater rewards as well. The funds are still trading at discount levels to their NAV per share, which could also be another way that these CEFs could outperform. RLTY looks like the best deal on this front, but it is the newer fund. With RQI trading above its longer-term average discount, it doesn't look like a bargain, but I'm willing to still view it favorably based on the expected benefits of a lower-rate environment.