Lanny's Stock Sales Through June 30, 2024

Galeanu Mihai

In today’s post, I wanted to focus on what stocks I’ve sold, the why, and the realized gain or loss I experienced.

The next step in the article will be about what my plans are with the fresh capital, or what I may have done after the sale.

Let’s dive in!

When I’d sell a stock

So why would I sell any of my stocks or stocks positions? I am a dividend investor, right? A supposedly buy and hold for the long-term kinda guy, right?

Well, there comes a time when selling a stock should occur on a few occasions, at least for me. Those circumstances:

– The stock cut its dividend (doesn’t make sense to hold the stock, as a dividend investor)

– The stock was from a spin-off on a company I owned. Would I buy the stock if it wasn’t a spin-off? Revert back to #1 – do they pay a dividend?

– The combination of Dividend Yield and Dividend growth no longer bodes well for the stock portfolio. Therefore, doesn’t meet my criteria because the business, itself, has changed. Insert a few companies, such as 3M (MMM), Paramount (PARA), MDU Resources (MDU), etc.

– The stock position was so small, and I had no desire to add to it in the future.

I am going to show you all of my stock sales this year, and yes – maybe you’ll make fun of them, or maybe you won’t. Either which way, I wiped my hands and moved the heck on, if that makes sense. The acquired date, on some, do not seem right – for instance Chimera (CIM) – I had owned for over a decade and WestRock was for at least 4 years.

The stock sales

Here you will find the full detail listing of the stock sales for the year, some big, some small. Similarly, and as a disclaimer, do not pay attention to the acquired date. From reading this, the only ones that may be right are Solventum (SOLV) and South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY).

To start the sales off, I sold Chimera. They were an underperforming REIT, even on their best days. Instead of the sheer volatility to their share price and dividend yield, I decided to cut ties with one of my longest-term holdings, plus it wasn’t large either. Therefore, it fit the criteria, as it did not fit my portfolio, there was a dividend reduction, and it was a small position, a $405 loss to boot.

Next up was Knife River Corp (KNF), Kendryl (KD), MDU Resources (MDU) and South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY).

To start, KNF and KD were spin-offs from MDU Resources and IBM. Therefore – would I naturally buy them? No. In addition, they were truly small positions AND they did not pay a dividend. In total, KNF gave me a $346 gain and KD gave me a $60 loss. No big deal, not that significant.

However, MDU was the culprit of KNF. Therefore – that is awesome! Now, what about MDU? Well, their dividend yield and dividend growth just didn’t pair well, always in the 2-3% range for the yield and in the same range for dividend growth, with a lack of appreciation. Therefore, it didn’t fit my dividend strategy and it was a relatively small position. This resulted in a $91 gain when I sold them. Not bad investing with MDU overall, right? As they truly produced a $437 total gain when you include KNF.

Then, I sold out of Solventum (SOLV). Why? They were another spin-off. This time, from 3M Company (MMM) and currently pays no dividend – though I do anticipate SOLV announcing one within the next 12–18 months. Another small stock positions, at less than $1,000, and another loss of $381 I took to the chin, ouch!

Next up, was big boy WestRock (WRK). We were going to lose them to a merger with SmurfitKappa. I didn’t want to own that stock. Therefore, took a nice gain of $1,322 in total on them. Not too bad for holding onto them for a few years, especially during COVID. Therefore, WRK/new entity did not fit the portfolio, due to the company being new and international as well. Those international dividends are no fun!

The last stock was Haleon (HLN). Now, I don’t think Haleon was a bad company. They have great brands, such as Sensodyne, Centrum, Advil, etc.. However, again, they were a spin-off from Glaxo (GSK) and Haleon was going to be another international irregular dividend, plus the position was small to me, at less than $1,000. Therefore, I sold and captured a $156 gain.

YTD Stock sales summary

Therefore, I actually have received total proceeds of $10,967 and have recognized a total gain of $1,090.40. I still have a few months left to the year to offset that gain.

Here is where I am looking to offset that gain with the potential sale of…

Warner Bro. Discovery (WBD), as my unrealized loss right now, is $1,600. I would not be opposed to another pullback. However, I can use the additional unrealized loss to also look at exiting the gain I have on…

3M Company (MMM). They reduced their dividend after the spin-off of Solventum (SOLV), which I sold, as discussed above. Now they yield 2% and never had a large growth rate, nor do I anticipate them to have one.

I now have my homework laid out in front of me for upcoming stock sales. The only question I have for myself is… can I execute it? Can I “time” this up so perfectly I can get close to net-zero? I’ll evaluate each company, of course, before the sale and see if I see business improving and/or a case to keep them prior to sale. Right now, with an $1,090 gain to report, I would be staring at approximately a $163.50 tax bill, using a 15%, long-term capital gains rate.

What do you think of the stock sales? Would you follow suit and do what I did? Ultimately, my goals were to increase dividend income and dividend growth with higher quality, and better stocks for my portfolio, which is what I did!

Look forward to the feedback, and thanks for stopping by.

-Lanny

