wellesenterprises

Note: All amounts are in Canadian Dollars unless specified otherwise

Investors will go to extreme lengths to get growth. If they see a trend, you can expect it to be extrapolated to infinity (usually infinity plus one). Multiples be damned. Generally, stories with such extreme prices paid, only end in with regret. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSX:TIXT:CA) is one such story. Note that this is a price return from the absolute peak closing price in October 2021.

Data by YCharts

We will go over the previous hype, recent results, and why we think this is a time to dumpster dive.

The Hype

Consensus earnings per share revisions tell a good story for most stocks. In this case, they tell a great story. The "X" marked on our map below shows estimates as of February 2023. TIXT was supposed to earn $2.33 in 2025 and a pretty large boatload in 2024 as well. Just above that $2.33, you can see the current estimates for 2025.

Seeking Alpha

So estimates are down about 70% over this timeframe, which is fairly close to how much the stock is down from February 2023.

Data by YCharts

In essence, all the drawdown has been investors repricing the stock on expected forward earnings.

Q2-2024

For those that did not barf while the stock chronically disappointed, certainly hurled on this quarter's results. Revenues declined year over year in what was supposed to be the peak phase to finally drive home the growth story.

TELUS International Q2-2024

While expense control was not too bad, all things considered, the company really blew up the barn doors with its guidance.

TELUS International Q2-2024

Just one quarter back, we kid you not, the company was projecting more than twice as much for its earnings.

TELUS International Q1-2024

There is always that operating leverage to consider as fixed costs, well, stay fixed. But even by that standard, this was an unmitigated disaster. The key driver was the decline in revenues from key customers outside their top 3. It is probable that the company is showing signs of recession that were initially only evident within a few consumer discretionary stocks. Mixed in with this news was the fact that the CEO was now retiring. One sole bright spot was that AI-related revenue actually grew by 13% but was overshadowed by other segments declining.

Outlook

TIXT is a major black mark on the parent, TELUS Corporation (TU). What started off as a super-growth story, fell apart during one of the biggest hypes for AI. We doubt the brand refresh is going to help the company.

TELUS International

But the sentiment is as close to abysmal as we can find. One way to examine the valuation is to see the price-to-sales multiple that investors were ready to pony up for this. While 4.6X was not extremely expensive, 0.4X is definitely cheap.

Data by YCharts

You are not going to find many software companies with that multiple unless they are about to hit the pink sheets. TIXT on the other hand, despite its debacles, maintains a fairly healthy adjusted EBITDA margin. Further, the free cash flow is something else here. The company had $202 million of free cash flow in the first half with a market capitalization of $1.35 billion.

TELUS International Q2-2024

Granted that run rate is going to drop off a cliff, but it will still be an extraordinary run-rate. That extra cash is not going to dividends or buybacks, but it is going to reduce debt levels.

TELUS International Q2-2024

That leverage ratio is likely to stay around 3.0X though as the declining EBITDA offsets declining net debt. We don't see any existential risks as even in the worst case scenario TIXT should be able to keep paying that down. Further, we have the parent, TELUS' backing. TELUS sold the IPO to the public at $25.00 USD.

They must be laughing at their good fortune there. But to their credit, they stepped in here in a typical buy-low, sell-high fashion.

Telecommunications company Telus has acquired, through a wholly owned subsidiary, an aggregate of 2,593,178 subordinate voting shares in the capital of Telus International, in a bid to support trading activity, the company said Thursday after market close. The acquired subordinate voting shares represent more than 2% of the outstanding subordinate voting shares acquired since Telus' prior early warning report filed on May 16, 2023. "In response to Telus Digital's unprecedented valuation levels, we are strategically stepping in to support the share trading activity by incrementally increasing our existing ownership of the subordinate voting shares in the public market," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of Telus.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Verdict

Assuming this does not degenerate to zero, which one must never rule out, the longer-term upside could be fairly sizeable. The company is still producing a lot of cash and trading at a mouth-watering price to sales multiple. The parent is likely to provide enough support if there is some stress on the debt side. You don't have to run any crazy math to get a solid return. Even assuming a flat 2024 and 2025 and then applying a 5% revenue growth rate gets you to very good return. All that needs to happen is valuation normalization. If you get this back up to just 1.0X sales in 5 years you double your money. Longer term, a software growth story (yes sales are declining right now), could garner a huge upgrade on the multiple. So there is an asymmetry to the return profile. We are going to upgrade this and slap a Buy rating on this. Please note that this is a risky bet nonetheless and position sizing should be small to minuscule in our view.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.