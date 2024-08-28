Best Growth Idea Competition: The Winners

Summary

  • Seeking Alpha is pleased to announce the winners of our recent Best Growth Idea Competition.
  • We received 76 eligible articles.
  • Stay tuned for details about upcoming competitions.

In July, Seeking Alpha invited analysts to participate in a Best Growth Idea competition. We received 76 submissions. Here's a look at all of the winners as determined by the judging editors:

1) Pivotal Biotech - Sangamo Therapeutics: A Bust Or Billion Dollar Valuation In The Remaking

2) Damon Judd - Power Solutions International: Best Growth Stock For 2024, Powering Forward

3) PropNotes - Has SoFi Technologies Finally Reached A Turning Point?

We selected the winners based on how compelling the thesis is (50%) and independent insights (50%).

First place receives an award of US$1,500, second place US$1,250, and third place US$1,000.

Thank you to everyone who participated - we certainly enjoyed reading your submissions. For those who didn't place, don't worry, we'll post another competition in the near future. Stay tuned for more details.

