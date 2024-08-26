PM Images

The Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) is a fairly popular closed-end fund, or CEF, that income-seeking investors can purchase as a method of achieving their goals. The fund is part of the Flaherty & Crumrine fund family that provided quite a few high-performing funds during the zero-interest rate period that followed the COVID-19 pandemic. However, once interest rates started to rise, this fund lost much of its shine. Over the past three years, the share price has fallen by 33.03%, which is one of the worst performances of any preferred stock closed-end fund over the same period:

However, Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on Friday strongly suggested that the Federal Reserve will be reducing interest rates starting in September. The meeting minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee generally support the same conclusion. Falling interest rates tend to be good for preferred stocks, so this might result in a reversal of this fund’s recent fortunes going forward. However, with that said, the market has largely priced in every interest rate reduction that is likely to occur over the coming years, so the upside may be more limited than some expect.

Regardless of how much upside could be remaining in the share price, the fund does provide a 6.96% yield right now, so that by itself might be attractive to some. However, it is still worth noting that this yield is quite a bit lower than what some other preferred stock funds are currently offering:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Fixed Income-Taxable-Preferreds 6.96% Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Preferreds 7.51% First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Preferreds 8.83% John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) Fixed Income-Taxable-Preferreds 8.55% Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) Fixed Income-Taxable-Preferreds 10.18% Click to enlarge

On the surface, this might suggest that investors may actually wind up with a higher total return throughout the incoming monetary easing cycle by choosing one of the other funds with a higher yield. This would certainly be the case if forward upside is limited due to the market already pricing in all the interest rate cuts that are likely to occur.

However, it is worth noting that the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund is currently paying out a yield that is well below what the fund was distributing during the pandemic era. It has also been increasing the distribution repeatedly over the past several months. If this can continue, that alone could drive the share price up, even if preferred stocks themselves remain at today’s levels. It is frequently the case that closed-end funds will trade based on their distributions, so distribution increases also increase the share price. We should take a look at the fund’s finances today to determine how likely future distribution increases might actually be.

As regular readers may remember, we previously discussed the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in early February. The investment-grade bond market since that time has been fairly weak, as investors lost their optimism about the degree to which interest rates would be cut by the Federal Reserve this year. Preferred stock and junk bond prices held up much better though, which was probably due to various market participants seeking to lock in the high yields that existed in the first half of this year before the Federal Reserve did ultimately reduce interest rates per the guidance that it was providing at the time (and still is). Over the past month or so though, all fixed-income securities have generally been increasing in price as market participants have gained confidence that interest rates will be cut at the September meeting of the Federal Reserve.

As such, we can probably make the assumption that the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has delivered a reasonable performance since our previous discussion. This is indeed the case, as the fund’s share price has increased by 7.73% since that article was published:

As we can immediately see, the fund’s share price substantially outperformed the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index (PFF). The index was nearly flat, which is what we expected. In such an environment, though, it is difficult to see how this fund’s portfolio could have delivered a much stronger performance than that, so we might want to take a look at the fund’s net asset value as well. The share price might have been outperforming the portfolio, and this makes the valuation much less attractive.

The Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has underperformed the S&P 500 Index (SP500) since our last discussion. This was largely expected to be the case, since it is rare for any fixed-income fund to outperform large-cap common stocks on any sort of extended timeline. Thus, the fund’s performance has mostly been what we would expect, although it is possible that the fund’s share price has gotten ahead of itself.

However, investors in the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund actually did much better than the above chart suggests. As I stated in the previous article on this fund:

Investors in closed-end funds such as the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund typically do much better than the share price performance alone would suggest. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their investment profits to the shareholders in the form of distributions while simply attempting to keep their net asset values at a somewhat stable level. This is what results in the very high yields that are boasted by these funds. As a result of this, we should always consider the distributions that a fund pays out in any analysis of its performance.

When we include all the distributions paid out by both this particular fund and the indices since the February 2, 2024, publication date of my previous article, we get this alternative chart:

This certainly reflects very well on the performance of this fund as well as its popularity. When the distributions are included, the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund barely underperformed the S&P 500 Index during the approximately seven-month period. We can also see that the preferred stock index’s own yield lifted its total return by a respectable amount, although it still underperformed the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by quite a lot. That is perhaps not surprising because the leveraged nature of the closed-end fund should generally cause it to perform better than a comparable index fund. We should still investigate further though because of the multiple concerns that were already discussed.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of current income. This objective generally makes sense when you consider the assets that this fund is investing in. The website explains the fund’s strategy in great detail:

The Fund’s investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with a high current income consistent with preservation of capital. … Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. Preferred and other income-producing securities may include, among other things, traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity and debt securities, contingent capital securities, subordinated debt and senior debt. … The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, at least 25% of its total assets in the financials sector, which for this purpose is comprised of the bank, thrifts & mortgage finance, diversified financial services, finance, consumer finance, capital markets, asset management & custody, investment banking & brokerage, insurance, insurance brokerage and real estate investment trust industries. From time to time, the Fund may have 25% or more of its total assets invested in any one of these industries. In addition, the Fund also may focus its investments in other sectors or industries, such as energy, industrials, utilities, communications and pipelines. The Adviser retains broad discretion to allocate the Fund’s investments as it deems appropriate considering current market and credit conditions.

The website goes on to explain that the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund is technically a global fund, as it might have up to 30% of its assets invested in foreign-issued securities. While this is nice, it is not really as important for a preferred stock fund to have foreign exposure as it is for a bond fund or for an equity fund. This is mostly because preferred stocks are always issued by corporations and generally work the same way regardless of what country they are from. Other countries do have different monetary regimes, though, so sometimes it is possible to obtain a higher yield by investing abroad than in the United States. That is not the case today, though, unless the fund is willing to go into emerging markets. Here are the current benchmark rates for all the countries in the G7 developed economies:

Country Central Bank Policy Rate United States 5.33% Canada 4.50% France 4.25% Germany 4.25% Italy 4.25% Japan 0.25% United Kingdom 5.00% Click to enlarge

As we can see, the United States currently has the highest benchmark policy rate of any nation in the Group of Seven. This will remain true after September unless the Federal Reserve is willing to cut by more than 25 basis points at the next meeting. Most indications are that this is unlikely to be the case at present, and the market currently says that there is only a 32.5% chance (less than one in three) that the Federal Reserve will cut by 50 basis points:

Chicago Mercantile Exchange

Thus, the benchmark policy rate in the United States is currently expected to be 5.125% in about a month. That still puts it at a higher level than any other G7 country, which clearly confirms that as of right now, the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund cannot get a better yield by investing internationally than it can by investing domestically.

This is certainly not always the case, though. For example, the Bank of Australia had a higher policy rate than the United States over most of the 2010s:

Reserve Bank of Australia

Please remember that during nearly all the 2010 to 2020 period, the U.S. benchmark policy rate was 0.50% or lower, so we can clearly see that Australian preferred stock issues would have been paying higher yields than American securities. The fact that the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund can invest all over the world should give it the opportunity to take advantage of such a situation should one arise in the future.

The fund’s semi-annual report does not provide a country-of-issuance breakdown for the assets in the fund’s portfolio. This is quite disappointing, as it would be nice to have this information, particularly for investors who wish to diversify their portfolios away from the United States. However, we can review the schedule of investments contained in the financial report to see what countries show up in the fund’s holdings. I can distinctly see issues from companies (mostly banks) in all the following countries listed in the schedule of investments:

United States,

Argentina,

Bermuda,

Mexico,

Spain,

Canada,

United Kingdom,

Germany,

Netherlands,

Australia,

France,

Switzerland.

It appears that the fund is primarily invested in developed markets, as Argentina and Mexico are the only two nations on this list that are not usually considered to be developed nations. All the remainder of the nations shown here are members of the Group of 7 or may as well be (Australia, Switzerland, Spain, and the Netherlands are all just as wealthy as the others shown). Bermuda is the legal headquarters of many insurance companies for tax reasons, but the companies whose securities are held by this fund primarily operate in the United States, Canada, and the Eurozone. In short, this is very much a developed nation fund and as such it is primarily going to be investing in nations that have just started a monetary easing cycle or are about to. As I stated in the introduction, preferred stock prices usually move inversely to interest rates, so this could be a tailwind for the fund over the coming few years.

The fund’s semi-annual report states that the fund held the following asset allocation as of May 31, 2024:

Asset Type % of Net Assets Preferred Stock & Hybrid Preferred Securities 75.9% Contingent Capital Securities 19.8% Corporate Debt Securities 1.9% Money Market Fund 1.9% Click to enlarge

The description of the fund’s strategy on the website states that the fund primarily seeks to achieve its goal by investing in preferred stock or other income-producing securities. We can see though that there does not appear to be much in the way of other income-producing securities here. Contingent capital securities are simply a special form of preferred stock, after all. As Nuveen Investments explains:

CoCos are hybrid securities created by regulators after the 2007-08 global financial crisis as a way to reduce the likelihood of government-orchestrated bailouts. Issued primarily by non-U.S. banks, CoCos are designed to automatically absorb losses, thereby helping the issuing bank satisfy Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 regulatory capital requirements. … In the U.S., banks issue preferred stock rather than CoCos to fulfill their Additional Tier 1 capital requirement. The main difference between a preferred stock and an AT1 CoCo, besides the issuer’s likely geography, is that only the CoCo has the contingency feature described above. In fact, because CoCos and preferred stock play nearly identical roles and rank similarly within an issuer’s capital structure, CoCos are commonly held by in strategies that invest in preferred stock.

Thus, contingent capital securities and preferred stock are almost the same thing. The only real difference is that contingent capital securities are slightly riskier securities due to the sharing of losses in the event of severe bank losses. Otherwise, the two securities are nearly the same thing. Thus, the only thing currently being held by the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund that is not a preferred stock or something very similar is the small allocation to corporate debt securities.

The fact that contingent capital securities have slightly higher risks, at least in theory, when compared to preferred stocks should mean that they have slightly higher yields. This appears to be the case for the securities in the fund, as most of the fixed-to-floating-rate preferred stocks list yields of roughly 3% to 5% over the five-year U.S. Treasury yield once the floating-rate period begins. However, the fixed-to-floating rate contingent capital securities have yields of 5% to 6% above the five-year U.S. Treasury yield once the floating-rate period begins. As such, it does appear that including these securities in the fund’s portfolio appears to provide it with a higher level of income than if it was investing solely in traditional preferred stock.

However, should we experience another financial crisis similar to the one that occurred in 2007 to 2008, then the roughly 20% allocation that the fund holds to these securities could result in very noticeable losses. I have seen some analysts quietly state that they expect this at some point due simply to the enormous amount of debt in the world right now, but there are no signs that any crisis is imminent, so this might not be worth worrying about.

One very interesting thing that we noticed about the fund’s current asset allocation is that it has not changed much since our previous discussion. The changes are summarized here:

Asset Type % of Net Assets on November 30, 2023 % of Net Assets on May 31, 2024 % Change Preferred Stock & Hybrid Preferred Securities 74.1% 75.9% +1.80% Contingent Capital Securities 18.5% 19.8% +1.30% Corporate Debt 1.9% 1.9% 0.00% Money Market Fund 4.8% 1.9% -2.90% Click to enlarge

We see an increase in the fund’s allocation to both preferred stock and contingent capital securities, coupled with a decline in the fund’s money market fund holdings. This basically just means that the fund deployed some of its cash into new long-term investments as opportunities arose. This is unsurprising given the market’s general euphoria towards monetary easing recently, and it is something that shareholders should appreciate. After all, both preferred stock and contingent capital securities carry substantially higher yields than can be obtained in the money market. Thus, by deploying its capital into these securities, the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund should see an increased income. This naturally provides an added level of support for the fund’s distribution, which any income investor should appreciate.

The fact that the fund’s asset allocation changes appear to simply consist of the fund deploying capital, we might assume that the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fairly low turnover. While this is true, the fund’s turnover appears to have increased significantly recently.

The semi-annual report states that the fund’s portfolio turnover was 9% during the six-month period that ended on May 31, 2024. The report specifically states that this was a non-annualized figure, which actually puts the annualized portfolio turnover at 18%. This is a substantially higher number than the fund has had during any of the past five years:

FY 2023 FY 2022 FY 2021 FY 2020 FY 2019 Portfolio Turnover 9% 8% 11% 12% 17% Click to enlarge

Thus, if the fund continues with its current trading activity, this is going to result in the fund having a higher turnover than it has had in many years. That by itself is not necessarily a bad thing, as this should result in the fund realizing some gains that can help to support the distribution. In addition, this fund’s annual turnover is not especially high when compared to its peers:

Fund Name Portfolio Turnover Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund 9% Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund 57% First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund 19% John Hancock Preferred Income Fund 15% Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund 27% Click to enlarge

(All figures from the most recent annual report for each respective fund.)

Even if we use the 18% annual turnover that was calculated by annualizing this fund’s six-month turnover from the semi-annual report, we still see that it comes in lower than most of its peers. This is something that may appeal to those investors who are hesitant about a closed-end fund’s expenses because a low turnover should keep trading costs down. Investors should probably expect to see slightly higher expenses this year than in previous years, though.

Interest Rate Projections

In a recent article, I provided an updated analysis of where interest rates are headed and how that could affect fixed-income asset pricing. In that article, I showed that the market has probably already priced in all the rate cuts that are likely to occur.

There are no updates of any significance to make today, and Powell’s Jackson Hole speech did not really say anything unexpected. After all, Powell basically promised the market that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates in September, and the market already expected that from the July minutes.

However, there are a few things that should be repeated today, as they have a major impact on the trajectory of this fund’s share price going forward. First, from the linked article (short-term outlook through the end of 2024):

That would require three or four interest rate cuts before the end of the year. We can see that the highest probability is for the 425 to 450 range, which would require four interest rate cuts. The Federal Open Market Committee only has three meetings left before the end of the year, so achieving this will require that the central bank cut by 50 basis points at one of the three meetings (September, November, and December) and cut by 25 basis points at the remaining two.

In addition to this, the market is currently pricing for at least a 25-basis point reduction at each of the next eleven meetings of the Federal Reserve (a total of 275 basis points of cuts). That means that the central bank must cut at every single meeting between now and the end of 2025 to justify current fixed-income prices. If it fails to do so, then bond and preferred stock prices will likely pull back and the share price of this fund will suffer some pain as a result.

In order for the Federal Reserve to cut at each of the next eleven meetings, it would almost certainly require a recession. It is very difficult to see a scenario in which inflation falls sufficiently to justify that otherwise, especially with both presidential candidates promoting policies that have been outed by the Federal Reserve’s own economists as being inflationary.

As a total of 275 basis points of cuts have been priced into fixed-income markets already, the central bank would have to cut interest rates by more than that in order for investors to realize additional upside, and that seems even more unlikely to occur without a recession.

Admittedly, though, shares of this fund might go up if it just raises its distribution regardless of what preferred stock prices do. That does have a detrimental effect on the actual value of the fund as it starts becoming expensive, but investors in it may be happy that their share price went up.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield that it earns from the securities in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

Basically, the fund is borrowing money and using that borrowed money to purchase preferred stocks and other income-producing securities. As long as the purchased securities have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, that will usually be the case. Unfortunately, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund does not employ too much debt as that would expose us to too much risk.

As of the time of writing, the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 38.40% of its portfolio. This represents a decline over the 39.08% leverage that the fund had the last time that we discussed it. This was largely what we expected to see due to the increased share price, but admittedly, it was not a significant decline considering that the fund’s share price is up 7.73% over the same period.

The reason that the leverage did not decline as much as we might expect is that the fund’s net asset value is only up 4.98% since the date of our previous discussion:

Barchart

Thus, we have a situation in which the fund’s share price has been outperforming its actual portfolio. This will have an impact on the fund’s valuation, which we will discuss later. For now, the important thing to note is that the fund’s portfolio increased in size, so its leverage should go down, all else being equal. This is precisely what we see reflected above.

The leverage ratio of the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund is still well above the one-third of assets maximum level that we ordinarily prefer, though, which is concerning. Fixed-income funds can typically handle a bit more leverage than an equity fund, though, so let us compare it with its peers in an attempt to determine how safe this fund’s leverage actually is:

Fund Name Current Leverage Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund 38.40% Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund 33.78% First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund 33.55% John Hancock Preferred Income Fund 37.41% Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund 38.06% Click to enlarge

(All figures from CEF Data.)

I will admit that this is not exactly what I expected to see. The Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund does have a higher level of leverage than any of its peers, but it is not substantially out of line with all of them. As such, the only logical conclusion that we can draw here is that the fund is probably a bit riskier than its peers, but not ridiculously so.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objective of the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund is to provide its investors with a very high level of current income. To this end, the fund pays out a monthly distribution of $0.0897 per share ($1.0764 per share annually), which gives it a 6.96% yield at the current share price.

The fund has not been especially reliable regarding its distribution over its history. This can be easily seen here:

CEF Connect

From the previous article:

One thing that we immediately see here is that the fund had to cut its distributions numerous times ever since 2022. It is hardly alone in this as most funds that invest in fixed-rate securities had to cut their distributions due to losses suffered when interest rates went up. This fund’s cuts were perhaps more severe than most, due at least in part to its high level of leverage. The fund did increase its distribution beginning in February 2024, but it still seems likely that its recent history will be a bit of a turn-off for any investor who is seeking to earn a safe and secure income from the assets in their portfolios. This is a category that would include many retirees and others who depend on their portfolios to provide the income that they need to support their lifestyles.

The fund has raised its distribution a few more times since the previous article was published in early February:

CEF Connect

As we can see, the fund increased its distribution in both May and August of this year. However, the distribution remains a lot lower than this fund had before 2022. We can only hope that its capital losses caused by the monetary policy shift were not so severe that it will be unable to eventually restore its distribution to the previous level.

The most recent financial report that is available for the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund as of the time of writing is the semi-annual report for the full-year period that ended on May 31, 2024. A link to this document was provided earlier in this article. As this is a much more recent financial report than the one that was available to us the last time that we discussed this fund, it should work pretty well to provide an update on the fund’s performance and its ability to cover its distribution.

For the six-month period that ended on May 31, 2024, the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund received $14,613,609 in dividends along with $29,408,885 in interest income from the securities in its portfolio. When combined with a small amount of income from other sources, the fund achieved a total investment income of $44,159,700 for the full-year period. It paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $24,366,108 available for shareholders. That was more than sufficient to cover the $24,204,575 that the fund paid out in distributions during the period.

As the fund was able to fully cover its distribution out of net investment income, we do not need to worry too much about the distribution today. However, this is not usually the case for this fund and historically, its distributions have been financed both by capital gains and net investment income.

For the six-month period that ended on May 31, 2024, the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund reported net realized losses of $2,696,137, but these were more than offset by net unrealized gains totaling $59,607,791. Overall, the fund’s net assets increased by $57,073,187 for the six-month period after accounting for all inflows and outflows.

The Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund appears to be in pretty good financial shape. We should not need to worry about any more distribution cuts, and indeed it seems likely that there will be at least one or two more increases in the current cycle.

Valuation

Shares of the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund are currently trading at a 7.76% discount to net asset value. This is fairly expensive compared to the 9.81% discount that the shares have averaged over the past month, which confirms my statements about the fund’s share price outperforming the actual portfolio.

It may be possible to obtain a better price by waiting a bit for the discount to increase further. The shares are not at a horrible price right now, though.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund appears to be benefiting from the market’s expectation of monetary easing beginning next month. However, it may not be wise to expect that continual interest rate reductions will be a tailwind for the fund as the market has already priced in substantial interest rate cuts and additional upside from today’s levels will likely require that the central bank cut by more than the market expects. With that said, this fund still should provide an attractive total return if it increases its distributions a few more times so that the yield is more in line with its peers.