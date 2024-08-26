Jerome Powell Just Launched REIT Season, Here Are 3 Top Buys

NVS/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction: Mr. Powell and I usually disagree

Mr. Powell and I haven't always seen eye for eye.

In his latest speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, Mr. Powell defended his 2021 call that inflation was transitory, saying:

The good ship Transitory was a crowded one, with most mainstream analysts and advanced-economy central bankers on board

Maybe the lesson was that most mainstream analysts and the "advanced-economy" --whatever that means-- bankers didn't know what they were talking about?

I'm as far from the mainstream as possible. I've never had a Wall Street job, in fact, I've never had a job. McDonald's turned me down when I was 16, and I made my mind up there and then that I was more suited to be the boss than the employee.

And while I do hold a Master’s degree in Economics, I wouldn't call myself an "advanced-economy" economist. I understand things best when I simplify them to first-principles.

So you could say I'm a heterodox simpleton analyst. Not the type of person that Mr. Powell would listen to. This I am sure of because:

In January 2021 I sounded the inflation alarm, saying that "The risk of runaway inflation is the highest it has ever been this century." In February 2021 I doubled down, saying that "inflation is already here, it will only get worse". In November 2021 I called out Mr. Powell, saying that "continuing to insist inflation is transitory only increases the chances of him looking like an idiot at some point."

It took the Fed another 4 months to wrap up their asset purchases and turn their policy to a restrictive one. The damage was done.

Not only to the American citizen, who would have to live with permanently higher prices, but also to his reputation. He had, in my opinion, proven that he was a reactionary policymaker and not a proactive one.

The problem with this, is that if you wait to be 100% sure of something before course correcting, then you run the risk of hurting not just the economy, but the livelihood of actual people, with spouses and kids and jobs and bills to pay.

On August 23rd, this year, Mr. Powell said at Jackson Hole:

Progress toward our 2 percent objective has resumed. My confidence has grown that inflation is on a sustainable path back to 2 percent.

Thank you, Mr. Powell, but doing some heterodox simpleton analysis myself, I told you these very facts in February this year, a full 2 quarters before he realized it himself. I said:

[Over the next year,] Doing the math, assuming the current run rate of inflation in all other categories, this would leave the CPI somewhere between 2% and 2.5%. This is so very close to the Fed's target, that if the CPI stabilizes anywhere between 1.5% and 2.5% they should call their job done. If I could call him, I would insist: "Mr. Powell, now is time to cut."

So you can understand that I have a somewhat bitter taste in my mouth. If a British boy who only set foot in America once at age 16, and who never had a job could figure out the exact path of inflation over the past 4 years, why couldn't the people getting paid to do just that figure it out?

My personal mistake here, was to believe that Powell would have learned from his reactionary woes in 2021, and adjusted in 2024. This was poor judgment on my side. The lesson is: When people show you their true colors, believe them the first time.

Let's not cry over spilled milk, REIT season is here

But, let's not cry over spilled milk, and instead turn to the future. Powell has finally said some words, which make me happy:

The time has come for policy to adjust. The direction of travel is clear.

In saying this in these very words, Powell has cemented a 25bps cut in September.

On that very same day, the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) was up 1.93%.

In doing so, it has cemented an 18-month breakout to new highs, and is gunning for a 24-month breakout as well, as you can see with the two dotted lines on the chart below.

Figure 1: XLRE (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

This is a very bullish technical setup for REITs.

And it should be. A first-rate cut will bring the expectation of more rate cuts, and unsurprisingly, REITs respond well to lower rates, as income producing vehicles.

What's more, is that amid a very strong US economy, REITs are coming into the rate cut cycle at relatively depressed valuations, despite a very good supply and demand set-up.

Construction starts across various REIT industries are down to decade lows as higher rates and construction costs have reduced the appetite for new supply.

Figure 2: Construction Starts (Hazelview Investments)

This will result in more pricing power for landlords, at a very time when, for the most part, occupancy levels are still historically very high.

Figure 3: US REIT Occupancy Rates (Hazelview Investments)

Relative to global equities, when looking at a price to cashflow ratio, REITs are the cheapest they have been in the past 20 years.

Figure 4: Real Estate vs Global Equities (Hazelview Investments)

From the market peak in December 2021, relative to forward PEs, REITs are the sector which has seen valuations go down the most.

Figure 5: Change in Forward PE since Dec 2021 (Hazelview Investments)

The setup for REITs could not be more attractive than it is now.

And I know, this is a line you've probably heard for a while on Seeking Alpha from myself and other analysts who focus solely on REITs.

But right now, REITs are the best risk-adjusted sector to be exposed to.

Early REIT wins

We've already had multiple early wins in our REIT picks. Others we have purchased at amazing prices, and have been paid handsomely as we wait for the market to get on board.

I believe it is extremely likely that the time has come, as we're seeing a lot of validation from our recent picks.

Two weeks ago, I presented the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty fund (RQI) as an attractive leveraged play on REITs.

Figure 6: RQI Price (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

It's up 6.1% in 2 weeks.

Exactly one month ago, I published a list of 12 REITs that were great buys at the current time.

Since then, 9 of them have outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY), which is represented by the black line on the chart.

Figure 7: REITS vs SPY (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) has been the biggest winner, and we'll focus on them more in this article.

6 weeks ago, I suggested buying Omega Healthcare (OHI), saying the stock was about to turn a corner.

Figure 8: OHI price (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

It's up 15% since then.

10 weeks ago, I suggested buying Extra Storage Space (EXR) if you wanted "a trip to the moon in June".

Figure 9: EXR Price (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

It's up 22% since then.

So two things are clear:

REITs are gaining momentum This could be very early days in this movement upwards.

So with all of that out of the way, here are 3 top buys in the space.

I will give something which is low yield, something with an in-between yield, and something with a high yield, so that there is something for everybody.

Low Yield REIT pick

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) is the largest integrated single-family rental builder in the US.

The stock currently trades at $38.6 and yields 2.7%.

Figure 10: AMH DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

They have been paying a dividend since 2015, and have been increasing it annually since 2021 at an incredibly aggressive pace.

In 2024, the dividend was increased by 18.2%.

AMH owns 58,615 properties across 21 states, and has an occupancy rate of 96.2%.

Figure 11: AMH portfolio (AMH Investor presentation)

While it is true that lower rates mean that buying a house will become relatively more affordable than it currently is (renting a home is currently 28% cheaper than owning), I don't believe we'll see any massive reversal for the simple reason that lower rates will just fuel higher house prices, barely changing the affordability paradigm.

Figure 12: AMH demand tailwinds (AMH Investor presentation)

The imbalance between new housing and new household formations is the structural advantage, which will continue to prevail for residential homes.

For the 2nd quarter of 2024, AMH achieved a 7.1% year-over-year increase in rents.

Core FFO increased by 8.5% year-over-year to $0.45 per share, reflecting the company's ability to generate strong cash flows from its core operations.

Figure 13: Core FFO (AMH Investor presentation)

As a consequence, management increased its guidance for 2024 FFO to a 6% increase at the midpoint.

AMH's development program remains a critical component of its growth strategy, with plans to deliver between 2,200 and 2,400 newly constructed homes in 2024.

Figure 14: AMH Pipeline (AMH Investor Presentation)

The strategic focus on expanding its footprint in key markets aligns with broader demographic trends and housing market dynamics. As millennials age into prime family-formation years, the demand for single-family rental housing continues to rise, fueled by elevated home prices and mortgage rates that deter homeownership​​.

I do expect dividend growth to decline somewhat in the future, but still expect it to be higher than FFO growth for another 2–3 years, which should provide us with attractive double-digit growth for a few more years.

The payout ratio of just 55% means that they can afford some more wiggle room here.

As REITs are expected to go up across the board, I think AMH is well priced for what comes next.

Mid-yielding REIT.

CubeSmart (CUBE) was among my top 10 August picks, and 3 weeks later is the third best performing stock on that list, having increased 9.37% since then.

Figure 15: August top 10 (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

The self-storage REIT has shown resilient performance, and their strategic over exposure to New York relative to peers, has led to good performance in a tight market, as the metro area has outperformed the nation.

Figure 16: Market leader in NY (CUBE Investor Presentation)

During its latest earnings call, the company narrowed its revenue guidance to a range of -0.75% to +0.25% for the year, which is slightly down from previous expectations.

The self-storage market has remained challenged as volumes of housing transactions have declined amid a "locked-in effect" whereby American with low mortgage rates are not moving because of it not being financially affordable, which presses demand for self-storage.

This has happened at a same time that quite a bit of supply has come onto the market in the self-storage space.

But this is what has propelled a bullish outlook on self storage REITs, and has led to CubeSmart's price achieving a 2-year breakout recently.

As interest rates come down, the expectation is home-buyers which have been on the sidelines will start purchasing houses, which will once again fuel demand for self-storage units.

CubeSmart currently trades at $51.5 and yields 3.96%, exactly its 10-year median yield.

Figure 17: CUBE DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

For me, this is the last level at which investors might want to buy CUBE, as we have set a "buy below" target of $52.

This year the dividend increased by just 4%, which is quite below the double-digit trend we had gotten used to for the past couple of years, but is nonetheless sufficient for a stock we have bought when it yielded between 4% and 5%.

CUBE presents a nice pick on the other side of the fence from AMH, and has picked up a lot of steam in the past couple of months. It seems extremely likely to me that the stock will challenge its ATH of $56, and if it can break above, it could go all the way up to $75 in the upcoming REIT cycle.

High Yielding REIT

Easterly Government Properties (DEA) has been one of our losers. In fact, it was included in a February article titled "Reviewing our losers".

In it, I said:

I'll be looking at a lot of the details of debt refinancing, lease re-signings, changes in vacancies, to decide ultimately what to do with DEA

Well, 6 months later, DEA has delivered its Q2 2024 earnings, demonstrating a strategic balancing act, which I found quite encouraging.

The stock is currently at $13.4, and yields 7.9%. It has been increasing in the past months, but for me to really be convinced by this movement upwards it has to breach $14, and ideally even reclaim $15.

Figure 18: DEA DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

If it does this, I don't see why it couldn't return to the $17-$20 range within a year as rates come down.

My concerns over the dividend sustainability and the renewal of its different properties have turned out to be overly pessimistic, as management seems to have pulled through.

Easterly’s balance sheet remains strong with a net debt to total enterprise value of 50.9%, a manageable level given the high-credit nature of its tenant base. Furthermore, approximately 96.6% of its debt is at fixed rates, a critical factor in safeguarding the company against potential interest rate volatility.

Figure 19: DEA Balance sheet (DEA Investor Relations)

As rates come down, I expect we'll see some refinancing of mortgages at lower rates. All the debt maturity schedule, bar a couple of small items, are now beyond 2026.

The company renewed several key leases, including its largest asset, the FBI facility in Omaha, which accounts for 1.4% of the company’s annual lease income. Easterly successfully negotiated lease renewals with cash lease spreads in the high teens, consistent with management's expectations of generating stable and recurring cash flows.

Figure 20: DEA Renewals (DEA Investor relations)

However, the company faced some headwinds, with certain leases experiencing flat renewals, particularly where the renewal prospects were already priced at a premium. CFO Allison Marino noted:

Our lease renewal strategy remains focused on assets that align with our mission-critical mandate, and while some renewals may come in flat, our overall portfolio remains well-positioned for long-term growth.

Vacancy levels were kept minimal, with the portfolio achieving a 97.5% occupancy rate as of June 30, 2024.

Figure 21: DEA Portfolio (DEA Investor relations)

More importantly, with these key renewals secured, the dividend is now once again fully covered by DEA's FFO of $0.29.

An easing of interest rates can particularly help DEA, as it will allow a few more cents to be unlocked in FFO, which will restore full confidence in the dividend.

My cautious outlook has turned positive with the latest set of results, and I think that DEA makes a top high-yielding pick with a 7.9% yield, as I think the worst is behind for them.

It's still time to pick up shares at a very attractive price.

Conclusion

Being overweight REITs is a move which makes the most sense in the current environment, as the sector by far offers the most value. It is the best risk-adjusted play in the markets right now, and opportunities are slowly drying up as prices continue to go up.

If you're not on board yet, get on.