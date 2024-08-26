lcva2/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I have been covering Thales S.A. (OTCPK:THLEF) since May 2023, and while I have a buy rating on the stock, Thales has not shown appreciable stock performance, gaining 7% while the stock markets are up more than 34%. In this report, I will be discussing the most recent earnings, provide a risk assessment, and update my stock price target and rating.

Thales is one of the companies that reports results every six months. During Q1 and Q3, we only are given an overview of sales and order intake.

Thales Experiences Double-Digit Growth

Sales grew 8.9% or 6% organically to €9.5 billion with EBIT growing 10.6% to €1.1 billion. Free operating cash flow declined sharply, driven by continued stocking to mitigate the impact of supply chain challenges, while net debt has significantly increased as Thales financed the acquisition of companies such as Imperva and Cobham Aerospace with debt.

In the aerospace segment, organic growth was 4.8% with sales of €2.6 billion, but EBIT declined from €169 million to €167 million. The aerospace market tends to be a market with some stronger growth and healthier margins, but we're not seeing it in the results of Thales. The reason is that the Space Segment remains pressured and was loss-making for the first half of the year. Thales is not the only one suffering from higher labor and material costs in the space business, while there also is softness in space solutions focused on telecommunications. Thales is currently restructuring its space business, and there are possibilities that Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF) and Thales will combine their space business. Commercial aerospace sales were up double digits driven by strong demand for avionics and in-flight entertainment systems while sales also were boosted by the acquisition of Cobham Aerospace Communications.

Defense & Security sales grew 8.7% in the first half of the year to €6.1 billion with EBIT growing almost 11% to €639 million indicating margin growth of 12.9%. The results in the space business are underpinned by the strong demand trends we see for defense equipment. The global threat environment remains elevated and expanding defense budgets are fueling the results of the defense business. While we saw strong sales growth in the first half of the year, this is likely to taper in the second half as the comp becomes more challenging.

The Digital Identity & Security business which includes cybersecurity and biometrics for travel and banking grew 15.6% driven by acquisitions of Imperva and Tesserent. Organically sales were flat, but positive again. EBIT grew 10.7% to €272 million with margins eroding from 14.7% to 14.1% driven by lower volumes of banking payments and pricing pressure in mobile communication solutions. Last year, we had some banking turmoil in the first half of 2023 which drove volumes and gave Thales a difficult comp to beat this year.

Thales Has A €47 Billion Backlog

Order intake grew substantially year-on-year with €10.8 billion in order intake reflecting the strong demand in the commercial aerospace and defense markets. Growth was primarily driven by the order book for orders valued higher than €100 million and grew from €1.7 billion to €3.6 billion. This was driven by an order for two frigates for the German Navy, the third tranche of the 42-unit order for the Rafale for Indonesia being added, and an order for an air surveillance system for an undisclosed customer in the Middle East. The book-to-bill ratio was almost 1.15x reflecting sales being strongly underpinned by orders and bringing the backlog to nearly €47 billion.

What Are The Risks And Opportunities For Thales?

For Thales, I don't believe there are huge risks. There's strength in the defense and commercial end markets, and I don't expect that to change any time soon. Something to keep an eye on is the space business. Thales is restructuring that business as it has become a very tough business to be in and eventually combining the business with Airbus via a joint venture could improve its competitive position.

Thales Stock Undervalued Against Peers

To determine multi-year price targets, we have a stock screener which uses a combination of analyst consensus on EBITDA, capex and free cash flow along with the most recent balance sheet data, cash flow statements and my assumptions on debt repayment, share repurchases and dividends. Each quarter, we revisit those assumptions and update accordingly, and if need be, we supplement our own estimates if key items such as for example acquisitions are not reflected in estimates yet. The estimates are not based on any guidance provided by the companies we cover, but by a strong combination of consensus and my own estimates.

For Thales, the EBITDA estimate has come down by 4% for FY24 and that is driven by the challenges faced in the Space business. Between 2024 and 2026 there should be around $11.35 billion in EBITDA, which provides a 2% step down from the previous estimate. Free cash flow, however, is expected to be up 1% to $6.18 billion with some downward pressure in 2024 relative to the previous baseline. However, I continue to believe that Thales stock is a buy with a 5% upside against FY25 earnings and 17% against FY26 earnings while the EV/EBITDA remains below that of industry peers allowing for multiple expansion to drive the stock price even higher.

Conclusion: Thales Leans On Strong End-Market Demand

The first half results showed significant increases in sales and EBIT with margin expansion despite pressures in the space business. The company has a portfolio that's attractive for commercial aerospace and defense customers, and the company also continues to add to its business portfolio via acquisitions and is taking measures to restructure its struggling space business. With all of that in mind, I believe that the stock is still a buy. For investors, interested in buying Thales stock I would recommend buying the stock under its native listing with the ticker HO in Paris where it offers higher volume compared to the OTC ticker THLEF.

