Equity Convexity Bid As Traders Position For Powell Pivot

Aug. 26, 2024 2:45 PM ETS&P VIX Index (VIX)VXX, VXZ, VIXY, VIXM, UVXY, SVOL, SVXY1 Comment
Cboe Global Markets profile picture
Cboe Global Markets
196 Followers

Summary

  • Cross-asset implied volatilities were mixed and mostly little changed following Jackson Hole.
  • The three most actively traded US broad market benchmarks decoupled from their respective volatility counterparts last week, as quantified by the following week-over-week changes.
  • The increased likelihood of US rate cuts has continued to fuel an unease in the FX markets, causing FX vols to bounce back to 94th percentile highs as the USD continues to plummet to one-year lows against the major global currencies.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

By Ed Tom

Cross-Asset Volatility: Cross-asset implied volatilities were mixed and mostly little changed following Jackson Hole as traders shifted away from inflation concerns towards the evolving "data-dependent" employment outlook to gauge the timing and pace of Fed rate cuts. The rates

This article was written by

Cboe Global Markets profile picture
Cboe Global Markets
196 Followers
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Recommended For You

About VIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News