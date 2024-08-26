Chart Of The Week: Dollar Index Moving Lower

Summary

  • Fed Chair Powell said on Friday that the Fed is ready to cut interest rates... and soon.
  • Powell’s speech had wide-ranging impacts on many markets. One of the most significant moves was in the US dollar.
  • The dollar took off to the upside in 2022, but after moving mostly sideways in 2023 and early 2024, the DXY now appears to be breaking down. Should it fail to hold this 100-101 level, a drop toward 90 could be in the cards.

Economy Crash

sefa ozel

By Mike Larson

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell didn’t equivocate. He didn’t parse his words. Instead, he said clearly and concisely on Friday that the Fed is ready to cut interest rates... and soon! His specific comments in Jackson Hole, Wyoming were...

