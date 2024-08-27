If I Could Only Buy 2 High Dividend Yield Companies In August 2024

whitemay

Investment Thesis

Adding high dividend yield companies to your investment portfolio is an excellent way to increase its capacity for income generation. In addition to that, including dividend paying companies ensures that you do not need to sell positions to financially benefit from your portfolio, allowing you to steadily increase your wealth without any need to time the market when buying or selling positions.

This strategic approach means that there is no need to closely follow macroeconomic related news or to make predictions of the direction of the broader stock market in the short term. Instead, it allows you to have more time for your hobbies while constantly benefiting from steadily increasing dividend payments of the companies that are part of your portfolio.

It is worth keeping in mind that over the long-term, stock prices will follow the earnings results of the selected companies that are part of your portfolio, which strengthens my conviction to predominantly invest in companies with significant competitive advantages and strong financial health.

In this article, I will present you with two high dividend yield companies which I find particularly attractive at this moment. This is based on their attractive Valuation (P/E [FWD] Ratio of 20.44 and 8.22), financial health (Aaa and Aa3 credit rating from Moody’s), competitive position within their respective industry, their capacity to generate income (Dividend Yield [FWD] of 3.11% and 7.01%), and their potential for dividend growth.

I have selected the following two high dividend yield companies for this month of August 2024:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

HSBC (HSBC)

While I suggest setting an allocation limit of 5% for Johnson & Johnson, I recommend an allocation limit of 2.5% for HSBC. This is because I believe Johnson & Johnson has a slightly superior risk-reward profile compared to HSBC.

I believe that investing in HSBC carries a higher level of risk when compared to U.S. banks such as JPMorgan (JPM) or Bank of America (BAC), particularly due to HSBC's currency risk and the higher likelihood of a dividend reduction. Therefore, I suggest allocating a higher proportion of your overall portfolio to Bank of America and JPMorgan compared to HSBC.

Before diving deeper into these two companies, I would like to repeat the general benefits of including high dividend yield companies in your investment portfolio.

General Benefits of Investing in High Dividend Yield Companies

The Generation of Income: Dividend paying companies bring you the enormous benefit of helping you to produce income. This provides you with much higher financial flexibility and offers the enormous benefit of not having to sell some of your stocks when you might need some extra money at a time when the market is not in your favor.

Dividend paying companies bring you the enormous benefit of helping you to produce income. This provides you with much higher financial flexibility and offers the enormous benefit of not having to sell some of your stocks when you might need some extra money at a time when the market is not in your favor. Significant Reduction of the Volatility and Risk Level of Your Overall investment Portfolio: Companies that pay a relatively high and particularly sustainable dividend, tend to come attached to a lower risk level, particularly when compared to growth companies, thus contributing to reducing the volatility and overall risk level of your investment portfolio (their lower risk level can be reflected in their lower Beta Factor).

Companies that pay a relatively high and particularly sustainable dividend, tend to come attached to a lower risk level, particularly when compared to growth companies, thus contributing to reducing the volatility and overall risk level of your investment portfolio (their lower risk level can be reflected in their lower Beta Factor). Psychological Investor Benefits in Times of a Stock Market Decline: In times of high volatility and declining stock markets, receiving dividend payments can bring you a psychological effect that can lead you to keep the positions in your portfolio to continue benefiting from dividend payments, acting like a business owner, instead of a stock market trader. This behavior can help you to significantly increase your wealth over the long term.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson was founded back in 1886 and operates on a worldwide basis within the Pharmaceuticals Industry. It is worth highlighting that Johnson & Johnson has shown 61 Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth, which serves as a strong indicator of the sustainability of its dividend.

Johnson & Johnson’s Current Valuation

Johnson & Johnson’s P/E [FWD] Ratio stands at 20.44. This is not only 1.55% below its 5-Year Average, but also 35.64% below the Sector Median. Both metrics demonstrate that the company is presently undervalued, confirming my investment thesis that this is an excellent moment to add Johnson & Johnson to your investment portfolio.

In addition to the above, it can be highlighted that Johnson & Johnson’s current Dividend Yield [TTM] of 3.01% stands not only above the Sector Median of 1.39%, but also above its 5-Year Average of 2.70%, further strengthening my theory that the company is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson’s Combination of Dividend Income and Dividend Growth

Johnson & Johnson presently pays a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 3.11%. I am convinced that this dividend is sustainable and that the company will be able to increase it consistently over the next decade.

This theory is based on Johnson & Johnson’s 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 6.67% and its low Payout Ratio of 45.90%, indicating potential for dividend enhancements.

The Projection of Johnson & Johnson’s Dividend and Yield on Cost

The chart below demonstrates a projection of Johnson & Johnson’s Dividend and Yield on Cost when assuming an Average Dividend Growth Rate of 5% (a conservative estimate based on the company's 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 6.67%) and that you would invest at its present price level of $159.63.

With these dividend growth rates, you could potentially reach a Yield on Cost of 5.06% in 2034, 8.24% in 2044, and 13.43% in 2054. This underlines that Johnson & Johnson provides investors with an attractive mix of dividend income and dividend growth.

Source: The Author

HSBC

HSBC is a London-based bank that was founded back in 1865. It presently has a Market Capitalization of $156.52B.

HSBC’s Current Valuation

Today, HSBC exhibits a P/E [FWD] Ratio of 8.22, which is 31.46% below the Sector Median and 39.64% below its 5-Year Average, suggesting that the bank is undervalued at its current price levels.

This undervaluation is further confirmed by HSBC’s Price/Book [TTM] Ratio of 0.96, which is below the Sector Median of 1.22. It is also confirmed by its Dividend Yield [TTM] of 7.01%, which stands above its average from the past 5 years (6.66%).

HSBC’s Combination of Dividend Income and Dividend Growth

With an Annual Payout of $3.05, HSBC presently pays a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 7.01%. Moreover, it is worth highlighting that it has shown a 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 3.65%, indicating potential for dividend growth.

HSBC According to Wall Street

According to Wall Street, HSBC is presently a strong buy: the London-based bank receives a buy rating and a strong buy rating from two analysts, while it currently does not have a hold, sell or strong sell rating from any Wall Street analyst. This underlines my own buy rating for HSBC.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risk Analysis

A risk analysis of a stock is crucial for investors, since a company with a low-risk level offers an enhanced probability of delivering successful investment outcomes. On the other hand, companies with a high-risk level often tend to present a reduced chance of favorable investment returns. This is mainly because they are subject to more uncontrollable factors, thus reducing the prospects for attractive investment results.

Risk Analysis – Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson’s financial health (Aaa credit rating from Moody’s, its Return on Common Equity of 22.34%, and EBIT Margin [TTM] of 27.90%), the company’s broad and diversified product portfolio, and its strong position within the Pharmaceuticals Industry indicate a reduced risk level for Johnson & Johnson investors.

Given the company’s currently attractive Valuation (P/E [FWD] Ratio of 20.44), its positive growth outlook (EPS GAAP Growth Rate [FWD] of 10.73%) and significant competitive advantages, the reward appears to be attractive for investors, which makes the company an attractive risk-reward option in my opinion.

Due to Johnson & Johnson’s attractive risk-reward profile, I usually suggest overweighting the company. This is a strategy I am following with The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, in which Johnson & Johnson is currently the third-largest position, accounting for 4.12% of the overall portfolio and with my private investment portfolio, in which Johnson & Johnson is also among the largest positions.

However, one of the main risk factors Johnson & Johnson investors should consider are legal risks. It should be mentioned that Johnson & Johnson still faces thousands of lawsuits stating that the company’s baby powder and other talcum powder products caused ovarian cancer. These lawsuits could have a strong impact on Johnson & Johnson’s financial results over the short term, negatively affecting the company’s share price.

However, it should be noted that I see these legal risk-factors as being less relevant for long-term investors, given Johnson & Johnson’s robust financial health, evidenced by the company’s Aaa credit rating from Moody’s and its $25,475M in Total Cash & ST Investments. For these reasons, a long-term investment approach is important, in my view.

Reducing Portfolio Risk When Investing in Johnson & Johnson for Improved Investment Outcomes: The Case for a 5% Allocation Limit and for a Long-Term Investment Approach

When investing in Johnson & Johnson, I suggest a long-term investment approach and setting the allocation limit to a maximum of 5% compared to your overall portfolio, ensuring a reduced company-specific allocation risk. By overweighting the Johnson & Johnson position within your portfolio, you can significantly reduce the volatility of your investment portfolio, documented by the company’s low 24M beta Factor of 0.26.

Risk Analysis – HSBC

When compared to Johnson & Johnson, I believe that HSBC comes attached to a higher risk level for investors. This is not only a result of the currency risk, which investors need to consider before investing in the bank.

While I consider the dividend of Johnson & Johnson to be rock solid, I do not consider HSBC’s dividend to be entirely safe. HSBC’s elevated risk level is the principal reason I suggest underweighting its position within your investment portfolio.

This is the case since a reduction of HSBC’s dividend could have a relatively strong negative impact on the company’s stock price and on the Total Return of your investment portfolio. By providing HSBC with a reduced proportion compared to your overall portfolio, we ensure that a reduction of the company’s dividend would have a limited impact on the Total Return of your investment portfolio.

Additional risk factors HSBC investors should take into consideration are credit and operational risks, as well as macroeconomic risk factors. This includes a global economic slowdown, which could have an elevated negative impact on the bank's financial results, impacting the stock price of the London-based bank over the short term, thus underscoring my long-term investment approach.

Reducing Portfolio Risk When Investing in HSBC for Improved Investment Outcomes: The Case for a 2.5% Allocation Limit and for a Long-Term Investment Approach

By following a long-term investment approach with HSBC, you can benefit from the dividend payments of the European bank: it allows you to not only benefit from an attractive Dividend Yield [FWD] of 7.01% today, but also from the potential for dividend growth in the years ahead.

By setting an allocation limit of 2.5% for the HSBC position, you reduce the company-specific allocation risk of your portfolio, and you ensure that a possible reduction of the company’s dividend would only have a limited impact on your portfolio's Total Return.

HSBC compared to U.S. competitors such as Bank of America and JPMorgan

In comparison to Bank of America or JPMorgan, HSBC offers a significantly higher Dividend Yield. Bank of America presently exhibits a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 2.62%, JPMorgan’s stands at 2.11%, and HSBC’s at 7.01%.

With a P/E [FWD] Ratio of 8.22, HSBC also has a significantly lower Valuation when compared to Bank of America (12.19) and JPMorgan (12.21).

However, I believe that investing in HSBC carries a higher level of risk when compared to Bank of America or JPMorgan. This is not only because of the currency risk mentioned previously, but also because of the higher likelihood of a dividend reduction.

While HSBC's current Payout Ratio is 52.60%, JPMorgan's is 24.54% and Bank of America's is 33.80%, indicating an elevated risk of a dividend reduction for HSBC in comparison to JPMorgan and Bank of America.

Therefore, I believe that both Bank of America and JPMorgan deserve a premium when compared to HSBC.

Given Bank of America’s and JPMorgan’s lower level of risk, I suggest allocating a higher share of your overall portfolio to the U.S. banks when compared to HSBC.

Maximizing Investor Benefits when Investing in Johnson & Johnson and HSBC

I am convinced that you as a dividend-income oriented investor can strongly benefit when including both Johnson & Johnson and HSBC in a diversified and well-balanced dividend portfolio that combines dividend income and dividend growth.

By effectively combining high dividend yield and dividend growth companies you not only generate significant dividend income for today, but you can also raise this amount to a relatively high degree year over year. This is a strategic approach I am implementing with The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio’s objective is the generation of income via dividend payments, and to annually raise this sum. In addition to that, its goal is to attain an appealing Total Return when investing with a reduced risk level over the long term.

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio’s reduced risk level will be reached due to the portfolio’s broad diversification over sectors and industries and the inclusion of companies with a low Beta Factor.

Below you can find the characteristics of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio:

Attractive Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM]

Attractive Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] 5 Year

Relatively low Volatility

Relatively low Risk-Level

Attractive expected reward in the form of the expected compound annual rate of return

Diversification over asset classes

Diversification over sectors

Diversification over industries

Diversification over countries

Buy-and-Hold suitability

The Reasons for Adding Johnson & Johnson To The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

Behind BlackRock (BLK) (with a proportion of 4.65%) and Apple (AAPL) (4.31%), Johnson & Johnson is presently the third-largest position in this dividend portfolio, presently accounting for 4.12%.

By overweighting companies such as BlackRock, Apple and Johnson & Johnson, we can significantly increase the probabilities of reaching successful investment results, given the attractive risk-reward profile of such companies.

Among the reasons for having added Johnson & Johnson are the company’s broad product portfolio of strong brands, its financial health (Aaa credit rating from Moody’s and EBIT Margin [TTM] of 27.90%, which is significantly above the Sector Median of 2.35%), its combination of dividend income (Dividend Yield [FWD] of 3.11%) and dividend growth (5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 6.67%), and its ability to reduce portfolio volatility (24M Beta Factor of 0.26).

The Reasons for Considering the Addition of HSBC To The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

Given HSBC’s financial health (Net Income Margin [TTM] of 39.51%, which stands significantly above the Sector Median of 22.44, and a Return on Common Equity of 12.00%, which is well above the Sector Median of 10.33%), its attractive Valuation (P/E [FWD] Ratio of 8.22, which is 31.64 below the Sector Median), strong competitive position and positive growth outlook (EPS Diluted Growth Rate [FWD] of 22.52%, which is significantly above the Sector Median of 4.05%), and its combination of dividend income and dividend growth, I am considering adding HSBC to our dividend portfolio within the next weeks.

Conclusion

I believe that during this month of August 2024, both Johnson & Johnson and HSBC can be attractive additions to your dividend portfolio.

Both have an excellent position within their respective industry, combine dividend income (Dividend Yield [FWD] of 3.11% and 7.01%) and dividend growth, are financially robust (Aaa and Aa3 credit rating from Moody’s), and presently have an attractive Valuation (P/E [FWD] Ratio of 20.44 and 8.22), which makes them currently attractive additions to your portfolio.

Including both Johnson & Johnson and HSBC in a diversified dividend portfolio such as The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio can result in multiple benefits for investors. This includes the generation of an attractive dividend, the potential for dividend growth, and the positioning of your portfolio to achieve attractive investment outcomes in different macroeconomic scenarios.

Compared to U.S. banks such as JPMorgan and Bank of America, I suggest allocating a lower proportion of your overall portfolio to HSBC, with an allocation limit of 2.5%, due to HSBC's slightly higher risk-level.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that the inclusion of Johnson & Johnson can contribute to lowering your portfolio’s volatility, reducing your risk level and increasing the chances for positive investment returns with your portfolio.

Author’s Note: Thank you for reading! I would appreciate hearing your thoughts on this article on Johnson & Johnson and HSBC. Are Johnson & Johnson or HSBC already part of your investment portfolio? Which high dividend yield companies are you considering investing in during this month of August?