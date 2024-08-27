Viper Energy: Bright Horizons In H2 2024 And Beyond

Aug. 27, 2024 8:00 AM ETViper Energy, Inc. (VNOM) StockFANG
DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
823 Followers

Summary

  • Viper Energy is projecting a 1.5% sequential increase in quarterly production for Q3.
  • FY 2024 average net production guidance of 46.75-48.25 MBoe/d represents a 21% increase over FY 2023.
  • Management's optimism for H2 2024 is evident in guidance figures, and there's potential for a Q4 production bump above expectations.
Petroleum, petrodollar crude oil concept : Pump jack on US US dollar notes, depicts the money received or earned from sales after investment in the development of oil industry.

Diy13

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) announced its Q2 results earlier this month with several positive takeaways for investors. Despite the divestiture of non-Permian assets during the quarter, the corporation is projecting a 1.5% sequential increase in quarterly production for Q3. This increase appears

This article was written by

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
823 Followers
I have been a keen student of the markets for several years now. I love studying how companies grow over time, what value they deliver to their stakeholders, and projecting long-term value as an investment opportunity. I work as a content professional for a software company, but my passion is capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VNOM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VNOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News