Diy13

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) announced its Q2 results earlier this month with several positive takeaways for investors. Despite the divestiture of non-Permian assets during the quarter, the corporation is projecting a 1.5% sequential increase in quarterly production for Q3. This increase appears to be based off of a strong H1 for Viper, and the company is now guiding for FY 2024 average net production in the range of 26 to 26.75 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBo/d).

While this is a slight decrease against guidance provided at the end of FY 2023 of 25.5 to 27.5 MBo/d, the new guidance is sans the non-Permian assets, which, at a quarterly average of 450 Bo/d, contributed to a shade over 2% of the FY 2023 daily average of 21,995 Bo/d. Looking at it from a YoY perspective, FY 2024 average oil volumes should come in at a near-20% increase. In terms of combined production volumes, the FY 2024 guidance of 46.75-48.25 MBoe/d (47.5 MBoe/d at the midpoint) represents a 21% increase over the FY 2023 figure of 39,244 Boe/d.

Management's optimism for H2 2024 is amply visible in the guidance figures. Q1 production levels of 25,407 bo/d (46,132 boe/d) were comparably lower than those of Q2, which were more in line with FY 2024 midpoint guidance, which means Q3 and Q4 will very likely see production bumps that could push the average close to the upper end of guidance. We've already seen the 1.5% sequential increase expected for Q3, which translates to 26.75 MBo/d and 48 MBoe/d at their midpoints, so that means there's a definite possibility of a Q4 average of above 26.75 MBo/d and 48.25 MBoe/d.

The organic growth component of that will largely come from Diamondback Energy, Inc.'s (FANG) guidance for FY 2024, which, at the midpoint, is 466 MBoe/d, up from the earlier guidance of 462 MBoe/d at the midpoint. That increase translates to stronger results for VNOM on the organic side and will complement what investors might be looking forward to from the Endeavor drop-down.

While there was more than a small measure of unpredictability in the oil M&A space until recently, with the FTC carefully scrutinizing several potential deals over the past few quarters, Exxon's (XOM) successful $60 billion bid for Pioneer - among others - has given hope to investors that it will be smooth sailing for Diamondback's upcoming merger with Endeavor. Notwithstanding the FTC's second request for additional information from FANG, which VNOM president Kaes Van't Hof characterized as "a pretty restrictive process", he didn't bring up any possible negatives on the economics of the merger itself:

I think nothing has changed from our perspective on the sizing and potential opportunity set that we put in the merger deck at the Diamondback level.

Overall, VNOM seems reliant on organic gains coming in large part from Diamondback backlogs being more H2-heavy compared to H1, when third-party activity accounted for much of the increase, but the fact that overall FY 2024 guidance doesn't factor in the Endeavor drop-down is a positive on its own because it potentially opens up a heretofore unknown upside that should ideally start triggering benefits over the next two quarters if all goes well.

Indeed, Van't Hof made sure to iterate that "we don't move very slow -- well at Viper or Diamondback. And so we'll get to work on it right away", indicating a sense of readiness to move quickly once the deal is approved. A good sign not only for FY 2024 but beyond that and well into FY 2025.

Base Dividend Up 11% Speaks to Strong Performance Ahead

In the Q2 release, the company also announced an annualized base dividend of $1.20. The 30-cent payout is complemented by a 34-cent variable dividend for Q2, with the combined forward yield, annualized, coming in at well over 5%. Compared to several other royalty peers, that's not a significant yield, but when you pit VNOM against those same peers on a total return basis, none of them hold a candle to this Diamondback subsidiary.

SA

What I like even more here is that management is conservative with its base distribution, which, even at $50 WTI, only represents 50% of projected FCF and fully covered down to as low as $30 WTI.

The Macro Case for Viper Energy

So far, we've seen quite a few positives exiting Q2, with a fair amount of production visibility into Q3 and Q4. The signs are optimistic, and the drop-down to VNOM from the Endeavor merger still remains a major unquantified upside.

U.S. Energy Information Administration

On the macro front, WTI spot prices have a relatively stable outlook at or around $80, while futures contracts signal a bullish trend toward that level, with a current as-of-writing WTI CFD price of $76.18.

TradingView

While the first half of 2024 held a great deal of uncertainty for oil prices, with the June OPEC+ meeting revealing the expiration of voluntary production cuts in Q4 2024, we now have a little more visibility into inventory builds. Q3 should see continued voluntary cuts by OPEC+ members to the tune of 2.2m b/d, with the unwinding expected in the final quarter, so the current expectation is for moderate inventory builds in 2025, but even then, only in the back half.

Another positive development specific to WTI Midland is its inclusion in the pricing benchmark, the Dated Brent, in May 2023. With the addition of WTI alongside the BFOET basket of crudes, and U.S. crude imports to Europe now exceeding Brent, WTI Midland is increasingly influencing Dated Brent:

The latest data from S&P Global Platts and CME Group for the period August 2023 to June 2024, shows that WTI Midland set the Dated Brent benchmark price 54% of the time on average.

Via CME Group

The implications of this on VNOM and FANG are not insignificant, and coincidentally, as of June 2024, more than a third of WTI futures contract volumes were traded outside U.S. trading hours, which gives producers like FANG and royalty players like VNOM greater exposure in overseas markets.

Round-up: Positives, Risks, Valuation, and Closing Thoughts

To encapsulate the upside potential, we have increased production, higher dividends, conservative capital allocation, and a significant catalyst that's yet to play out. At the macro level we're seeing greater European participation in WTI futures trades and more global visibility for U.S. oil and gas companies operating in the Permian Basin, as well as improving oil prices with adequate support at $75 against a protection level of $30 to $50 WTI for VNOM based on that development, along with price stability well into 2025.

On the risk side, there are the voluntary cuts from OPEC+ members unwinding in Q4, further delays on the FTC's ruling regarding the Endeavor deal with Diamondback, and the possible knock-on effects on VNOM. I don't see any other significant risks, considering that H2 should see stronger growth for VNOM on the back of Diamondback activities alone.

SA

In terms of valuation, when you look at how VNOM's total return over the past year massively overwhelms those of its royalty peers, its 9x forward EBITDA multiple doesn't seem too expensive. Relative to its peers and the sector median, yes, you could say it's expensive. However, I'd argue that the potential upside is significantly greater for VNOM considering not only its growth rates but also its careful and shareholder-friendly capital allocation practices, not to mention the upside from the Endeavor drop-down that's still an unknown quantity but definitely a shot in the arm for VNOM.

As such, I'm comfortable initiating my VNOM coverage with a Buy, mainly because the risk-reward is now skewed toward reward. I'll revisit the stock after Q3 earnings to see if anything's changed between now and then, but I doubt I'll be revising my medium-term bullish outlook based on anything other than a major negative development.